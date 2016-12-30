Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik AG (EUZG.DE)

Name Description

Wolfgang Maennig Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Maennig is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG. He is a University Professor. He was Member of the Supervisory Board of GRETA AG from 2011 until November 2014.

Andreas Eckert Dr. Andreas Eckert is Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Board of Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG. He is responsible for Strategy, Finance, Capital Market Communications and for Isotope Products and other segments at the Company. He completed his academic studies in Heidelberg, New York and Berlin. After graduating with a Dr. phil. degree in Heidelberg, he worked for the Secretary-General of the United Nations as an Information Officer in New York, Latin America, Asia and Africa. Dr. Eckert returned to Berlin after the German reunification as an independent management consultant. He then founded the Company as well as other technology organizations predominantly involved in the life science branches.

Harald Hasselmann Dr. Harald Hasselmann is appointed as Member of the Management Board of Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG effective January 1, 2017. He is responsible for the Radiation Therapy segment. He has served as head of controlling for Europe at Bayer Pharma, managing director at Schering's Hungarian subsidiary, and director of the Berlin-based biotech company metaGen. He has held various positions at large and medium-sized healthcare companies and has a proven track record in sales, controlling, and implementing restructuring measures.

Andre Hess Dr. Andre Hess is Member of the Management Board of Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG since March 1, 2008. He is responsible for Radiopharma segment and Human Resources at the Company. He graduated from Humboldt-Universitaet zu Berlin with a degree in Chemistry and is Industrial Engineer. He joined the Eckert & Ziegler Group in 1996, initially as radio chemist and later as Head of Development and General Manager of different subsidiaries within the Group. He is Member of the Board of Directors of Eckert & Ziegler Isotope Products Inc. and Member of the Board of Directors of Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG S.A., among others.

Gunnar Mann Dr. Gunnar Mann is Member of the Group Executive Committee, Others Segment at Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG. He is responsible for radiation protection, information technology and infrastructure, and for environmental services in the Other segment. After completing his studies, he worked at the Dresden University of Applied Sciences and TÜV Energie- und Systemtechnik GmbH. In 1998, Dr. Mann joined the Eckert & Ziegler Group, first as a physicist, then as Product Development Manager. Since 2000, Dr. Mann has been General Manager of various subsidiaries and affiliated companies of Eckert & Ziegler AG. Since January 2012, he has served as Head of the Environmental Services division. He holds an MBA and a Ph. D. in physics.

Franklin Yeager Mr. Franklin B. Yeager is Member of the Group Executive Committee at Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG. He worked in executive-level positions at international industrial corporations. Since the end of 2001, he has served as CEO and Head of the Isotope Products division at the American subsidiary of Eckert & Ziegler Isotope Products, Inc. He holds a degree in mechanical engineering and an MBA.

Gudrun Erzgraeber Dr. Gudrun Erzgraeber is Member of the Supervisory Board at Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG since June 11, 2008. She is a Biologist and physicist.

Detlev Ganten Prof. Dr. Detlev Ganten is Member of the Supervisory Board at Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG since May 20, 2009. Prior to that, he served as Member of the Supervisory Board until February 6, 2004. He is Chairman of the Trustees of Charite Berlin and Chairman of the Trustees of the Max-Planck Institute fuer Kolloid und Grenzflaechenforschung (MPI-KG). He is also a Member of Supervisory Board at Glyco Universe GmbH & Co KGaA, Berlin.

Helmut Grothe Prof. Dr. Helmut Grothe has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG since August 1, 2014. He is a lawyer, university professor at the Free University of Berlin.

Hans-Joerg Hinke Mr. Hans-Joerg Hinke is Member of the Supervisory Board of Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG since May 25, 2004. He is a Businessman. He serves as Managing Partner of CARISMA Wohnbauten GmbH.