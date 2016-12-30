Evonik Industries AG (EVKn.DE)

Name Description

Werner Mueller Dr. Werner Mueller is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Evonik Industries AG since December 1, 2012. He is also Chairman of the Executive Board of RAG-Stiftung, and chairs the Supervisory Boards of RAG Aktiengesellschaft and RAG Deutsche Steinkohle AG. He also serves as Member of the Board of Contilia GmbH and Stadler Rail AG. He is Chairman of the Executive, Nomination and Mediation Committees and Member of the Finance and Investment Committee at the Company. He Studied Studied Economics, from University of Mannheim in 1970, German equivalent of a masters’s degree in economics in 1970, Studied Philosophy and Linguistics from Universities of Duisburg and Bremen in 1977, PhD Linguistics from University of Bremen in 1978.

Christian Kullmann Mr. Christian Kullmann is Chairman of the Executive Board at Evonik Industries AG effective May 23, 2017. He joined the company in 2003. He also served at Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG, Frankfurt am Main, Various positions in the General Secretariat of Dresdner Bank, Head of Public Relations/Public Affairs at the Corporate Center at Dresdner Bank, Frankfurt am Main, and Head of Communications & Board Office at RAG Aktiengesellschaft, Essen. He obtained Master’s degree in economic history at Hanover University, Germany in 1994.

Edeltraud Glaenzer Ms. Edeltraud Glaenzer is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Evonik Industries AG since May 19, 2016. She serves as Deputy Chairman of the Mining, Chemical and Energy Industrial Union; Member of the Central Board of Executive Directors, IG BCE (2005-2013); Deputy Head, Chemical, Paper and Ceramics Industrial Union (IG CPK)/ Mining, Chemical and Energy Industrial Union (IG BCE), District of Rheinland-Palatinate/Saarland, Mainz (1997-2005).

Harald Schwager Dr. Harald Schwager is Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Evonik Industries AG since September 1, 2017. He is responsible for chemicals and innovation. Schwager is a chemist and a member of the Board of Executive Directors of BASF, which he will be leaving in May.

Ute Wolf Ms. Ute Wolf is Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Evonik Industries AG since October 1, 2013. Since July 2015, she serves at Deutsche AWM Investment GmbH, Evonik Nutrition & Care GmbH, Evonik Resource Efficiency GmbH, Evonik Performance Materials GmbH. In her career, she served at Deutsche Bank AG, as Team leader Risk Management and Financial Planning at Deutsche Telekom AG, Head of Department Financial Management at Metro AG, and Member of the Management Board at Metro Finance BV. In 2006 she became Head of Finance at RAG Aktiengesellschaft and from 2007 to 2013 she served as Head of Finance at Evonik Industries AG. Between 1986 and 1991 she studied Mathematics at the University of Jena (Friedrich-Schiller-Universitaet Jena) and holds degree in Mathematics.

Thomas Wessel Mr. Thomas Wessel is Member of the Executive Board and Chief Human Resources Officer at Evonik Industries AG since September 1, 2011. Responsible for Technology and Infrastructure at the Company. Since July 2015, he serves at Evonik Nutrition & Care GmbH, Evonik Resource Efficiency GmbH, Evonik Performance Materials GmbH, and among others. Having qualified as an industrial clerk at Bergbau AG, he trained as a personnel officer and subsequently studied human resources management. He began his career in the human resources department at Bergbau AG, Lippe, and subsequently moved to the Personnel Policy Issues Department at RAG Aktiengesellschaft, which he headed from 1997. From 2001 until 2002 his roles also included heading the Human Resources Division and the Human Resources Policy Department at RAG Aktiengesellschaft. From 2002 until 2006 he headed the Human Resources Division at RAG Aktiengesellschaft. During this time he was also a member of the Board of Management of RAG Beteiligungs- GmbH. In 2006 he was appointed Chairman of the Board of Management of RAG BILDUNG GmbH. In 2009 he joined Evonik Degussa AG as Chief Human Resources Officer and a member of the Board of Management. He also serves as Chairman of the Board of Industriepark Wolfgang GmbH, Infracor GmbH and Member of the Board of Gesellschaft zur Sicherung von Bergmannswohnungen mbH and THS GmbH, among others.

Martin Albers Mr. Martin Albers is Member of the Supervisory Board; Employee Representative at Evonik Industries AG since October 1, 2015. He serves as Deputy Chairman of the Works Council for the Essen Campus facilities. He also serves at Pensionskasse Degussa VVaG and PEGA Holding GmbH. He is Member of the Finance and Investment Committee at the Company.

Barbara Albert Prof. Dr. Barbara Ruth Albert is Member of the Supervisory Board at Evonik Industries AG since July 1, 2014. She is professor of Solid state Chemistry at the Eduard-Zintl-Institute of Inorganic and Physical Chemistry of the Technical University Darmstadt. She Studied Chemistry from Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität, Bonn in 1990, PhD Inorganic & Solid State Chemistry from University of Bonn in 1995, and Habilitation in Chemistry from University of Bonn in 2000.

Karin Erhard Ms. Karin Erhard is Member of the Supervisory Board at Evonik Industries AG since November 14, 2012, She is Member of Audit Committee at the Company. She is Head of the Department for Collective Bargaining Law and Pay-Scale Planning of the Mining, Chemical and Energy Industrial Union (IG BCE). She also serves on the Supervisory Boards of INEOS Deutschland GmbH and INEOS Koeln GmbH. She Studied Law from University of Tuebingen in 1988, First State Law Examination and Second State Law Examination from University of Tuebingen.

Carmen Fuchs Ms. Carmen Fuchs is Member of the Supervisory Board; Employee Representative of Evonik Industries AG since December 10, 2015. She serves as Chairperson of the Works Council for the Hanau facilities(since September 1, 2016), previously as Deputy Chairperson. She also serves at Pensionskasse Degussa VVaG.

Stephan Gemkow Mr. Stephan Gemkow is Member of the Supervisory Board at Evonik Industries AG. Furthermore, he serves as Chairman of Celesio AG and TAKKT AG. He is also on the Boards of Amadeus IT Group S.A., Amadeus IT Holding S.A., and JetBlue Airways Corporation. He also serves as Member of the Executive Board, Chief Financial Officer, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Cologne and Chairman of the Board of Management, Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH, Duisburg. He is Member of the Finance and Investment Committee at the Company. He Studied Business Administration, University of Paderborn and St. Olaf College, Minnesota, USA.

Barbara Grunewald Prof. Dr. Barbara Grunewald is Member of the Supervisory Board of Evonik Industries AG since 2013. She is also Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. She is Chair for Civil Law, Labor Law and Commercial Law at the University Cologne.

Ralf Hermann Mr. Ralf Hermann is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Evonik Industries AG. He is Chairman of the Central Works Council of Evonik Industries AG. He is also active within the RAG-Stiftung. He is Member of the Executive, Finance and Investment Committee and Mediation Committees at the Company.

Wolfgang Herrmann Prof. Dr. h.c. Wolfgang A. Herrmann is Member of the Supervisory Board at Evonik Industries AG. In addition, he serves as President of Technische Universitaet Muenchen. He is also Member of the Supervisory Board of Bayerische Forschungsallianz GmbH.

Frank Loellgen Mr. Frank Loellgen is Member of the Supervisory Board at Evonik Industries AG since May 1, 2014. He is Regional Director North Rhine of the Mining, Chemical and Energy Industrial Union ( IG BCE ). He also serves at Bayer AG, Abbott Management GmbH. He is Member of Finance and Investment Committee at the Company.

Siegfried Luther Dr. Siegfried Luther is Independent Member of the Supervisory Board at Evonik Industries AG. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee at the Company. He is former Chief Financial Officer of Bertelsmann AG. In addition, he is Member of the Supervisory Board of Schaeffler AG and Sparkasse Guetersloh. He is also Chairman of the Board of RTL S.A. He holds a Juris Doctor degree in Law from Westfaelische Wilhelms-Universitaet Muenster.

Norbert Pohlmann Mr. Norbert Pohlmann is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Evonik Industries AG since August 1, 2011. He also serves as Chairman of the Works Council for the Goldschmidtstrasse facilities and is active on the Board of BKK Novitas. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company.

Wilfried Robers Dr. Wilfried Robers is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Evonik Industries AG. He is Chairman of the Group Executive Staff Council at the Company. He is also active within the Pensionskasse Degussa VVaG. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company.

Michael Ruediger Mr. Michael Ruediger is Member of the Supervisory Board at Evonik Industries AG since March 11, 2013. He is Chairman of the Finance and Investment Committee at the Company. He is Chief Executive Officer DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale. Between 1991 and 1996 Internal Auditor, Senior Credit Officer Schweizerische Kreditanstalt Zurich, Switzerland/Frankfurt (Main), from 1996 to 1998 Member of the Executive Board, Schweizerische Bankgesellschaft (Deutschland) AG, Frankfurt (Main), from 1998 to 2000 Member of the Executive Board, Allianz Asset Management GmbH, Munich, from 2001 to 2008 Various management positions, Credit Suisse Group AG, Zürich, Switzerland/Frankfurt (Main), from 2008 to 2012 Chief Executive Officer, Credit Suisse Central Europe. He Studied Business Administration from Justus-Liebig-Universitaet, Giessen in 1989.

Anke Strueber-Hummelt Ms. Anke Strueber-Hummelt is Member of the Supervisory Board; Employee Representative of Evonik Industries AG since May 2016. Since 2017 she serves as Deputy Chairman of the Works Council for the Evonik Marl Facilities and since 2014 as Member of the Group Works Council of Evonik Industries AG. She also served as Employee in process engineering, Hüls AG (1979-1987).

Ulrich Terbrack Mr. Ulrich Terbrack is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Evonik Industries AG since March 12, 2011. Since 2011 Deputy Chairman of the Group Works Council of Evonik Industries AG, since 1998 Member, Deputy Chairman and Chairman of various works council committees, Evonik Industries AG and its previous incorporations, among others.

Angela Titzrath Ms. Angela Titzrath is Member of the Supervisory Board of Evonik Industries AG since May 19, 2016. Since 2017, she serves as Chairman of the Executive Board Hamburger Hafen and Logistik AG; between 2014 to 2016, as Executive Consultant for investments and start-ups; 2012-2014, Member of the Executive Board, Human Resources and Labor Relations Director at Deutsche Post AG; 2011-2012, Member of the Management Board, Sales, Business Division Buses at EvoBus GmbH, Kirchheim unter Teck (Germany) – a group company of Daimler AG, among others.

Volker Trautz Dr. Volker Trautz is Member of the Supervisory Board at Evonik Industries AG. He is former Chairman of the Supervisory Board of LyondellBasell Industrie Holdings BV. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of Citigroup Global Markets Deutschland AG and is active on the Boards of CERONA Companhia de Energia Renovavel, OSF Merchant Banking and La Seda de Barcelona. He is Member of the Executive, Mediation and Nomination Committees at the Company. He obtained Doctorate of Science in Chemistry from Universitaet Stuttgart.