Extendicare Inc (EXE.TO)

Name Description

Alan Torrie Mr. Alan D. Torrie is Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Torrie is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Morneau Shepell Ltd. (since 2008), a TSX listed company that is a leading provider of employee and family assistance programs, the largest administrator of pension and benefits plans and the largest provider of integrated absence management solutions in Canada, and has been a member of its board of directors since 2005. Mr. Torrie has over 30 years of experience as a senior executive leader in the seniors' housing and health and science industries, including as Chief Operating Officer of RRR from 2005 to 2007, before it was taken private as Revera Inc., and in a number of senior executive positions at MDS Inc. (a predecessor of Nordion Inc.) from 1987 to 2005, where he served as Executive Vice President of MDS Inc. (2003 – 2005), and as President and Chief Executive Officer of MDS Diagnostics and MDS Laboratories (1999 – 2003). He has also served as Executive-in-Residence with Clairvest Private Equity, a Toronto-based private equity management firm, and earlier in his career as the President and CEO of Joseph Brant Hospital and Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Humber Memorial Hospital. Mr. Torrie has served on numerous community boards, and is currently a director and Chairman of the Finance Committee of Appleby College. In addition, he is the immediate past Chair of Trillium Health Partners and previously served on the board of Cynapsus Therapeutics and as a member of its Audit Committee. Mr. Torrie holds a B.Sc in Biochemistry from McMaster University, a DHA in Healthcare Management from the University of Toronto and has completed the Advanced Management Program from Harvard University.

Timothy Lukenda Mr. Timothy L. Lukenda is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Extendicare Inc. Mr. Lukenda has been the President and Chief Executive Officer of Extendicare since joining the Company in 2008. He has almost 20 years in a leadership role in the North American senior housing and services industry including 11 years as the President and Chief Operating Officer of Tendercare (Michigan) Inc., the largest private operator of skilled nursing facilities in the State of Michigan, which was acquired by Extendicare in late 2007. As a leader in the senior care industry, Mr. Lukenda has served on the Board of the American Healthcare Association, the Alliance for Quality Care, the Healthcare Association of Michigan and, currently, the Ontario Long-Term Care Association, as well as numerous committees of these associations. Prior to his career in seniors health care, Mr. Lukenda gained valuable experience as a Vice-President of Investment Banking with RBC Capital Markets (1991-1995), where he participated in a number of large corporate financings including privatizations, as well as mergers and acquisitions and advisory engagements. Mr. Lukenda holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance (with Honors) from the University of Notre Dame, and both a Law degree and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Western Ontario and the Ivey School of Business.

Elaine Everson Ms. Elaine E. Everson has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Ms. Everson was appointed Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Extendicare in May 2015. Prior thereto, she held the position of Vice President and Controller of Extendicare (since November 2006) and ECI (since May 1994). She joined Extendicare in 1985, and has been a member of the financial reporting department in various capacities during that time. Ms. Everson is a CPA, CA, who received her Bachelor of Mathematics degree from the University of Waterloo.

Jillian Fountain Ms. Jillian E. Fountain is Corporate Secretary of Extendicare Inc. Ms. Fountain has held the position of Corporate Secretary of Extendicare since 1999. She joined Extendicare in 1988 as a member of the financial reporting department, and is a CPA, CA, who received her Bachelor of Mathematics degree from the University of Waterloo.

Benjamin Hutzel Mr. Benjamin J. Hutzel is Director of Extendicare Inc. Mr. Hutzel is a retired partner of Bennett Jones LLP where he had an extensive national and international legal practice specializing in financings, acquisitions and divestitures and joint venture structuring (1994 – 2009). Mr. Hutzel serves on the board of the Woodbine Entertainment Group (a corporation without share capital), where he is also Chair of the Pension, Human Resources and Compensation Committee and a member of the Audit Committee, and was the former Chair of the Audit Committee. Formerly, Mr. Hutzel served on the board of MI Developments Inc. (2008 – 2011; the predecessor of Granite Real Estate Inc., a TSX listed company), where he was Chair of the Corporate Governance and Compensation Committee. In addition, as a nominee of the Federal Liberal Government, Mr. Hutzel is a former director of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (1995 – 2006), where he served as Chairman of the Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee and as a member of the Audit Committee, during which time the board oversaw a redevelopment of Toronto Pearson International Airport in excess of $4 billion. Mr. Hutzel was the founding Chairman of the Canadian Lawyers Liability Assurance Society, formed as a reciprocal insurance company to provide professional liability insurance to a number of major Canadian law firms, comprising over 5,000 lawyers. In addition, from 1993 to 1998, Mr. Hutzel was National Revenue Chair and Chief Fundraiser for the Federal Liberal Party, and served as the party's Chief Financial Officer from 1998 to 2005.

Margery Cunningham Ms. Margery O. Cunningham CFA., is Independent Director of Extendicare Inc. Ms. Cunningham has been a Vice President at Avalere Health, a leading advisory firm focused on health care business strategy and public policy since August 2011. Prior thereto, Ms. Cunningham was with Lehman Brothers from 1997 to 2008, during which time she held a number of progressively senior executive roles, including as Managing Director and Global Head of Product Training, Associate Director of Credit Research, and High Yield Bond Analyst. Her research career spanned more than 20 years, including both equity and fixed income research for firms such as Kidder, Peabody & Co., and Paine Webber. As an analyst, Ms. Cunningham was a perennial Institutional Investor magazine all-star analyst in the high yield health care category. In addition, from 1995 to 1997, Ms. Cunningham served as the Director, Financial Planning and Analysis for Marriott Management Services, performing strategic and financial analysis on acquisitions. Ms. Cunningham is a CFA, and received her A.B. in Applied Mathematics from Harvard University and her M.S. in Management with concentration in Finance and Economics from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

Sandra Hanington Ms. Sandra Lynn Hanington is Independent Director of Extendicare Inc. Ms. Hanington is the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Royal Canadian Mint (since February 2015), and is the co-founder and a director of Jack.org, promoting mental health and wellness for youth in Canada, since 2010. Ms. Hanington has an extensive background in the financial industry. She was previously with BMO Financial Group in a number of progressively senior executive roles in North America (1999 – 2011). Prior to joining BMO Financial Group, she worked for Manulife Financial/North American Life Assurance, Royal Trustco Ltd. and Suncor Inc./Sunoco Group. Ms. Hanington was named by the Women's Executive Network (WXN)™ as one of Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women three times in a row, from 2007 to 2009, and was inducted into the WXN Hall of Fame in 2010. Ms. Hanington is a licensed professional engineer with a BASc from the University of Waterloo, holds an MBA from the Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto, and holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Alan Hibben Mr. Alan Roy Hibben is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Hibben is a corporate Board member and advisor. Since December 2014, he has been the principal of Shakerhill Partners Ltd., a consulting firm providing strategic and financial advice, specializing in mergers and acquisitions, private equity, financing, corporate strategy, valuation, governance, as well as expert witness services. Mr. Hibben recently retired from RBC Capital Markets as Managing Director in the Mergers and Acquisitions Group (March 2011 to December 2014). Previously he had been a partner with Blair Franklin Capital Partners (2009 to 2011). Up until 2007, Mr. Hibben held the position of Head, Strategy & Development at RBC Financial Group. In this role, he was responsible for corporate strategy as well as merger, acquisition and development activities for RBC Financial Group. He was also Chief Executive Officer, RBC Capital Partners, the private equity investment arm of RBC Financial Group (2000 to 2007). Mr. Hibben has been a director of a number of Canadian public and private companies, both in financial services and as part of his responsibility for private equity and venture capital investments. He is currently a director of Hudbay Minerals Inc (a TSX and NYSE listed company) and is a director of the Mount Sinai Hospital Foundation. Mr. Hibben is a CPA, CA, and CFA, and holds the ICD.D designation.

Donna Kingelin Ms. Donna Kingelin is Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Kingelin is the owner and the Managing Partner of Kingswood Consulting, a partnership specializing in providing comprehensive services for seniors' housing companies (since 2012). She has over 30 years of leadership and operating experience in the senior living industry that includes the administration of long-term care centres, retirement communities, and home care, in public and private organizations. Previously, Ms. Kingelin held the position of Managing Director at Holiday Corporation, a private independent retirement living company (June 2010 – June 2012). Prior to that, she was a senior executive at Revera Inc. (1997 to 2010), a seniors' housing company that is wholly owned by the Public Service Pension Investment Board, and which was taken private in 2007 (formerly Retirement Residences REIT, or "RRR", a TSX listed company). Ms. Kingelin was Senior Vice President of Operations from 1997 to 2007, and Chief Operating Officer from 2007 to 2010, where she played a key role in taking the long-term care division public in 1997 as CPL Long Term Care REIT, followed by its acquisition in 2002 by RRR, and back to private in 2007. She is currently the Chair of the Board of Trustees for Lakeridge Health, as well as past Chair of the resource and quality committees, and past member of the finance and audit committees. In addition, Ms. Kingelin is currently a Trustee and Chair of the Human Resources Committee of the Oshawa Public Utility Board of Trustees. Ms. Kingelin is a Registered Nurse, holds the ICD.D designation and has completed executive management training at Queen's University.