Exide Industries Ltd (EXID.NS)
EXID.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
207.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Bharat Shah
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Gautam Chatterjee
|66
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
Rajan Raheja
|61
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
A. Mukherjee
|2007
|Director - Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Jitendra Kumar
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Arun Mittal
|2016
|Whole-time Director, Additional Director
|
Subir Chakraborty
|57
|2013
|Director - Industrial, Whole Time Director
|
Nadeem Kazim
|52
|2016
|Executive Director
|
Nawshir Mirza
|2015
|Additional Independent Director
|
Vijay Aggarwal
|47
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Sudhir Chand
|67
|2012
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Mona Desai
|46
|2010
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Bharat Shah
|Mr. Bharat Dhirajlal Shah is Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was Independent Non-Executive Director of Exide Industries Limited.
|
Gautam Chatterjee
|Mr. Gautam Chatterjee is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of Exide Industries Ltd. He has experience in Production and Marketing. An Engineer and an MBA from IIM, he has spent over two decades in the company where he is acknowledged to have spearheaded the growth of Exide in the battery range for Industrial Applications. He has move for Exide to enter into joint ventures for marketing of industrial batteries in UK and Australia. He is a Director on the Board of Caldyne Automatics Limited, Haldia Integrated Development Agency Limited, ESPEX Batteries Limited, UK, Chloride Batteries South East Asia Pte. Limited, Singapore.
|
Rajan Raheja
|Mr. Rajan B. Raheja is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Exide Industries Ltd. Mr. Raheja holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce and has experience in industry and business. A Director of EIH Limited, the prominent hotel chain, he is also on the Board of EIH Associated Hotels, which run the Trident Hilton Chain as well as Juhu Beach Resorts Limited. He is also on the Board of Asianet Satellite Communications Limited, H & R Johnson (I) Limited, the Tile company in India, Futura Polyesters Limited, Supreme Petrochem Limited, Prism Cement Limited, Sonata Software Limited, Innovasynth Technologies (I) Limited and ING Vysya Life Insurance Company Limited. Besides these, he is a Director in a number of Private Limited companies, besides having interests in a lot of other businesses.
|
A. Mukherjee
|Mr. A. K. Mukherjee is Director - Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Exide Industries Ltd. He has experience in financial and accounting matters, being a Chartered & Cost Accountant. He joined Exide from his previous stint with Phillips India Limited. He is also a Director on the Board of Caldyne Automatics Limited.
|
Jitendra Kumar
|Mr. Jitendra Kumar is the Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Exide Industries Ltd.
|
Arun Mittal
|Mr. Arun Mittal is Whole-time Director, Additional Director of the Company. He is a Fellow member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
|
Subir Chakraborty
|Mr. Subir Chakraborty is Director - Industrial, Whole Time Director of Exide Industries Ltd. He is a Mechanical engineer from IIT, Madras and PGDM from IIM, Kolkata.
|
Nadeem Kazim
|Mr. Nadeem Kazim is Executive Director of Exide Industries Ltd. Mr. Kazim holds a Bachelor Degree in Arts and is a Post Graduate Diploma holder in Personnel Management from XISS, Ranchi. Mr. Kazim has a experience in issues pertaining to HR and Personnel. His directorships are - Caldyne Automatics Limited, Chloride Metals Limited, Leadage Alloys India Limited.
|
Nawshir Mirza
|
Vijay Aggarwal
|Shri. Vijay Aggarwal is Independent Non-Executive Director of Exide Industries Ltd. Mr. Aggarwal is an Electrical Engineer from IIT, Delhi and is also PGDM from IIM, Ahmedabad. He is the Managing Director of Prism Cement Limited. He is Director of Asianet Satellite Communications Ltd. Prism Cement Ltd. Indian Council of Ceramic Tiles & Sanitaryware Aptech Limited ING Vysya Life Insurance Company Limited Ardex Endura (India) Pvt Ltd. Spur Cable & Datacom Pvt Ltd.
|
Sudhir Chand
|Mr. Sudhir Chand is Independent Non-Executive Director of Exide Industries Ltd. He is an electrical engineer from BITS Pilani.
|
Mona Desai
|Ms. Mona Ninad Desai is Independent Non-Executive Director of Exide Industries Ltd. Ms. Desai is Graduate in Psychology and holds a Law Degree from the Govt. Law College, Mumbai. She is a Solicitor and legal practitioner. She is a Member of the Bombay Incorporated Law Society and also a Member of the Ethics Committee of Kokilaben D Ambani Hospital.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Bharat Shah
|--
|
Gautam Chatterjee
|29,910,700
|
Rajan Raheja
|--
|
A. Mukherjee
|16,380,400
|
Jitendra Kumar
|--
|
Arun Mittal
|--
|
Subir Chakraborty
|9,794,070
|
Nadeem Kazim
|11,067,200
|
Nawshir Mirza
|--
|
Vijay Aggarwal
|--
|
Sudhir Chand
|4,057,000
|
Mona Desai
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2015
