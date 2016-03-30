Experian PLC (EXPN.L)

Name Description

Donald Robert Mr. Donald Robert has been appointed as a Chairman of the Board of Experian PLC., effective July 16, 2014. He is the Non-executive director – Compass Group PLC. Member of Court – Bank of England. Director and trustee – National Education and Employer Partnership Taskforce Previous roles: Chief Executive Officer – Experian. Chief Executive Officer – Experian North America. Various senior roles – The First American Corporation, US Bancorp. President – Credco, Inc. Director – former GUS plc. Chairman – Consumer Data Industry Association. Trustee – Sage Hill School, California Key skills and experience: Record of performance and of increasing shareholder value, and highly regarded by stakeholders. Has the right balance of competencies and the necessary experience to provide Experian with the leadership it requires in the next phase of its growth and development.

Brian Cassin Mr. Brian Cassin has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Experian plc. He is Chief Financial Officer – Experian. Managing Director – Greenhill & Co. Senior roles – Baring Brothers International, London Stock Exchange Key skills and experience: Exemplary operational performance and contribution to the Board. A broad range of operational competencies, including clear leadership and strong, decisive management skills, coupled with deep commercial acumen and a firm grasp of strategic objectives.

George Rose Mr. George W. Rose is appointed as a Senior Independent Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of Experian PLC., with effect from July 16, 2014. His Other current roles: Chairman – Experian plc Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee. Non-executive director (and Audit Committee Chairman) – Genel Energy plc, Laing O’Rourke plc Previous roles: Group Finance Director, Director of Finance and Treasury – BAE Systems plc. Senior finance positions – Leyland DAF plc, Rover Group (and finance graduate trainee at Ford). Non-executive director – National Grid plc, SAAB AB, Orange plc. Member – Industrial Development Advisory Board Key skills and experience: A qualified accountant, whose career has included highlevel finance positions, including at board level with BAE Systems plc. Continues to hold nonexecutive positions with leading companies.

Lloyd Pitchford Mr. Lloyd Pitchford has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company., effective September 2014. His Previous roles: Chief Financial Officer – Intertek Group plc. Senior finance positions (including Group Financial Controller) – BG Group plc. Financial and commercial roles – Mobil Oil Key skills and experience: A qualified accountant holding an MBA, with deep financial knowledge and considerable experience, built up through a career working in complex, multinational organisations. Has held a wide portfolio of finance and operational responsibilities during his career, helping to deliver significant growth in financial performance

Kerry Williams Mr. Kerry Williams is a Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of the company. His current roles: Board member – Institute for Intergovernmental Research Previous roles: Group President – Experian Global Credit Services and Latin America. Group President – Credit Services and Decision Analytics, Experian North America. President – ERisk Holdings Incorporated. Senior Vice President/General Manager – Bank of America. Senior management positions – Wells Fargo Bank Key skills and experience: With a broad background in the financial services industry, and holding an MBA qualification, has immense experience and deep knowledge of Experian’s business across the world.

Roger Davis Mr. Roger W. J. Davis is a Independent Non-Executive Director of Experian Plc. Appointed: 1 January 2007. His Other current roles: Chairman – Experian plc Remuneration Committee. Chairman – Gem Diamonds Limited, Sainsbury’s Bank Previous roles: Chairman – Cabot Credit Management. Chief Executive Officer – Barclays UK banking operation. Board member – Barclays PLC. Various roles – Flemings and BZW Key skills and experience: Over 20 years’ experience leading and managing change at large global businesses. Understands what is required to effectively manage a large organisation, as a result of extensive executive and non-executive experience.

Caroline Donahue Ms. Caroline F. Donahue has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, effective 1 January 2017. She was Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at Intuit, the business and financial management software company based in Mountain View, California, from August 2012 until September 2016. Caroline had responsibility for bringing financial management solutions for small businesses and consumers to market across a variety of channels and markets. In addition, she ran Intuit's global go-to-market offices around the world. She previously served as Senior Vice President, Sales and Channel Marketing at Intuit since 2006 and was a Vice President and Director of Sales since 1995. Before Intuit, Caroline held sales and channel management roles at Knowledge Adventure, NeXT Computer and Apple, Inc.

Luiz Fleury Mr. Luiz Fernando Vendramini Fleury has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 8 September 2015. A Brazilian national, is a current Board Member of Grupo Sequóia de Logística, the provider of logistics and distribution services, and FHV Holdings Ltda. He was formerly President and a Member of the Executive Board of Cetip S.A., a leading provider of technological and infrastructure solutions for financial markets, and a Board Member of Eneva S.A., Discount Malls do Brasil and Banco Ibi. He has spent the majority of his career in the financial services industry and, for the past 15 years, has held chief executive roles at Cetip, Banco Ibi and Redecard. Before that, Luiz held various senior finance and investment positions with Banco Citibank S.A., Banco Marka S.A. and C&A Brennkinkmeyer Brasil.

Deirdre Mahlan Ms. Deirdre A. Mahlan is a Independent Non-Executive Director of Experian PLC., since 1 September 2012. Her Other current roles: Chief Financial Officer – Diageo plc. Chairman – Experian plc Audit Committee Previous roles: Deputy Chief Financial Officer, Head of Tax and Treasury – Diageo plc. Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer – Diageo North America. Vice President of Finance – Diageo Guinness USA. Various senior finance roles – Joseph Seagram and Sons, Inc. PricewaterhouseCoopers Key skills and experience: A qualified accountant with an MBA, with many years’ experience in senior finance roles. Currently a board member at Diageo plc, so understands the operational challenges of a global public company.

Mike Rogers Mr. Mike Rogers is appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the company since 1 July 2017, and as Chairman-designate of the Experian plc Remuneration Committee. Aged 52, and a UK national, Mike was Group Chief Executive Officer of LV= Group from 2006 until 2016, growing it into a significant player in the life and general insurance market. He previously spent 20 years at Barclays plc, where his most recent role was as Managing Director, UK Retail Banking. Mike has been a Non-Executive Director of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc since 2016, and was previously a Non-Executive Director of the Association of British Insurers.