Volution Group PLC (FAN.L)

Peter Hill Mr. Peter J. Hill, CBE serves as the Non-Executive Chairman of the company. Peter joined the Board on listing as Non-Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Nomination Committee. Peter has extensive experience of this role, having acted as non-executive chairman of Alent plc since September 2012. He has previously acted as non-executive director on the boards of Cookson Group plc, Meggitt PLC and Oxford Instruments plc, and was a non-executive board member of UK Trade and Investment. He also has substantial experience in executive roles, having been chief executive of Laird PLC from 2002 until late 2011, an executive director of Costain Group plc and a senior manager at BTR plc (subsequently Invensys plc). Peter has been non-executive chairman of Alent plc since September 2012. In addition, he acts as a non-executive director of Essentra plc and of the Royal Air Force.

Ronnie George Mr. Ronnie George serves as the Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the company. Ronnie joined in 2008 as Managing Director of Vent-Axia Division (now the Ventilation Group) and a director of our then holding company, Volution Holdings Limited, and was appointed our CEO and a director of our then holding company, Windmill Topco, in February 2012. Ronnie has over 25 years’ experience in industry and, prior to joining us, served as the managing director of Draka UK, a £200 million turnover business with c.450 employees focusing on electric cable production for construction, where he had full financial and operational responsibility for the UK business. Latterly, he also served as the president of Draka’s global marine, oil and gas division, reporting directly to the Draka CEO.

Ian Dew Mr. Ian Dew is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the company. Ian joined in 2012 in Consultant Services before being appointed Business Improvement Director and subsequently our CFO in January 2014, becoming a director of our then holding company, Windmill Topco, in April 2014. Ian has over 25 years’ experience in industry and, prior to joining us, held the position of group finance director (industry and speciality group) at Draka Holding N.V., where he had previously been divisional financial controller in the company’s marine, oil and gas division. He has also served as finance director of Draka UK and Transplastix Limited.

Michael Anscombe Mr. Michael Anscombe is Company Secretary of the Company. effective August 11, 2014. He was previously interim company secretary at Air Partner, a listed aviation company. He has also held similar roles at Edwards Group and Spirent Communications.

Adrian Barden Mr. Adrian Barden is no longer as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 13 December 2017. Adrian joined in 2012 as an independent Non-Executive Director of our then holding company, Windmill Topco. Adrian was previously chairman of the Construction Products Association and chief business development officer of Wolseley plc as well as a board member of Sanitec Corporation.

Paul Hollingworth Mr. Paul R. Hollingworth serves as the Independent Non-Executive Director of the company. Paul joined the Board on listing as an independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee. Paul previously headed the finance function and served on the boards at a number of UK listed public companies, including Thomas Cook Group plc, Mondi Group, BPB plc, De La Rue plc and Ransomes plc.

Anthony Reading Mr. Anthony J. Reading, (Tony) MBE., serves as the Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the company. Tony joined the Board on listing as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee. Tony has extensive board experience, having been a non-executive director of Taylor Wimpey plc, Laird PLC, e2v technologies plc, Spectris plc and George Wimpey plc. He was previously an executive director of Tomkins plc and chairman and chief executive of Tomkins Corp. USA.