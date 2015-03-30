F D C Ltd (FDC.NS)
FDC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
184.90INR
19 Oct 2017
184.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.55 (+1.40%)
Rs2.55 (+1.40%)
Prev Close
Rs182.35
Rs182.35
Open
Rs185.85
Rs185.85
Day's High
Rs185.85
Rs185.85
Day's Low
Rs183.50
Rs183.50
Volume
13,572
13,572
Avg. Vol
64,357
64,357
52-wk High
Rs244.00
Rs244.00
52-wk Low
Rs163.25
Rs163.25
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mohan Chandavarkar
|2004
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Varsharani Katre
|2014
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Nandan Chandavarkar
|Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Ameya Chandavarkar
|2009
|Executive Director
|
Ashok Chandavarkar
|1987
|Executive Director
|
Nomita Chandavarkar
|2015
|Whole-Time Director
|
Uday Gurkar
|2016
|Additional Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Swati Mayekar
|2014
|Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Rahim Muljiani
|2000
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Satish Ugrankar
|1977
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Vinod Yennemadi
|2012
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Mohan Chandavarkar
|Mr. Mohan Anand Chandavarkar is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of the Company.
|
Varsharani Katre
|
Nandan Chandavarkar
|
Ameya Chandavarkar
|Mr. Ameya Ashok Chandavarkar is Executive Director of the Company. He previously served as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a Graduate in Information Systems and Marketing Management from Florida Southern College, Lakeland, U.S.A. He has also obtained his Master of Business Administration from INSEAD, France and Singapore. During his tenure as a whole time director, he actively participated in the International Business, Information Technology, Human Resource Development and other business affairs of the company.
|
Ashok Chandavarkar
|Mr. Ashok Anand Chandavarkar is Executive Director of the Company. He is a bachelor of engineering and is actively involved in the day-to-day operations of the Company. He is also a director in Soven Trading and Investment Company Private Limited.
|
Nomita Chandavarkar
|Ms. Nomita Ramdas Chandavarkar is Whole-Time Director of the Company.
|
Uday Gurkar
|
Swati Mayekar
|
Rahim Muljiani
|Dr. Rahim H. Muljiani is Independent Non-Executive Director of F D C Ltd. He is a reputed and one of the senior most Ophthalmologists in India. He is actively associated with the Company and provides advice and guidance to the Company on its varied range of Ophthalmic Products. Dr. Muljiani is the member of the Company's Audit Committee and Investor Grievance Committee. He is not holding directorship in any other Company nor is he related to any director of the Company.
|
Satish Ugrankar
|Dr. Satish S. Ugrankar is Independent Non-Executive Director of F D C Ltd. He is a consulting Orthopedic Surgeon. Dr. Ugrankar is not holding directorship in any other Company. He is not related to any director of the Company.
|
Vinod Yennemadi
|Mr. Vinod G. Yennemadi is Independent Non-Executive Director of F D C Ltd. Mr. Yennemadi is a Fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and also an Associate Member of Institute of Chartered Accountants in India. Over the two decades of corporate finance experience, he has held several important positions, including finance directorships in various companies, before joining the private sector bank at the start-up level, namely HDFC Bank Limited. Taking the role of Country Head, Finance, Taxation, Administration and Secretarial, he was also responsible for setting up the bank’s financial subsidiaries. Presently, he is on the board of one of the co-operative bank namely The Shamrao Vithal Co-operative Bank Limited and is actively involved as a member of its various board committees.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Mohan Chandavarkar
|17,290,300
|
Varsharani Katre
|--
|
Nandan Chandavarkar
|14,546,400
|
Ameya Chandavarkar
|9,266,060
|
Ashok Chandavarkar
|11,912,800
|
Nomita Chandavarkar
|4,206,570
|
Uday Gurkar
|--
|
Swati Mayekar
|--
|
Rahim Muljiani
|--
|
Satish Ugrankar
|--
|
Vinod Yennemadi
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Mohan Chandavarkar
|0
|0
|
Varsharani Katre
|0
|0
|
Nandan Chandavarkar
|0
|0
|
Ameya Chandavarkar
|0
|0
|
Ashok Chandavarkar
|0
|0
|
Nomita Chandavarkar
|0
|0
|
Uday Gurkar
|0
|0
|
Swati Mayekar
|0
|0
|
Rahim Muljiani
|0
|0
|
Satish Ugrankar
|0
|0
|
Vinod Yennemadi
|0
|0