Federal Bank Ltd (FED.NS)

Shyam Srinivasan Shri. Shyam Srinivasan is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of The Federal Bank Ltd. He joined Federal Bank, equipped with the experience of over 20 years with leading multinational banks in India, Middle East and South East Asia, where he gained significant expertise in retail lending, wealth management and SME banking. Shri. Shyam Srinivasan is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata and Regional Engineering College, Tiruchirapally. He has completed a Leadership Development Program from the London Business School and has served on the Global Executive Forum (the top 100 executives) of Standard Chartered Bank from 2004 to 2010. He is a member of the committee on Financial Sector Legislative Reforms set up by the Reserve Bank of India. He serves as the Alternate Chairman in the following committees of the Indian Banks' Association. Member Private Sector Banks for the year 2013-14. Agro Business and MSME for the year 2013-14. He is a member of the Task Force on Comprehensive Plan for Self-Employment instituted by the Kerala State Planning Commission He is the Chairman of the Kerala State Council of the Confederation of Indian Industries. He is also an honorary fellow & governing council member of Indian Institute of Banking and Finance. He received Awards, Exemplary Leadership Award from the Rotary Club Rashtriya Udyog Ratna Award instituted by the NEHRDO The Greatest Corporate Leaders Of India Award given away by the World HRD Congress

K. Chandrasekhar Dr. K. M. Chandrasekhar has been appointed as Independent Director of The Federal Bank Ltd., effective January 7, 2013. He is the Vice Chairman of Kerala State Planning Board. He entered the Indian Administrative Service in 1970. Prior to that, he did B.A (Honours) in Economics and M.A. in History from St. Stephen's, College, University of Delhi. After entering Government Service, he got the degree of M.A. in Management Studies from the University of Leeds in United Kingdom. He spent the first 25 years of his career in Kerala, holding positions as Managing Director of the State Civil Supplies Corporation, District Collector, Idukki, Director of Fisheries, Principal Secretary (Industries) and Principal Secretary (Finance). In 1996, he left Kerala on Central Government deputation and rose to the highest position that any Indian civil servant can occupy, that of Union Cabinet Secretary. As Cabinet Secretary, he was the Head of all the Civil Services in India and reported directly to the Prime Minister of India. He retained that position for a full four years, a tenure that has not been matched by any other officer during the last 40 years. He retired from Government Service in 2011 at the age of 63, having served Government for 41 years. He also served as Joint Secretary in the Key Trade Policy Division of the Ministry of Commerce, Union Revenue Secretary, Deputy Chief of Mission in the Embassy of India, Brussels and the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India in the World Trade Organization in Geneva. It was he who introduced for the first time, the Performance Management and Evaluation System in the offices of Government of India. He has considerable management experience having been associated – as Chairman, Managing Director or Member of the Board of Directors – with more than 40 companies in the public, joint and private sector. He has written several articles and presented papers. He has also been consultant to the Commonwealth Secretariat and to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.

Harish Engineer Shri. Harish H. Engineer is Additional Independent Director of The Federal Bank Ltd. He is a Science graduate from Bombay University and holds a Diploma in Business Management from Hazarimal Somani College, Mumbai. Shri. Harish has been associated with HDFC Bank since 1994 in various capacities and was also the Executive Director on the Board of HDFC Bank responsible for Wholesale Banking including International Banking. He has over 43 years of experience in the fields of Finance and Banking. Prior to joining HDFC bank Shri. Harish H Engineer worked with the Bank of America for 26 years in various areas including operations and corporate credit management. During his stint with Bank of America he worked in various locations like Hong Kong, Los Angeles, London, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia.

Sudhir Joshi Shri. Sudhir Moreshwar Joshi is Independent Director of The Federal Bank Ltd., October 20, 2012. He is a professional banker with vast experience in Banking Industry. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from University of Pune and is a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers. He was the Head of Treasury at HDFC Bank. He is also on the Board of National Securities Clearing Corporation of India Ltd. and is a member of its Executive Committee and Audit and Risk Committee. Previously, he has held key positions with State Bank of India. Mr. Joshi was also part of the Times Bank Core Management Team as Executive Vice President (Treasury).

Grace Koshie Smt. Grace Elizabeth Koshie is Additional Independent Director of The Federal Bank Ltd. She is a postgraduate in Economics with specialization in the area of Econometrics and Monetary Economics from Bombay University, joined Reserve Bank of India in the year 1976 as a Direct Recruit in Grade B. She also holds a PG Diploma in Higher Education and is a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers. Before joining Reserve Bank, she had worked as a lecturer in Sophia College, Mumbai. As Secretary to the Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India she was responsible for central bank governance and related compliance matters, matters connected to the Meetings of the Central Board and its Committee, and other senior management meetings. Smt. Koshie carries with her rich and varied experience of over 36 years of central banking in the Reserve Bank of India. Smt. Koshie also held the charge of the Foreign Exchange Department in RBI Central Office from 2001-2004 Smt. Koshie had earlier served as RBI nominee Director on the Boards of Dena Bank and Corporation Bank.

Shubhalakshmi Panse Smt. Shubhalakshmi A. Panse is an Additional Independent Director of The Federal Bank Ltd. She is an Ex Chairman and Managing Director of Allahabad Bank. She has 38 years experience in the field of Banking, particularly in Corporate Credit appraisal, Credit Monitoring, NPA management, Planning, Project appraisal and also in Economics, Finance and Information Technology. She is the former Chairman & Managing Director of Allahabad Bank. Smt. Panse was also the Executive Director of Vijaya Bank for two and half years, managing all the portfolios of that bank. She is a post graduate in Science and holds D.B.M. (Diploma in Business Management) & MMS (Masters in Management Sciences with specialization in Financial Management) from Pune University. She also holds an M.B.A. (Masters in Business Administration) with specialization in Bank Management from Drexel University, USA. She is also a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers. She was the member of the committee appointed by RBI on Corporate Governance and the Chairman of the committee set up by IBA on Cheque Truncation System- National Archive. She is also the Chairman of the Quality Review Board of Indian Institute of Actuaries appointed by Government of India. She has also undergone many trainings and courses at various prestigious institutes, like NIBM-Pune, ASCII-Hyderabad, BTC RBI-Mumbai, JNIDBI-Hyderabad, MDI Gurgaon, MEFTEC Bahrain, European School of Management London, UK & Paris France, Bank of International Settlement Basle, Switzerland etc.

Dilip Sadarangani Shri. Dilip Gena Sadarangani has been appointed as Independent Director of The Federal Bank Ltd., effective June 04, 2013. He has wide experience in Banking/Technology/Operations, and includes management, maintenance and support of IT software projects as well as IT operations. He has developed and put in place processes and IT policies and continuity plans in three leading Banks in India, Australia and Kuwait. Mr. Dilip Gena Sadarangani holds a Bachelor of Science (Hons) degree from University of Bombay. He also holds a post graduate diploma in Computer management from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management, University of Bombay. He has developed Business-Technology strategies for ANZ Grindlays Bank, Standard Chartered Bank (SCB), India, Gulf Bank, Kuwait and Man Power, Asia Pacific. He was a key member of the Global Leadership team in ANZ Bank (Australia), Standard Chartered Bank (India & Global), Gulf Bank (Kuwait and Manpower Inc (Asia Pacific & Global). He was also a Core member of the team which automated the first 50 branches of one of the largest financial institutions in the world –State Bank of India.