Fenner PLC (FENR.L)
FENR.L on London Stock Exchange
334.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Vanda Murray
|56
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Mark Abrahams
|60
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
John Pratt
|53
|2015
|Group Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Debra Bradbury
|51
|2002
|Company Secretary
|
Geraint Anderson
|57
|2016
|Non-Executive Director
|
Michael Ducey
|68
|2017
|Non-Executive Director
|
Chris Surch
|55
|2016
|Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Aidan Wallis
|2017
|Director of Investor Relations
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Vanda Murray
|Ms. Vanda Murray, OBE is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Fenner PLC. Appointed to the Board in January 2012. She is also a non-executive director of Bunzl Public Limited Company, Exova Group plc and Manchester Airports Holdings Ltd. Vanda was formerly Chief Executive Officer of Blick plc.
|
Mark Abrahams
|Mr. Mark S. Abrahams is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Fenner plc. Mark became Group Finance Director in October 1990, Chief Executive Officer in May 1994 and Non-Executive Chairman in March 2011. Mark stepped back into the role of Chief Executive Officer on 8 June 2016. He is also non-executive Chairman of Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC. Mark was formerly non-executive Chairman of the Darby Group plc and Vice Chairman of The Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust. He is also a member of the Economics Advisory Committee of the CBI.
|
John Pratt
|Mr. John Pratt is Group Finance Director, Executive Director of Fenner Plc . John has held a number of senior positions within the Group including Group Financial Controller and, prior to being appointed Group Finance Director, was a Divisional Managing Director of ECS with responsibility for activities in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Asia. He is a Chartered Accountant.
|
Debra Bradbury
|Ms. Debra Bradbury is Company Secretary of Fenner Plc. Debra joined the Company in April 2001 as Assistant Company Secretary and was appointed Group Company Secretary in July 2002.
|
Geraint Anderson
|Mr. Geraint Anderson is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Geraint is a non-executive director of Volex plc and currently also acting as its interim Chief Executive Officer (the interim position is anticipated to have come to an end before he takes up the non-executive director position with Fenner). Geraint is also a non-executive director of Premier Farnell plc having been appointed on 9 November 2015. Prior to becoming a non-executive director, Geraint had extensive executive experience in various international roles; he was the Group Chief Executive of TT Electronics plc from August 2008 to July 2014 and before that he was the Vice President and General Manager of the Worldwide Service Provider Organisation for Linksys, a division of Cisco Systems, Inc. Geraint has been a non-executive director at Volex plc since November 2013 and had been its Senior Independent Director and member of the committees of the Board before stepping into the interim Chief Executive Officer role.
|
Michael Ducey
|Mr. Michael E. Ducey is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a non-executive director of HaloSource, Inc., Ciner Resources Corporation and Apollo Global management LLC. He was formerly non-executive director of Verso Paper Holdings, Inc., TPC Group, Inc and Smurfit-Stone Container Corp.
|
Chris Surch
|Mr. Chris Surch is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Chris was the Group Finance Director of FirstGroup Plc from 2012 to his retirement in January 2016. Prior to that he had been Group Finance Director at Shanks Group plc and has held senior finance roles at Smith Group plc and TI Group plc. Chris is a Chartered Accountant having qualified in 1986 and he began his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers in 1983 and left them to take up an executive role in 1995 with TI Group plc. He has extensive operational, commercial, strategic and international experience and a strong track record in financial leadership and planning.
|
Aidan Wallis
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Vanda Murray
|73,000
|
Mark Abrahams
|348,000
|
John Pratt
|402,000
|
Debra Bradbury
|--
|
Geraint Anderson
|30,000
|
Michael Ducey
|--
|
Chris Surch
|17,000
|
Aidan Wallis
|--
As Of 30 Aug 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Vanda Murray
|0
|0
|
Mark Abrahams
|0
|0
|
John Pratt
|0
|0
|
Debra Bradbury
|0
|0
|
Geraint Anderson
|0
|0
|
Michael Ducey
|0
|0
|
Chris Surch
|0
|0
|
Aidan Wallis
|0
|0