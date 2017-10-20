Ferrum SA de Ceramica y Metalurgia (FER.BA)
FER.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
12.00ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.10 (+0.84%)
Prev Close
$11.90
Open
$11.95
Day's High
$12.40
Day's Low
$11.95
Volume
83,093
Avg. Vol
43,835
52-wk High
$12.40
52-wk Low
$7.37
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Guillermo Viegener
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Daniel Hector Calabro
|Second Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Miguel Viegener
|2015
|First Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Mario Baro
|Director
|
Gerardo Pablo Bergner
|2013
|Director
|
Ernesto Catena
|2011
|Director
|
Guido Copello
|Director
|
Pablo Daniel Gonzalez Mazzocchi
|2014
|Director
|
Francisco Enrique Viegener
|Director
|
Leopoldo Eduardo Alvarez
|2014
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Javier Gustavo Marton
|2014
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Sebastian Oscar Albores
|2014
|Member of the Supervisory Board
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Guillermo Viegener
|Eng. Guillermo Viegener serves as Chairman of the Board of Ferrum S.A. de Ceramica y Metalurgia. He also serves as Chairman of the Board and Head of Market Relations of Fiplasto SA, as well as Vice Chairman of the Board of Compania Introductora de Buenos Aires SA.
|
Daniel Hector Calabro
|Mr. Daniel Hector Calabro serves as Second Vice Chairman of the Board of Ferrum S.A. de Ceramica y Metalurgia. He also serves as Member of the Company's Audit Committee . He is an Accountant.
|
Miguel Viegener
|Mr. Miguel Viegener serves as First Vice Chairman of Ferrum S.A. de Ceramica y Metalurgia since February 2, 2015. He has been appointed as Acting Chairman of the Board effective from December 29, 2014 till February 1, 2015.
|
Mario Baro
|Dr. Mario Baro serves as Director of Ferrum S.A. de Ceramica y Metalurgia. He has also acted as Board Member of Directors of Compania Introductora de Buenos Aires SA.
|
Gerardo Pablo Bergner
|Mr. Gerardo Pablo Bergner serves as Director of Ferrum S.A. de Ceramica y Metalurgia. He also serves as Member of the Company's Audit Committee.
|
Ernesto Catena
|
Guido Copello
|Eng. Guido Copello serves as Director of Ferrum S.A. de Ceramica y Metalurgia. He also acts as Member of the Company's Audit Committee.
|
Pablo Daniel Gonzalez Mazzocchi
|
Francisco Enrique Viegener
|Eng. Francisco Enrique Viegener serves as Director of Ferrum S.A. de Ceramica y Metalurgia. He has also served as Board Member of Directors of Fiplasto SA, as well as Chairman of the Board of Compania Introductora de Buenos Aires SA.
|
Leopoldo Eduardo Alvarez
|
Javier Gustavo Marton
|
Sebastian Oscar Albores
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Guillermo Viegener
|--
|
Daniel Hector Calabro
|--
|
Miguel Viegener
|--
|
Mario Baro
|--
|
Gerardo Pablo Bergner
|--
|
Ernesto Catena
|--
|
Guido Copello
|--
|
Pablo Daniel Gonzalez Mazzocchi
|--
|
Francisco Enrique Viegener
|--
|
Leopoldo Eduardo Alvarez
|--
|
Javier Gustavo Marton
|--
|
Sebastian Oscar Albores
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Guillermo Viegener
|0
|0
|
Daniel Hector Calabro
|0
|0
|
Miguel Viegener
|0
|0
|
Mario Baro
|0
|0
|
Gerardo Pablo Bergner
|0
|0
|
Ernesto Catena
|0
|0
|
Guido Copello
|0
|0
|
Pablo Daniel Gonzalez Mazzocchi
|0
|0
|
Francisco Enrique Viegener
|0
|0
|
Leopoldo Eduardo Alvarez
|0
|0
|
Javier Gustavo Marton
|0
|0
|
Sebastian Oscar Albores
|0
|0