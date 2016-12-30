First Mining Finance Corp (FF.TO)

Name Description

Keith Neumeyer Mr. Keith Neumeyer is Chairman of the Board of First Mining Finance Corp., since March 2015. He has worked in the investment community for over 30 years. He began his career at a number of Canadian national brokerage firms. Mr. Neumeyer moved on to work with several publically traded companies in the resource and high technology sectors. His roles have included senior management positions and directorships responsible in areas of finance, business development, strategic planning and corporate restructuring. Mr. Neumeyer was the original and founding President of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. He also founded and is currently the Chief Executive Officer of First Majestic Silver Corp. Mr. Neumeyer has also listed a number of companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange and as such has extensive experience dealing with the financial, regulatory, legal and accounting issues that are relevant in the investment community.

Patrick Donnel Mr. Patrick Donnelly is President of the company. He has a broad range of experience in mineral exploration and capital markets. He began his career as a project geologist almost 20 years ago exploring for precious and base metals, and diamonds in Western and Northern Canada. Subsequently, Mr. Donnelly worked for a Canadian securities firm as a base metals mining analyst. Mr. Donnelly also served as Vice President of Corporate Development for an emerging copper development company with assets in Southern Africa. In his latest role, he held the position of Vice President, Corporate Communications at Trilogy Metals Inc. (formerly NovaCopper Inc.), a copper development company holding assets in Alaska. He holds a B.Sc. in Geology (Honors) from the University of British Columbia and has an MBA from the University of Toronto.

Christopher Osterman Mr. Christopher Osterman is Chief Executive Officer and Director of First Mining Finance Corp. He was the President of KCP Minerals Inc. (formerly Sundance Minerals Ltd.) from April 25, 2007 to December 31, 2014 and also the CEO of KCP Minerals Inc. (formerly Sundance Minerals Ltd.) from September 15, 2011 to March 30, 2015.

Andrew Marshall Mr. Andrew Colin (Andy) Marshall is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. H is a Chartered Accountant and a Chartered Financial Analyst with 13 years of public company accounting, finance and corporate governance experience. He has been First Mining's Controller since June 2015 and has been heavily involved in all of the Company's acquisitions to date. Prior to joining the Company, he spent four years as Director of Finance and Controller with two Vancouver based TSX/NYSE MKT listed silver producing companies. Mr. Marshall also brings public company auditing and assurance experience with PricewaterhouseCoopers ("PwC") LLP in London, UK and Vancouver, BC where he focused on PwC's mining, technology and entertainment practices.

Derek Iwanaka Mr. Derek Iwanaka is Vice President of Investor Relations of First Mining Finance Corp. He has over 12 years of experience in the investor relations and corporate communications field. Just prior to joining First Mining, he was Manager of Investor Relations with U.S. and Canadian listed uranium producer, Energy Fuels Inc. which recently merged with U.S.-based uranium producer, Uranerz Energy Corporation. Derek was with Uranerz prior to that merger and headed their investor relations department from 2010 until June 2015. While at Uranerz he helped facilitate the raising of US$80 million through equity and debt financings. Prior to Uranerz, he led the investor relations campaigns and initiatives at Brilliant Mining Corp. and during that time, Brilliant was included in the "TSX Venture 50(TM)" which included Canada's top emerging public companies listed on TSX Venture Exchange in 2007 and 2008. Derek started his investor relations career with intermediate gold-producer Bema Gold Corporation from January 2003 until 2006.

Samir Patel Mr. Samir Devendra Patel is Corporate Counsel and Corporate Secretary of the Company. He joins First Mining as Corporate Counsel and Corporate Secretary, bringing over seven years' of experience in the area of securities and corporate law, particularly in relation to M&A transactions, continuous disclosure requirements, corporate governance and equity financings. Prior to joining First Mining, Mr. Patel spent the last three and a half years as the Corporate Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Wellgreen Platinum Ltd., a Canadian PGM-Ni mining exploration and development company. Mr. Patel joined Wellgreen when they were listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and he oversaw the company's graduation to the Toronto Stock Exchange, and worked on numerous equity financings, including a bought deal financing under a base shelf prospectus. Prior to his time at Wellgreen, Mr. Patel spent four years in the Vancouver office of Borden Ladner Gervais LLP, a leading, full - service, national law firm, as an articling student and an associate in the firm's Securities & Capital Markets Group. His practice involved advising clients in a variety of sectors with respect to securities, corporate and commercial law matters, including public company financings, mergers & acquisitions and restructuring transactions.

Michel Bouchard Mr. Michel F. Bouchard is Independent Director of the company. He has served September 2016 to present – Director, SIRIOS Resources Inc. (mining company). July 2016 to present – Chairman, Monarques Gold Corp. (mining company). May 2013 to present – Director, Cartier Resources Inc. (mining company). November 2011 to April 2016 – President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Clifton Star Resources Inc. (mining company). May 2009 to November 2011 – VicePresident, Exploration and Development at North American Palladium Ltd. (mining company).

Raymond Polman Mr. Raymond L. Polman is Independent Director of First Mining Finance Corp., since March 2015. He has over 30 years of public accounting and corporate finance experience in the Canadian and US financial markets and has been Chief Financial Officer of First Majestic Silver Corp. since February 2007. Prior to First Majestic, Mr. Polman had been a Chief Financial Officer for six years with a number of publicly traded high technology companies, prior to which he served several years as the Director of Finance for Rescan Environmental, a large privately owned company serving the global mining community. Mr. Polman has a Bachelor of Science (Economics) Degree from the University of Victoria and he is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of British Columbia. Mr. Polman also brings eight years of prior public accounting experience with Deloitte LLP.