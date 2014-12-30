FFP SA (FFPP.PA)

Name Description

Robert Peugeot Mr. Robert Peugeot is Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of FFP SA. He was first appointed as the Company's Director on June 28, 1979. After graduating from Ecole Centrale de Paris (Engineering) and INSEAD (MBA), Mr. Peugeot has held various roles within PSA Peugeot Citroen and was Member of its Executive Committee between 1998 and 2007, in charge of innovation and quality. He has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Peugeot SA since February 2007 and has managed the development of FFP SA since the end of 2002. Mr. Peugeot is also holds several other mandates, including Permanent Representative of Societe FFP on the Supervisory Board of Zodiac and Director of Etablissements Peugeot Freres, Director of Imerys, Director of Sanef, as well as Member of the Supervisory Board of Hermes International and of IDI Emerging Markets, among others.

Alain Chagnon Mr. Alain Chagnon has been Deputy Chief Executive Officer of FFP SA since October 1, 2003. He is a graduate of ESSEC Business School and held various finance and management roles at PSA Peugeot Citroen from 1977 to 1990 and then worked in the steel industry. He joined FFP in 2002. He is currently also Member of the Supervisory Board of ONET SA, Director of Holding Reinier, Chief Executive Officer of FFP INVEST and Vice Chairman, Member of the Supervisory Council and Permanent Representative of FPP INVEST on the Board of Directors at IDI.

Jean-Philippe Peugeot Mr. Jean-Philippe Peugeot is Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of FFP SA. Mr. Peugeot is a graduate of Institut Superieur de Gestion and has spent most of his career at Automobiles Peugeot, serving notable as Head of a commercial subsidiary for eight years and Director of Peugeot Parc Alliance for four years. He is currently Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Peugeot SA. He also holds other mandates, including Member of the Supervisory Board of Immobiliere Dassault, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Etablissements Peugeot Freres, Chairman of Oldscool and Manager of Maillot I.

Marie-Helene Peuget-Roncoroni Ms. Marie-Helene Roncoroni is Vice Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of FFP SA. She was first appointed as the Company's Director on December 19, 2002. She graduated from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and started her career in an audit firm before working within the financial management of PSA Peugeot Citroen and also within the industrial and Human Relations department. She is Member of the Supervisory Board and Finance Committee of Peugeot SA and holds several other mandates, including Director of Etablissements Peugeot Freres, Director of SAPAR and Member of the Supervisory Board of ONET, among others.

Christian Peugeot Mr. Christian Peugeot has been Director of FFP SA since June 28, 1979. He is a graduate of Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC) and has spent his entire career at PSA Peugeot Citroen, holding various commercial and marketing roles. He is currently Director for Public Affairs and Deputy of External Relations of the PSA Peugeot Citroen group. He also holds several other mandates, including Vice Chairman and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Etablissements Peugeot Freres, Director of Compagnie Industrielle de Delle (CID) and Director of LISI, Vice Chairman of FC Sochaux Montbeliard SA and Permanent Representative of Societe FFP SA on the Board of Directors of SEB SA, among others.

Thierry Peugeot Mr. Thierry Peugeot has been Director of FFP SA since June 4, 1991. He is a graduate of ESSEC Business School and works as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Peugeot SA and Chairman of its Remuneration Committee, Member of its Nominating and Governance Committee and Member of its Strategic Committee. In addition to his duties at the Company, he currently also holds several other posts, including Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Etablissements Peugeot Freres, Director of Air Liquide, Director of Compagnie Industrielle de Delle (CID), Director of Faurecia and Director of Sapar, among others.

Xavier Peugeot Mr. Xavier Peugeot has been Director of FFP SA since June 27, 2001. He holds a degree in Management and a postgraduate degree in International Affairs from Universite Paris Dauphine. After four years spent within an advertising agency (BDDP), he joined PSA Peugeot Citroen where he held various roles, serving as Director of subsidiaries in France and abroad (United Kingdom, Netherlands). He is currently the Director of Marketing and Communication of the Peugeot brand. He currently also holds several other mandates, including Chairman of l'Aventure Peugeot, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Etablissements Peugeot Freres and Director of Compagnie Industrielle de Delle (CID), among others.

Georges Chodron de Courcel Mr. Georges Chodron de Courcel has been Independent Director of FFP SA since June 2, 2005. Mr. de Courcel is a graduate of Ecole Centrale de Paris and also holds a degree in Economics. He joined BNP in 1972 and various roles in the financial management. Since the merger with Paribas, he has been in charge of the financing and investment banking activity of BNP Paribas before becoming Deputy Chief Executive Officer of BNP Paribas in 2003. He also holds several other mandates, including Member of the Supervisory Board of Lagardere SCA, Director of Alstom, Bouygues, Nexans and Erbe SA, as well as Vice Chairman of Fortis Bank SA/AV, among others.

Luce Gendry Ms. Luce Gendry has been Independent Director of FFP SA since June 9, 2010. A graduate of Haute Enseignement Commercial pour les Jeunes Filles, she was the Finance Director of Generale Occidentale and then Bollore before joining the Rothschild bank in 1993. Since then, she has specialized in merger and acquisition consulting. She currently serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of IDI, Chairman of Cavamont Holdings Ltd Director of INEA and Director of Nexity.

Philippe Poinso Mr. Philippe Poinso is Independent Director of FFP SA since 2010. Mr. Poinso holds a Doctorate degree in Law and is a graduate of IAE Aix-en-Provence, part of Universite Paul Cezanne Aix-Marseilles III. He has spent his entire career at PSA Peugeot Citroen before serving as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of FFP for 13 years. He ended his professional career as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Etablissements Peugeot Freres and LFPF - La Francaise de Participations Financiere. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Immeubles de Franche-Comte, Member of the Supervisory Board of Alma Capital Paris SAS, Director of PSP and Manager of Societe Civile du Bannot.

Patrick Soulard Mr. Patrick Soulard has been Independent Director of FFP SA since April 23, 1991. Mr. Soulard is a graduate of Institut d'Etudes Politiques in Paris and of Ecole Nationale d'Administration and started his career working within the French public administration where he held various roles at the Ministry of Finance between 1977 and 1986. He then joined BNP and in 1996, he moved to Societe Generale where he served until May 2009 as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the financing and investment banking branch. In September 2010, he joined the merchant bank, Bryan Garnier & Co as Managing Director. Mr. Soulard currently also serves as Director of Havas and Director of SICAV Amundi Convertibles Euroland.