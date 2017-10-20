Concentradora Hipotecaria SAPI de CV (FHIPO14.MX)

Name Description

Alfredo Vara Alonso Mr. Alfredo Vara Alonso serves as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Concentradora Hipotecaria S.A.P.I de C.V. He is also the founding partner of an investment bank boutique based in Mexico named VACE Partners. Previously, he worked for Deutsche Bank’s Latin American Global Market Sales Group, which he joined in 2005. Mr. Alfredo Vara has a wide experience in a full range of financial institution’s products. He also served as head of the local debt capital markets group for Deustche Bank in Mexico, creating some of the first debt structuring and securitization deals in Mexico. Mr. Alfredo Vara served as a member of the board of directors of Fincasa Hipotecaria. He is a member of the Infonavit’s Audit Committee and a member of the Board of Directors and the Audit and Best Practices Committee of Afore XXI-Banorte. Prior to joining Deutsche Bank, he held different senior positions for the Mexican government focused on financial entities. He directly assisted the Mexican government in the creation and development of the Mexican internal debt market, by assisting Mexico government to obtain Standard & Poor’s government debt grade. He was also responsible for managing the Instituto para la Protección al Ahorro Bancario (IPAB) financial institutions sales process. He managed resources authorized in the Expenditures Budget of the Mexican Government, in order to support fulfillment of obligations undertaken by the IPAB, as well as to implement programs to support depositary banks and debtors. Prior to working at the Mexican government, Alfredo Vara worked for three years, from 2006 to 2009, at Citibank as a member of the structuring group in Mexico. He has a B.A. in Economics from the Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México.He graduated and holds a Masters degree in Economics from Yale University. He also obtained a Masters degree in Public and Private Administration from Yale School of Management.

Daniel Michael Braatz Zamudio Mr. Daniel Michael Braatz Zamudio serves as Chief Financial Officer and Director of Concentradora Hipotecaria S.A.P.I de C.V. He is a founding partner of an Investment Bank Boutique based in Mexico named VACE Partners. In previous stages of his career, he worked as an investment banker in Citigroup’s Investment Banking Division. As an investment banker he primarily focused on structured finance consisting of assets securitizations, risks assessment associated with acquisition financing, balance sheet and liability management, project finance, special situations transactions, mergers and acquisitions and debt structuring. He has particular expertise in the Mexican public sector performing transactions for different government entities such as Infonavit’s securitizations, asset monetization for the Secretaría de Relaciones Exteriores, debt restructuring for different States and Municipalities within Mexico, infrastructure/utilities privatizations and the structuring of different public-private partnerships. Additionally, his experience in capital markets transactions primarily consists of publicly traded securitizations, particularly on Mortgage Loans Portfolios and Government entities with long term revenue generation. He served in the role of external advisor to Infonavit and Hipotecaria Total (HITO) participating in the offering structure and attending the deal roadshows. He graduated from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM) with a major in Industrial Engineering. His thesis on implementation of STP transactions for the Mexican Stock Exchange was awarded at the 2006 Business and Information Forum held in Singapore. He continues to be a member of ITAM’s Financiers Association and member of the Instituto Mexicano de Ejecutivos de Finanzas (IMEF). Daniel has recently been appointed as member of the Auditing Committee of Infonavit.

Jose de Jesus Gomez Dorantes Mr. Jose de Jesus Gomez Dorantes serves as Chief Operating Officer and Director of Concentradora Hipotecaria S.A.P.I de C.V. He has experience in the financial and mortgage sectors of Mexico. He worked at Infonavit from 2002 to 2013. His experience working at Infonavite includes: From 2009 to July 2013, he worked as Deputy Director of Planning and Finance and was responsible for risk management, finance, strategic planning and issuance of Cedevis. As of January 2012, he was also in charge of overseeing the activities of the General Secretariat of Infonavit, as well as its institutional relations with Mexico’s congress; From 2007 to 2009, he coordinated the largest issuance program of mortgage backed bonds in Mexico. From 2002 to 2007, he worked as coordinator of planning, acting as the head of the strategic and financial planning, management control and Infonavit investor relations. Prior to working at Infonavit, he worked at Grupo Financiero BBVA Bancomer (GFBB). His experience at GFBB includes: from 2000 to 2002, he was the Director of Investor Relations and responsible for the administration of the program of investor relations (with portfolio managers, financial analysts and rating agencies). From 1998 to 2000, he served as Deputy Director of Financial Projects, responsible for the financial and market analysis for corporate valuation. From 1996 to 1998, he served as Deputy Director of Mortgage Strategic Planning, responsible for the strategic and financial planning of a mortgage bank portfolio and the management of strategic projects for such mortgage portfolios. Prior to work at BBVA Bancomer, He was an associate at McKinsey & Co. and an analyst at Cementos Mexicanos (CEMEX). He studied at Industrial and System Engineering at Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM). He received an MBA degree from A.B. Freeman School of Business, Tulane University, New Orleans, Louisiana, USA.

Ignacio Gutierrez Sainz Mr. Ignacio Gutierrez Sainz serves as Chief Business Development Officer and Director of Concentradora Hipotecaria S.A.P.I de C.V. Prior to joining the firm, he worked as an Investment Banker at VACE Partners, a recognized Investment Bank based in México, with a team with more than 28 years of experience and with an impressive track record in the execution of mergers and acquisitions, debt structuring and equity raising transactions, that have been carried out by companies in the United States, Mexico and Latin America, in a variety of sectors including multiple transactions with state government agencies. As an investment banker, he has primarily focused on business origination through the implementation of different strategies as a result of the constant analysis and overview of specific sectors and market performance. These strategies have been materialized through the promotion and further execution of different special situations transactions, liability management, structured loans and assets securitizations. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from the Universidad Iberoamericana. During his time there, he formed part of the Alumni Society as Director of New Projects, executing and managing different programs with the objective of developing a bigger and stronger presence of the universities alumni in the Mexican growing corporate market. During his studies at the Universidad Iberoameriana, he focused on special topics of finance with economic and financial engineering. The foregoing concentrations, combined with his engineering background, have become an important tool in his professional development within the financial sector. He is also a member of the board of directors of GUTSA, EPCCOR and PECSA (Mexican real-estate/housing/infrastructure companies).

Patricia Montiel Font Mrs. Patricia Montiel Font serves as Chief Legal Officer of Concentradora Hipotecaria S.A.P.I de C.V. She is also a partner in Casares, Castelazo, Frias and Zarate, S.C., a law firm specializing in corporate and financial law. From 1999 to 2006, she worked at the Mexican Institute for the Protection of Bank Savings (IPAB) as Deputy Secretary for protection of banking savings. She occupied different positions within the IPAB, although always focused on financial institutions. She participated in bidding processes of assets (credit portfolios, real and personal property and certificates) owned by financial institutions. She worked in the implementation of the restructuring of financial institutions and the sale of some of IPAB’s assets. She has significant experience in the management, sale and transfer of loan portfolios of several financial institutions. Prior to working at IPAB, she worked at Chevez, Ruiz, Zamarripa y CIA., S.C., a tax law firm. She received a Law degree from the Universidad Iberoamericana and a Masters degree in Humanities from Universidad Anahuac Mexico Norte.

Fernando Ahumada Ayala Mr. Fernando Ahumada Ayala serves as Director of Concentradora Hipotecaria S.A.P.I de C.V. He is Director of CH. Fernando is currently President and CEO Probiem, where has been active for five years from 2010. In addition, is a member of the boards of Medix, Degasa group Santa Barbara, promotions Metropolis, Cablemas and dermatological pharmaceuticals. Prior to joining Probiem, Fernando was General Manager for 18 years and Chairman for six years (2004-2010). He is graduated in Economics from the Universidad Anahuac and holds a master's degree in management (Master in Management) of Northwestern University , J.L. Kellogg Gradurate School of Management.

Jaime Alverde Losada Mr. Jaime Alverde Losada serves as Director of Concentradora Hipotecaria S.A.P.I de C.V. He is currently the Operation Officer of Grupo Gigante, having different business units under his management: Gigante Grupo Real Estate, The Home Store, Petco and Unidad de Servicios Compartidos. He is also in charge of the promotion and generation of new business projects for the company. He joined Grupo Gigante in 1995, and worked in various positions, such as commercial officer, operation officer and general officer. He was a founding partner of Alverde Stores, a company dedicated to the operation of Ferrioni and Ammarras franchisings. He worked as Accounting Executive at Bancomer Banca Gubernamental for two years, where he managed PEMEX’s operations. He is currently a member of the National Association of Self-Service Stores (ANTAD), the president of the Association of Real Estate Developers (ADI), a member of the Board of the National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition Salvador Zubirán, as well as other major organizations and companies such as Group President and A&L. He holds a graduate degree from Universidad Iberoamericana. He also received a masters degree in Business Administration from Tulane University, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Ricardo Cervera Lomeli Mr. Ricardo Cervera Lomeli serves as Director of Concentradora Hipotecaria S.A.P.I de C.V. He is also a founding partner at VACE Partners. Prior to founding VACE Partners, he worked at Salomon Smith Barney and Citigroup for more than 9 years. He joined the investment banking division of Salomon Smith Barney in 1999. He spent seven years in New York in the Global Power Group, covering US, European and Latin American power companies. He was transferred to Citigroup’s Mexico investment banking office as a director in 2006, and became head of the Mexico division in 2007. He has experience with several industry sectors, such as power, energy, infrastructure, consumer, retail and industrial. In Mexico, he led the privatization of the first toll-roads from FARAC. From 1995 to 1996, he worked in Mexico’s Ministry of Finance as an advisor to the General Director of Public Credit and in 1997 he became advisor to the Deputy Minister of Finance. He holds Bachelors degree in Economics from the Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM) and received a Masters of Business Administration degree from Yale University. In 1998, he received his Mexico’s National Award in Economic Research.

Henry Davis Signoret Mr. Henry Davis Signoret serves as Director of Concentradora Hipotecaria S.A.P.I de C.V. He worked at Cifra S.A. for 33 years, where he conducted an extensive career at marketing, human resources, management, operations and strategy areas in the supermarket department of the Company, Aurrera. In 1971, sponsored by Cifra S.A., he took a Management development course at Harvard University. From 1983 to 1998, Mr. Davis served as the chief executive officer of Cifra S.A. and member and vice-president of its board of directors. He was also the founding president of the Mexican Association of Supermarkets and Department Stores, (ANTAD), of the Mexican Association of Standards in the Electronic Commerce (AMECE) and of the Studies Center of the Metropolitan Area (METRÓPOLI 2025). He currently develops several family businesses, such as real estate developments in Puerto Vallarta (construction and development), a Consorcio Hogar S.A.B (housing) and The Hacienda de los Morales. He is also partner of GIA S.A. (contruction), Aserta Insurance, Pacifica S.A., and a member of the board of directors of Grupo Bimbo S.A., Telefónica Móviles México S.A. de C.V. and Kansas City Southern (to which he is also a partner). He was born in Mexico City in 1940, where he received a Business Management degree at The Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico.

Alejandro Elek Hansberg Mr. Alejandro Elek Hansberg serves as Director of Concentradora Hipotecaria S.A.P.I de C.V. He is also Director of Infrastructure at Banamex, and has participated in several debt and capital structuring deals and merger and acquisition transactions in Mexico. Previously, he served as the Vice President of Planning and Corporate Development for Latin and Central America, when he was responsible for overseeing merger and acquisition deals, including financial institutions deals, and the investment portfolios owned by Banamex. From 1998 to 2002, he worked at Citigroup as the Vice Chairman Deputy of the Global Project and Structured Trade Finance, and was responsible for structuring financings projects in Latin America. He was also in charge of financial planning, customer relationship and credit management. He also worked as advisor to Latin American companies on restructuring projects, such as the US$180 million Power Project in Colombia. Prior to joining Citigroup, he worked at Mckinsey & Company, as a business analyst. He holds an MBA degree from Leonard N. Stern School of Business (NYU) with a major in International Finance and received a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Clark University.

Pablo Escandon Cusi Mr. Pablo Escandon Cusi serves as Director of Concentradora Hipotecaria S.A.P.I de C.V. He is currently the Managing Director and President of the Council of Administration of Nadro, S.A. de C.V. He is also a member of the Mexican Council of Business Men, a member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Financiero BBVA Bancomer, S.A. de C.V. and BBVA Bancomer Servicios, S.A., a member of the Board of Directors of the Mexican Foundation for Health, a member of the Council of the Board of Trustees of the National Institute of Genomic Medicine, a member of the Board of Directors of the Club of industrial, S.A. de C.V., president of the Council of Competitiveness and Health of the Mexican Foundation for Health and a member of the Education Commission of the Council Coordinator Business, among others. He served as President of the National Association of Dealers in Mexico, A.C., president of the Board of Directors of G.Accion, S.A. C.V., president of the Mexican Foundation for Health, and as a member of the Board of Directors of Seguros Comercial America, ING, S.A. de C.V. and Grupo Marti, S.A. de C.V, He received several awards, including the medal of honor - business merit, granted by the National Chamber of Commerce and the bene merenti award, from the Universidad Iberoamericana, A.C. He holds a degree in Business Administration, with a major in finance, from Georgetown University. He attended the program of high level Business Management (AD-2) from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Juan Carlos Hernaiz Vigil Mr. Juan Carlos Hernaiz Vigil serves as Director of Concentradora Hipotecaria S.A.P.I de C.V. He is currently working as an adviser in various companies. He was the founder, CEO and controlling shareholder of Grupo Covadonga, one of the leading pig breeding companies in Mexico. He was also a founder partner and one of the main shareholders of Farmacias del Ahorro, a leading pharmaceutical chain in Mexico. He holds a degree in Business Administration from the Universidad Iberoamericana and a Masters degree in high level Business Management from the Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Francisco Jose Islas Cervera Mr. Francisco Jose Islas Cervera serves as Director of Concentradora Hipotecaria S.A.P.I de C.V. He is partner and co-founder of VACE Partners, incorporated in the 2009 investment banking firm. Prior to founding VACE Partners, he worked from 2004 to Salomon Smith Barney and Citgroup Global Markets where he joined as an analyst in the Group of Latin America focused mainly in mergers acquisitions transactions. In the year 2006 was promoted to associate based in New York. His experience of transactions includes projects with companies of different industries like institutions financial, goods of consumption, conglomerates industrial, education, transportation, metals and mining. Currently, he is a shareholder and member of the Board of AlphaCredit (founded in the 2011 SOFOM) and mineral resources Guaynopita (Compañia Minera founded in 2014). He made of it career of Economics in the Institute technological autonomous of Mexico. Before join is to Solomon Smith Barney, Francisco worked for a year in the offices of Investment Banking Coverage of the city of Mexico of JP Morgan.

Angel Losada Moreno Mr. Angel Losada Moreno serves as Director of Concentradora Hipotecaria S.A.P.I de C.V. Currently, he acts as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Gigante, S.A.B. de C.V., a publicly listed company in Mexico. He is also the president of the board of directors of Office Depot de Mexico, Toks restaurants, Grupo Gigante Real Estate. He is also a member of boards of directors of several other companies, such as Telefonos de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Financiero Banamex - Citigroup, S.A., Ver Bien para Aprender Mejor Foundation, A.C., National Chamber of Commerce of the city of Mexico and Food Marketing Institute of the United States of America. In addition, he has been the president of the board of directors of the Mexican National Association of Supermarkets and Departmental Stores, A.C. (ANTAD). He holds a Bachelors degree in Administration from Universidad Anahuac.

Alejandro Joaquin Marti Garcia Mr. Alejandro Joaquin Marti Garcia serves as Director of Concentradora Hipotecaria S.A.P.I de C.V. He has contributed significantly to the social development of Mexico. As of today, he actively works in the development of matters related to security and justice in Mexico. In 2004, he constituted the Martí Foundation, dedicated to assisting orphans and homeless children. While as a member of the board of directors of the United States Mexico Foundation, an organization that promotes several social development projects in Mexico, he also supported several other philanthropic causes, locally and abroad. In 1995, he founded his first center of health and fitness, an innovative multidisciplinary center known as Sport City, achieving national leadership in sale of sporting goods and fitness over the past 30 years. Sport City is also dedicated to the development of amateur sport in Mexico, which is currently joined by hundreds of thousands of athletes. Sport City has supported the sponsorship of several athletes, including athletes for the Pan-American Games. He holds a Business Administration degree from Universidad La Salle.

Carlos Javier Vara Alonso Mr. Carlos Javier Vara Alonso serves as Director of Concentradora Hipotecaria S.A.P.I de C.V. since 2015. He served as Chairman of the Board of Concentradora Hipotecaria S.A.P.I de C.V. He is also a founding partner of VACE Partners. Prior to joining VACE Partners, he served for 9 years as the head of the Mexico and Latin America investment banking of Citigroup. He is currently a member of the board of directors and finance committee of Grupo Gigante, a Mexican publicly traded company that holds several business units, such as Office Depot, The Home Store, SuperPrecio and Toks, and former member of Aeromexico’s board of directors and finance committee, an airline company based in Mexico. He has experience in business transactions, mostly in Mexico, includes several industries, such as financial institutions, consumer goods, industrial conglomerates, education, transportation and metals and mining. In addition, he has played a leading role in several other Mexican landmark equity transactions, such as the OMA’s IPO in 2006, the Femsa’s secondary offering in 2005, the SPCC’s secondary offering in 2005, the ICA’s secondary offering in 2005, the Cemex’s secondary offering in 2003 and 2005, and the Grupo Televisa’s secondary offering in 2001.