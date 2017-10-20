Fibria Celulose SA (FIBR3.SA)

Name Description

Jose Luciano Duarte Penido Mr. Jose Luciano Penido serves as Chairman of the Board of Fibria Celulose SA. He held the position of Chief Executive Officer of Votorantim Celulose e Papel SA from January 2004 until August 2009. He acted as Chief Executive Officer of Samarco Mineracao SA from 1992 to 2003 and Chief Development Officer of Samarco Mineracao SA from 1989 to 1991. He has also served as Vice President of the Minas Gerais Industry Federation, where he directs the Enterprise Citizenship Council. He obtained degree in Mine Engineering from Universidad Federal de Minas Gerais in 1970.

Marcelo Strufaldi Castelli Mr. Marcelo Strufaldi Castelli serves as Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Fibria Celulose SA since July 1, 2011. Prior to this, he acted as Member of the Executive Board, Paper Business, Strategy and Supply Chain Officer and Forestry Operations and Technology Officer of the Company. He also served as Supply Chain and Strategy Director of the Company. He joined the Company in 1997, holding several management positions. He also worked at Suzano, Bahia Sul and Aracruz. He obtained an M.B.A. degree from Fundacao Dom Cabral and an M.B.A. in Marketing Management from Escola de Marketing Industrial. He also attended executive courses.

Joao Carvalho de Miranda Mr. Joao Carvalho de Miranda serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Fibria Celulose SA. Since 2006, he has acted as Vice President of Global Banking at Banco Citibank SA. He was Chairman of Citibank NA in Santiago, Chile, between 2004 and 2006, Financial Superintendent of Corporate Bank at Citibank NA in Sao Paulo from 1998 to 2004, Executive Director of ING Barings in Sao Paulo from 1991 to 1998, Corporate Director at Banco Arbi SA in 1991. He served as Manager of Planning and Financial Operations and was responsible for Financial Operations of Aracruz Celulose SA from 1985 to 1998. He holds a degree in Economics from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio). He has a post graduate degree in Business Administration from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro obtained in 1990. He also attended a program at Wharton Business School and COPPEAD from January 1991 to May 1991.

Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti Mr. Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti serves as Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Fibria Celulose SA since February 1, 2012. In 2005, he joined Vale SA and acts as its Global Director of Corporate Finance and Investor Relations Officer. Prior to that, he worked at Globo Organizacoes, Banco UBS/Pactual and Banco Banif/Primus. He obtained a Masters degree in Economics from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro.

Luiz Fernando Torres Pinto Mr. Luiz Fernando Torres Pinto serves as Human & Organizational Development Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Fibria Celulose SA since October 27, 2011. Prior to joining the Company, held several management positions in human resources, industrial production and business units at the following Companies: SunCoke Energy, Cenibra, Aracruz Celulose and Paranasa. Mr. Pinto has a major in Chemical Engineering from Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais, a Masters of Business Administration in Corporate Management from Fundacao Dom Cabral (FDC) and a HR specialization from Stanford Business School.

Maria Luiza de Oliveira Pinto e Paiva Ms. Maria Luiza de Oliveira Pinto e Paiva serves as Non-Statutory Director of Sustainability and Corporate Relations at FIBRIA CELULOSE S.A. since March 2015. In previous years, between 2013 and 2015, she worked as a consultant in the areas of Sustainable Development and Organizational Development and from 2001 to 2012 she held various positions at Banco Santander. Currently, she is also a member of the Corporate Governance and Sustainability Committee of the Santander Group and the Executive Committee of the Akatu Institute (non-profit non-governmental organization that works to raise awareness and mobilize society for conscious consumption), both since 2013. She graduated in Psychology from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Sao Paulo, and holds a specialization in Human Resources from the University of Michigan in the United States.

Wellington Angelo Loureiro Giacomin Mr. Wellington Angelo Loureiro Giacomin serves as Director of Logistics and Supply at FIBRIA CELULOSE S.A. since 2014. He has held the position of General Supplies Manager between 2012 and 2014. In parallel, he is a member of the Board of Directors of Veracel Celulose SA (alternate), a company active in the pulp and paper segment and Portocel - Specialized Terminal of Barra do Riacho SA (holder), besides being director of Portocel - Specialized Terminal of Barra do Riacho SA and Fibria Terminais Portuários SA, companies active in the pulp port sector and members of the same economic group of the Company. He graduated in Mechanical Engineering and Masters in Quality Engineering from Universidade Federal do Espirito Santo and obtained an M.B.A. in Executive Management from IBMEC.

Aires Galhardo Mr. Aires Galhardo serves as Head of Forestry Area, Industrial operations and engineering activities, Member of the Executive Board of Fibria Celulose SA since September, 2016. Company in July 2007, holding several management positions in Forestry Operations. Prior to that, he worked at Ambev (Cia de Bebidas das Americas), managing during 5 years logistic operations. He has a Masters degree and a graduate degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Joao Henrique Batista de Souza Schmidt Mr. Joao Henrique Batista de Souza Schmidt serves as Director of Fibria Celulose S.A. since April 28, 2015 and currently holds the position of Executive Director of Corporate Development at Votorantim Industrial S.A. He has more than 14 years of experience in investment banking, and was previously a Managing Director at Goldman Sachs in Brazil. Prior to Goldman Sachs, he worked at Citigroup in Brazil. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of Citrosuco S.A. He hold a Masters degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV), Sao Paulo.

Raul Calfat Mr. Raul Calfat serves as Director of Fibria Celulose SA. He has acted as Member of the Board of Directors of Votorantim Celulose e Papel SA since August 28, 2009. He has been Chief Administrative Officer of Votorantim Investimentos Industriais SA since 2004 and all other industrial businesses of Votorantim since 2006. He was President of Associacao de Celulose e Papel de Sao Paulo from 1993 to 1995 and Vice President of Associacao Brasileira de Celulose e Papel from 1996 to 2004. He graduated in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Carlos Augusto Lira Aguiar Mr. Carlos Augusto Lira Aguiar serves as Director of Fibria Celulose SA since January 2012. Prior to this, he acted as Member of the Executive Board, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company from August 2009 to July 1, 2011. He was also Interim Director of Investor Relations and Treasurer of the Company from March 23, 2010 until August 2, 2010. He is Member of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer of Aracruz Celulose SA since April 17, 1998. He has been Member of the Executive Board of the Company since October 25, 1985. He served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer from April 1993 to April 17, 1998. He was also Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Company from February 11, 1993 to November 16, 1993. Since 1981, he has also held various managerial positions within the Company’s operations department. He graduated in Industrial and Chemical Engineering from Universidade Federal do Ceara, with courses from Harvard and Chelwood.

Ernesto Lozardo Mr. Ernesto Lozardo serves as Director at FIBRIA CELULOSE S.A. since September 2016. He has been the President of the Institute of Applied Economic Research (IPEA) since June 2016. He was advisor to the BNDES presidency from September 2011 to June 2016. He participated in the revision of Law 12,431 / 2011 and the elaboration Of MP no. 601/2012 that creates conditions for investments in the Federal Government's Infrastructure Program. In this task, he worked with several national and international financial market professionals and the federal government. He was a member of the Board of Directors of UBR - UNIMED-Banco Fator (2009-2011), member of the consultants group of GV Projetos (2002-2010), Planning Officer of Caixa Seguros (2000-2002), PRODESP's Chief Executive Officer - Data Processing Company of the State of Sao Paulo in 1994, Secretary of Planning, Economics and Management in the Government of the State of Sao Paulo (1992 He was a member of the Board of Directors of Industrias de Papel Simao SA (1988-1992), Chief Financial Officer and Managing Partner of Lozardo & Cruz DTVM - Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliarios Ltda., (1982-1984) and Technical Director of DIVESP - Distributor of Securities and Securities of the State of Sao Paulo Ltda. (1977-1979). He is also Professor of International Economics, Macroeconomics, Brazilian Economy and Finance, Coins and Banks at FGV - School of Business Administration of Sao Paulo since 1978. He holds a Bachelors degree in Banking and Finance from New York University, a Masters degree in Business Administration from the same university, and a degree in Economics from Columbia University, USA.

Eduardo Rath Fingerl Mr. Eduardo Rath Fingerl serves as Director of Fibria Celulose SA since November 5, 2009. He joined BNDES in May 1976. He was Technician and Manager of the Department of Chemical Industries of BNDES, assuming, in 1996, the position of Director of the Industrial Operations, Commerce and Services Areas, where he remained until 2000. In June 2002, he assumed the position of Superintendent of Knowledge Management Area of BNDES. Since 2006, he has served as Director of Related Capital Markets and Environment. He is also Member of the Advisory Board of ABVCAP and Member of the Board of The New Club of Paris. He holds Bachelors degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) and obtained a Masters degree in Industrial Engineering from the Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) in 2004.

Marcos Barbosa Pinto Mr. Marcos Barbosa Pinto serves as an Independent Director of Fibria Celulose S.A. since April 28, 2015. He joined Gavea Investimentos in May 2011 as a Partner. Prior to joining Gavea, Marcos served as commissioner of the Brazilian Securities Commission (2007-10) and chief advisor to the president of the Brazilian National Development Bank (2005-06). He also worked as a lawyer at Morrison & Foerster LLP in California (2001-02) and Levy & Salomao Advogados in Sao Paulo (2003-04), where he advised clients in a number of mergers and acquisitions as well as private equity deals. He holds an LL.B. and a Ph.D. in law from the University of Sao Paulo, an LL.M. from the Yale University and a Masters in Economics from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV). He was also a visiting researcher at Columbia University and taught corporate law at Fundacao Getulio Vargas in Rio de Janeiro (FGV-RJ). He is currently a member of the board at Multiterminais, Unidas and Chilli Beans.