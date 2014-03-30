Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd (FLFL.NS)

Name Description

Shailesh Haribhakti Shri. Shailesh V. Haribhakti is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. He is the Managing Partner of Haribhakti & Co., Chartered Accountants and CEO of Haribhakti Group. He is the only Indian Member on the Standards Advisory Council of the International Accounting Standards Board. He is Chairman, Financial Planning Standards Board, India and serves on Financial Planning Standards Global Board. He is a Member of the 'Takeover Panel' constituted by SEBI, is a member of the SEBI Committee on Disclosures and Accounting Standards; and Convergence Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). He is on the Board of Directors of several listed companies.

Sanjay Mutha Mr. Sanjay Kumar Mutha is Chief Legal, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the Company. He is a member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Kishore Biyani Mr. Kishore Biyani is Managing Director, Executive Director of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. He is the Managing Director of Future Retail Ltd and the Group Chief Executive Officer of Future Group. Kishore Biyani led the company’s foray into organised retail with the opening of the Pantaloons family store in 1997. This was followed in 2001 with the launch of Big Bazaar, a uniquely Indian hypermarket format that democratized shopping in India. It blends the look and feel of the Indian bazaar with aspects of modern retail like choice, convenience and quality. This was followed by a number of other formats including Food Bazaar, Central and Home Town. 2006 marked the evolution of Future Group that brought together the multiple initiatives taken by group companies in the areas of Retail, Brands, Space, Capital, Logistics and Media. Mr. Biyani advocates ‘Indianness’ as the core value driving the group and the corporate credo ‘Rewrite Rules, Retain Values.’ Regularly ranked among India’s most admired CEOs, he is the author of the book It Happened in India. He has won numerous awards from government bodies and the private sector in India and abroad and is on the board of a number of bodies, including the National Innovation Foundation in India and the New York Fashion Board.

Rakesh Biyani Shri. Rakesh Biyani is Non-Executive Director of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. He is a Commerce Graduate and has done his Advanced Management Program from Harward Business School. He is Joint Managing Director of Future Retail Limited and actively involved in category management, retail stores operations, information technology and exports.

Chandra Toshniwal Mr. Chandra Prakash Toshniwal is Non-Executive Director of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. He is a qualified chartered accountant and company secretary. He started his journey in PRIL in May 1997 and has over 21 years of managerial experience. He has also worked with other corporate houses viz Donear Synthetics Limited, Orient Vegetexpo Limited and Control Print India Limited prior to his association with Future Group. He is a member of the CII National Committee on Accounting Standards. He is on the Board of Studies of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He has represented Retail Industry on various topics of public interest in different forums. He has domain knowledge of Indian Retail Industry with understanding of Information Technology systems and proven ability in setting up systems and procedures for robust management accounting. He is having experience in the field of Corporate and Strategic Planning, Financial planning & restructuring, Risk management system and process implementation, mergers, amalgamations, takeover of business enterprises, raising capital through innovative financial products.