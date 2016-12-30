First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FM.TO)

Name Description

Philip Pascall Mr. Philip K. R. Pascall serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. He has been Director of the company since June 19, 1996.

G. Clive Newall Mr. G. Clive Newall serves as President and Director of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. He has been non-executive director of Gemfields Resources plc; nonexecutive director of Baker Steel Resource Trust Limited.

Hannes Meyer Mr. Hannes O. Meyer serves as Chief Financial Officer of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant with the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants, a Bachelor of Commerce with honours graduate from the University of Pretoria, South Africa and has 16 years of broad financial and managerial experience in the gold and base metals industries. Most recently, he was Financial Director with Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd. Prior to Harmony Gold, Mr. Meyer was an Executive Director, Chief Financial Officer and Acting Chief Executive Officer with Teal Exploration and Mining Inc.

Christopher Lemon Mr. Christopher Lemon serves as General Counsel, Corporate Secretary of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. He is General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for International Forest Products Inc. from 2005 to 2007; Associate Counsel and Assistant Secretary for Weldwood of Canada Limited from 2000 to 2005.

Robert Harding Mr. Robert James Harding is an Lead Independent Director of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. He is also the Director and former Chairman of Brookfield Asset Management, Inc.; Director of Manulife Financial Corporation; Director & Chairman of NexJ Systems Inc.; Director & Chairman of Norbord, Inc.,

Andrew Adams Mr. Andrew B. Adams serves as Independent Director of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Mr. Adams obtained his B.A in Social Science from Southampton University and then qualified as a chartered accountant in the United Kingdom in 1981. He has over 20 years of financial experience in the mining industry, and served as Chief Financial Officer of Aber Diamond Corporation from 1999 to 2003 and Chief Financial Officer of Anglo Gold North America from 1995 to 1999. He is also currently Chairman of the Audit Committee of Uranium One Inc. and Gleichen Resources Ltd.

Paul Brunner Mr. Paul M. Brunner serves as Independent Director of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Mr. Brunner served as President and CEO of Boart Longyear Company (USA), a provider of drilling services, tools and equipment for the natural resource industry, the construction and quarrying industries and industrial markets worldwide, from 2004 to 2008. During his 21-year career with Boart Longyear, Mr. Brunner held several senior positions including Managing Director - Boart Longyear Limited (South Africa); Regional Director - Boart Longyear Limitada (Chile/Peru); and, President - Boart Canada Ltd. Mr. Brunner holds a MBA from Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration and is a graduate from the Colorado School of Mines and the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

Kathleen Hogenson Ms. Kathleen A. Hogenson is Independent Director of the company. She has extensive operational, leadership and executive experience in the oil and gas sector worldwide, having served as an executive at Santos Ltd. and Unocal Corp. Currently, she is the chief executive officer of Zone Oil and Gas, a company she founded in 2008. Ms. Hogenson is also an independent director at Verisk Analytics, a New Jersey-based publically traded data analytics and risk assessment firm, and previously served on the board of Parallel Petroleum LLC, and in an advisory role at Samsung Oil & Gas LLC and Samsung C&T from 2008 to 2015. She also serves on the advisory board of the Women's Global Leadership Conference and was a speaker at the Harvard Business School Women's Conference. Ms. Hogenson earned a bachelor of science in chemical engineering from Ohio State University.

Martin Schady Mr. Martin Schady serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Schady is a Chartered Accountant with Bachelor of Commerce and Business Science degrees from the University of Cape Town. Mr. Schady is a senior mining executive with considerable Finance and Business Development experience. He is currently a Partner in Magris Resources, a Canada-based private equity company that recently acquired the Niobec niobium mine in Quebec, Canada in partnership with CEF Holdings Ltd and Temasek. In the past 25 years of his career, which spanned the most challenging commodities market, Mr. Schady worked at some of the world's leading metals and mining companies including Noranda Inc., Falconbridge Limited, Xstrata, BHP Billiton and Barrick Gold Corporation. During this time, Martin was a key strategic player in several major acquisitions and divestitures.