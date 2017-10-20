Fnac Darty SA (FNAC.PA)

Name Description

Alexandre Bompard Mr. Alexandre Bompard is Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Committee and Executive Committee of GROUPE FNAC S.A. After being appointed to the French General Inspectorate of Finance (1999-2002), Mr. Bompard became technical adviser to François Fillon, then Minister for Social Affairs, Labor and Solidarity (April-December 2003). From 2004 to 2008, Mr. Bompard was assigned many roles within the Canal + Group. He was Chief of Staff to Bertrand Méheut (2004-2005), then Director of Sport and Public Affairs within the Group (June 2005 to June 2008). In June 2008, he was appointed Chairman and CEO of Europe 1 and Europe 1 Sport. Since January 2011, he has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fnac and was an advisory member of the Board and member of the Kering Executive Committee until April 2013.

Patricia Barbizet Ms. Patricia Barbizet is Vice Chairman of the Board of GROUPE FNAC S.A. since October 22, 2013. She served as Director of Groupe FNAC S.A. A graduate of the Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Paris (1976), she started her career in the Renault Group as Treasurer of Renault Vehicules Industriels, then Chief Financial Officer of Renault Credit International. She joined the Pinault Group in 1989 as a financial officer. In 1992, she became the Chief Executive Officer of Artemis then in 2004, Chief Executive Officer of Financierd Pinault. She is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Artemis, the Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kering and the Chairman of Christie’s International.

Matthieu Malige Mr. Matthieu Malige is Group Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee of GROUPE FNAC S.A. since August 2011. He is a graduate from HEC, from the Ecole des Travaux Publics and holds a Masters Degree in Science (UCLA). Mr. Malige started his career at Lazard Freres in Paris where he worked as Finance Affairs Assistant Director. From 2003 to 2011, he held different positions inside the Carrefour Group: Development and Strategy Director, Carrefour Belgium Finance Director and Carrefour France Finance Director.

Katia Hersard Ms. Katia Hersard is Chairman - France Billet, Member of the Executive Committee of GROUPE FNAC S.A. since June 2016. Katia Hersard has over 15 years of marketing experience. She began her international career as an economist for various international organizations, before spending seven years as a brand strategy consultant with TBWA and Ogilvy & Mather in Paris. From 2003 to 2010 she was Brand Director and then Director of Strategic Marketing at Club Med, and was also a member of the Club Med management committee. Katia Hersard joined the Fnac Group in 2010 as Brand and Marketing Director. In December 2013, she became head of e-commerce for the Group and was appointed Director of E-commerce, Marketing & Brand.

Eric Iooss Mr. Eric Iooss is Director of Organization and Information Systems (DOSI), Member of the Executive Board of GROUPE FNAC S.A. since June 2016. He was in charge of information systems for Cegetel, Neuf Cegetel and the SFR Group. In 2015, he became Chief IT Architect for the British Telecom Group.

Alexandre Viros Mr. Alexandre Viros is E-commerce, Marketing and Brand Director of Groupe Fnac, Member of the Executive Committee of GROUPE FNAC S.A. since June 2016. He a Professor of Philosophy, began his career as a teacher and researcher at Université Paris 1 before joining the Paris office of the Boston Consulting Group, where he spent four years. From there, he joined the Senior Management Strategy Unit of Groupe Fnac as a project manager in 2008. In 2010 he held the position of Director of Music before joining the Group’s ticketing subsidiary, France Billet, where he held the role of Chairman in 2013.

Frederique Giavarini Ms. Frederique Giavarini is Human Resources Director, Member of the Executive Committee of GROUPE FNAC S.A. since 2014. She started her career in public domain consultancy, before joining the Organization and Strategy team of Arthur Andersen then BearingPoint. After this experience in the consultancy domain, she integrated the Fnac strategy department as Project manager in 2007. In 2010, she joined the brand and marketing department as Studies and Offer Marketing Director. In 2011, she was named Public Affairs and Strategy Director then extended her role in 2013 by becoming Director for Organization, Strategy and Public Affairs. She also manages the store projects and performance plan. The Indirect purchasing division is attached to her.

Claudia Almeida E Silva Ms. Claudia Almeida E Silva has been Southern Europe Area Director, Member of the Executive Committee and Member of the Management Committee at GROUPE FNAC S.A. since January 2013. Claudia started her career in 1996 as Consultant in the Corporate Finance domain and then in ECR at Coopers & Lybrand. In 1999, she joined PricewaterhouseCooper as Director in the CRM domain. From 2002 to 2005, she integrated Conforama Portugal as Group Marketing Director and was responsible for Marketing, the SupplyChain and Product Management. In November 2005, she joined Fnac Portugal as Director of Fnac Chiado Store. In 2007, she was named Marketing Director of editorial products before taking over the general management of Fnac Portugal in 2008. Since January 2013, she is Southern Europe Area Director, which includes Spain and Portugal. She has remained in charge of the general management of Portugal.

Enrique Martinez Mr. Enrique Martinez is Managing Director - Northern Europe (France, Belgium, Switzerland), Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee at GROUPE FNAC S.A. A graduate from Valencia University (Spain) in economics, In 1998, he joined Fnac with the aim to implant and develop the company in Portugal. Enrique Martinez continued his career inside the company at various executive positions in Spain and Portugal. In 2008, he became Managing Director of the Iberian Peninsula. In just 13 years, Enrique Martinez was greatly involved in the development of Fnac in the Iberian Peninsula, Fnac’s top international geographical zone.

Laurent Glepin Mr. Laurent Glepin is Communications Director, Member of the Management Committee of GROUPE FNAC S.A. since January 2011. He is a communications expert. Most notably, from 1995 to 2007 he worked at the Elysée Palace as press advisor to French President Jacques Chirac before becoming Communications Director for the Georges Pompidou National Arts and Cultural Center. At the end of 2008, he headed up the communications division of Europe 1 radio.

Charles-Henri De Maleissye Mr. Charles-Henri de Maleissye is Member of the Executive Committee of GROUPE FNAC S.A. Since February 2015, Charles-Henri de Maleissye has been the CEO of Vanden Borre, one of the largest appliance retailers in Belgium, which successfully developed the Darty concept. Charles-Henri joined Vanden Borre in 2008 as Marketing Director in charge of the multi-channel-sales and procurement strategy. Previously, he had worked for 13 years at the Darty Group where he served in several capacities. These included developing procurement in Asia, in addition to several product categories throughout Europe. He has vast experience in developed markets in addition to the distribution sector in countries where the Darty Group operates.

Vincent Gufflet Mr. Vincent Gufflet is Member of the Executive Committee of GROUPE FNAC S.A. He became the CEO of Darty Group Services in 2015. Vincent launched his career in 1995 as a consultant and analyst at Arthur D. Little. In 2000, he joined the Kingfisher Group as Strategy Director in the DIY division. From there he held various positions of responsibility within the Darty Group: Development Director from 2003 to 2006, Development and Organization Director at Darty Box from 2006 to 2011, Marketing Director of the Services Department from 2011 to 2013, Customer Services and Assistance Director of Darty from 2013 to 2014, followed by Sales and Marketing Director of all Darty Group departments up to 2015. Since 2014 he has served as a member of the Menafinance Board of Directors.

Benoit Jaubert Mr. Benoit Jaubert is Member of the Executive Committee of GROUPE FNAC S.A. He is the CEO of the Darty Group. He began his career at the time of the Eurostar launch as Distribution Director from 1993 to 1996. From there he joined France Telecom Multimedia as Operations Director from 1996 to 1998. He joined the Darty Group in 1998 as part of its Development Department. Benoît went on to serve as Operations Director before taking over the Darty Spain subsidiary, finally becoming Head of the Marketing Department of Darty France from 2013 to June 2016.

Christian Lou Mr. Christian Lou is Member of the Executive Committee of GROUPE FNAC S.A. He has been the Marketing and Digital Director of the Darty Group since 2014. Christian Lou joined the Darty Group in 1990 as Head of Sales. He was then appointed Store Director, Sales Director, and then Central Sales Director of Darty Ile de France.

Elodie Perthuisot Ms. Elodie Perthuisot is Director of the Product Division, Member of the Executive Board of GROUPE FNAC S.A. since 2013. She started ` career in telecommunications, first at France Télécom, and then at the French Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (Autorité de Régulation des Télécommunications). In 2002, she became a technical advisor within the Ministry of Culture and Communication, where she was in charge of digital and financial matters, before joining the Cité des sciences et de l’industrie in 2004 as Financial and Legal Director. She then went on to join the Réunion des Musées Nationaux in 2008, as Assistant Managing Director, where she was responsible in particular for the institution’s financial and commercial transformation. Two years later, she was appointed Director of the Ministry of Culture and Communication. Elodie Perthuisot joined Fnac in 2012, and has held the positions of Director of France Billet and Fnac Voyage, Director of the book department.

Marcos Ruao Mr. Marcos Ruao is Fnac Spain Managing Director, Member of the Executive Committee of GROUPE FNAC S.A. since 2013. Marcos Ruao continued his studies, earning a diploma in Supply Chain Management and Leadership. He began his professional career in 1995 as a Researcher in the Lisbon University of Engineering’s I&D department. That same year, he began working for DHL, where he held several Management positions. In 2007, he joined Fnac Portugal and managed several departments such as Logistics, Supply Chain and E-commerce.

Olivier Theulle Mr. Olivier Theulle is Operations Director, Member of the Executive Committee of GROUPE FNAC S.A. since December 2013. He is responsible for logistics, supply, after-sales service management, call centers and project management. He managed the Le Chameau brand for the Lafuma Group between 2006 and 2009 before joining Redcats (Kering Group) in 2010, first as Chief Executive Officer of Relais Colis and then as Group Operations Director.

Carole Ferrand Ms. Carole Ferrand is a Director of GROUPE FNAC S.A. A graduate of the Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales (class of 1992). She started her career at PriceWaterhouseCoopers where she was an auditor and later a financial advisor in the Transaction Services division. She joined Sony France in 2000, the French subsidiary of the consumer and professional electronic branch of the Sony Corporation group, as Financial Director and then Secretary General as of 2002. In 2011, she held the position of Chief Financial Officer of the Europacorp group. Since January 2013, she has been Chief Financing Officer of the Artemis group.

Simon Gillham Mr. Simon Gillham is Director of GROUPE FNAC S.A. since 2016. Simon Gillham began his career at Thomson where he was responsible for language and management training. In 1985 he formed his own training and communication company: York Consultants. In 1991 he was appointed Vice President Communications of Thomson Consumer Electronics and subsequently joined the CarnaudMetalbox group in 1994. In early 1999, Simon Gillham became Vice President Global Communications of the Valeo group before assuming the position of Vice President Communications at Havas in April 2001. He joined Vivendi in 2007, serving as Senior Executive Vice President, Communications & CSR. Simon Gillham was appointed as a member of Vivendi’s Management Board in November 2015. Simon Gillham is today Chairman of Vivendi Village which includes the activities of Vivendi Ticketing, MyBestPro (connecting individual consumers with professional service providers), Watchever (subscription video on demand), Radionomy (radio platform) and the legendary Paris theatre L’Olympia of which he is the Chairman. He is also responsible for the group’s talent management and live events activities. He is a Vice President of CA Brive Rugby Club. In 2010, Simon Gillham was awarded the OBE (Officer of the British Empire) by Queen Elizabeth II.

Alban Greget Mr. Alban Greget is a Director of GROUPE FNAC S.A. A graduate of l’Ecole Superieure des Sciences Economiques et Commerciales. Mr. Gréget was an analyst in Corporate Finance at Société Générale in Paris and then in London (1997-2000). From 2001 to 2008, he was an Analyst and then Associate before becoming Vice President of mergers and acquisitions at Merrill Lynch in Paris. Since March 2008, he has been Investment Director for the Artémis Group, where he is in charge of new investments, mergers and acquisitions and the strategic and financial oversight of certain investments. He is a Director of several Artémis Group companies.

Stephane Roussel Mr. Stephane Roussel is Director of GROUPE FNAC S.A. since 2016. He held positions within the Carrefour Group. He was first appointed Director of Human Resources for hypermarkets in France, before becoming Director of Human Resources Development for international business and then Director of Human Resources France for the entire Carrefour Group. From 2004-2009, he served as SFR’s Vice President of Human Resources. Mr. Roussel held the position of Executive Vice President of Human Resources at Vivendi from 2009 to 2012 before being appointed Chairman-Chief Executive Officer of SFR. He joined the group’s General Management team in August 2013 and was appointed to Vivendi’s Management Board in June 2014. Since November 2015, Mr. Roussel has held the position of Vivendi’s Chief Operating Officer after serving as its Senior Executive Vice President, Development and Organization since October 2014.

Marie Cheval Mrs. Marie Cheval is Independent Director of GROUPE FNAC S.A. since 2016. She has been Chief Executive Officer of BOURSORAMA since March 2013. Upon leaving ENA in 1999, she began her career at the Inspectorate of Finance of La Poste before moving on to its Financial Services Division in 2002, which became La Banque Postale in 2006. She was successively the Strategy Director, Sales and Marketing Director, and Chief Operating Officer at La Banque Postale. In 2011 she joined Société Générale group as Director of Global Transaction and Payment Services.

Antoine Gosset-Grainville Mr. Antoine Gosset-Grainville is a Independent Director of GROUPE FNAC S.A. A graduate of the Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris, the holder of a “Bank and finance” DESS from the Universite Paris-IX Dauphine and graduate of the Ecole Nationale de l’Administration (promotion Leon Gambetta). Appointed to the General Inspection of Finances in 1993, he became Deputy Secretary General of the Economic and Financial Committee of the European Union in 1997. From 1999 to 2002, he was an Advisor of economic and industrial affairs in the Cabinet of Pascal Lamy at the European Commission. An attorney licensed in Paris and Brussells, in 2002 he became a partner at the law firm of Gide Loyrette Nouel. In 2007, he was appointed Deputy Director of the cabinet of the Prime Minister, François Fillon, in charge of economic and financial matters. In March 2010, he became Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Caisse des Depots in charge of finance, strategy, investments and steering of European and international activities, then Chief Executive Officer of the Caisse des Depots Group by interim from February to July 2012. In April 2013, he formed the law firm BDGS Associes.

Nonce Paolini Mr. Nonce Paolini is a Independent Director of GROUPE FNAC S.A. He holds a Masters degree in literature and is a graduate of the Paris Institut d’Etudes Politiques (class of 1972). Mr. Paolini began his career with EDF-GDF, where he held operational and management positions. In 1998, he joined the Bouygues group, where he successively held the positions of Director of Development and Director of Human Resources, before going on to become central Director of Communications. In 1993, he joined TF1 as Director of Human Resources, and in 1999, he was appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer. In 2002 he was appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Bouygues Telecom and then Managing Director and Board member in April 2004. In 2007, he was appointed CEO of TF1 Group, then Chairman & CEO in 2008 until February 2016.

Arthur Sadoun Mr. Arthur Sadoun is a Independent Director of GROUPE FNAC S.A. He is a graduate of the European Business School and holds an MBA from the European Institute of Business Administration (“l’Institut europeen d’administration des affaires”). He created his own public relations firm in Chile before joining the TBWA network in Paris as Director of International Strategic Planning and then Director of Development. In 2000 he was named Chief Executive Officer of TBWA/Paris and then went on to become Chairman of the Board in 2003. In 2006, he joined Publicis Conseil as Chairman-Chief Executive Officer. He has been Chairman of the Board of Publicis France since 2009 and has been Chief Executive of Public Worldwide, since 2011.

Brigitte Taittinger-Jouyet Ms. Brigitte Taittinger-Jouyet is a Independent Director of GROUPE FNAC S.A. She was Chief of Advertising at Publicis (1984-1988), and in 1988 she became the mission chief for the Directors of Marketing at the Groupe du Louvre in charge of industrial and economic hospitality products. From 1991 to 2012, she was Chairman of the Societe des Parfums Annick Goutal. Since 2013, she has been Director of Strategy and Development at the Institut d’Études Politiques de Paris (Sciences Po – Paris).

Jacques Veyrat Mr. Jacques Veyrat is a Independent Director of GROUPE FNAC S.A. He was appointed to the Treasury Department where he served as Secretary for the Inter-ministerial Committee on Industrial Reconstruction (“Comite interministeriel de restructuration industrielle”) for the period 1989-1991, then deputy Secretary General to the Club of Paris from 1991 to 1993. From 1993 to 1995, he served as Technical Cabinet Adviser to the Ministry of Transport Equipment, Tourism and the Seas. In 1995, he joined the Louis Dreyfus group as Chief Executive of Louis Dreyfus Shipbuilders (1995-1998), before becoming Chairman-Chief Executive Officer of Louis Dreyfus Communications, which was renamed Neuf Cegetel, from 1998 to 2008 and then Chairman - Chief Executive Officer of the Louis Dreyfus group from 2008 to 2011. Since 2011, he has been Chairman of Impala.