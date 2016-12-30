First Majestic Silver Corp (FR.TO)

Name Description

Douglas Penrose Mr. Douglas (Doug) Penrose, B. Comm., CPA, CA, serves as Independent Chairman of the Board of First Majestic Silver Corp., since January 1, 2012. Mr. Penrose received his Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto. He has been a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario from 1974 to 2008 and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of British Columbia since 1978. Mr. Penrose brings over 20 years of experience in leadership positions in accounting and corporate finance. Mr. Penrose was formerly the Vice President of Finance and Corporate Services for the British Columbia Lottery Corporation.

Keith Neumeyer Mr. Keith Neumeyer serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of First Majestic Silver Corp. Mr. Neumeyer has worked in the investment community for over 32 years. Mr. Neumeyer began his career at a number of Canadian national brokerage firms and moved on to work with several publicly traded companies in the resource and high technology sectors. His roles have included senior management positions and directorships in the areas of finance, business development, strategic planning and corporate restructuring. Mr. Neumeyer was the original and founding President of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (T-FM). Mr. Neumeyer founded First Majestic in 2002. Mr. Neumeyer has also listed a number of companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) and as such has extensive experience dealing with the financial, regulatory, legal and accounting issues that are relevant in the investment community.

Raymond Polman Mr. Raymond L. Polman, B. SC. (ECON), CA, serves as Chief Financial Officer of First Majestic Silver Corp., since February 1, 2007. Mr. Polman has over 30 years of public accounting and corporate finance experience in the Canadian and US financial markets and has been Chief Financial Officer of the Company since February 2007. In the six years prior joining First Majestic in 2007, Mr. Polman acted as Chief Financial Officer for a number of publicly traded high technology companies, prior to which he served several years as the Director of Finance for Rescan Environmental, a large privately owned company serving the global mining community. Mr. Polman also brings eight years of prior public accounting experience with Deloitte LLP. Mr. Polman has a Bachelor of Science (Economics) Degree from the University of Victoria and he is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of British Columbia.

Dustin Van Doorselaere Mr. Dustin Van Doorselaere serves as Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Mr. Van Doorselaere, an experienced mining engineer, will be responsible for overseeing all operational functions at each of the Company's six operating silver mines in Mexico. Prior to joining First Majestic in November 2016, Mr. Van Doorselaere held the position of General Manager for Nyrstar, a global metals and mining company, and was responsible for overseeing all aspects of mining operations, including legal and government relations, at the El Mochito mine in Honduras and the Campo Morado mine in Mexico. Prior to Nyrstar, Mr. Van Doorselaere held various operational positions at Gold group Mining and Aurico Gold in Mexico. Prior to working in Mexico, Mr. Van Doorselaere held senior operating positions with Redback Mining in Ghana, Norilsk Nickel in Australia, as well as numerous international mining companies within Canada.

Salvador Garcia Mr. Salvador Garcia serves as Country Manager, Mexico of the Company. He was Chief Operating Officer of the Board of First Majestic Silver Corp. He will be responsible for government and stakeholder relations in Mexico. Prior to joining First Majestic in January 2013, Mr. García held several positions in the mining industry, most recently as Vice President Mexico for Goldcorp Inc., a senior gold producer. Mr. García was employed by Luismin prior to its acquisition by Goldcorp for a period of 25 years. He worked in positions ranging from Mine Superintendent, General Manager and Operations Director and was later promoted to the senior management team of Goldcorp as Vice President Mexico. While in those positions, he was responsible for the operations at the Tayoltita and San Antonio mines and was involved in the development, construction and operation of the Los Filos, El Sauzal and Peñasquito mines. Mr. Garcia graduated with a bachelor's degree in mine engineering from the School of Mines at the University of Guanajuato, Mexico. Mr. Garcia was the Vice President Operations of the Company from January 2013 to June 2014 and has been the Chief Operating Officer of the Company since July 2014.

Martin Palacios Mr. Martin Palacios, MBA, CMC, has been appointed as Chief Transformation Officer of First Majestic Silver Corp., with effect from 6 April 2015. Mr. Palacios brings over 20 years of information technology experience to First Majestic, including over three years with Goldcorp, a senior gold producer, where he held the position of Director of Global Applications and IT (Mexico Region). During his tenure at Goldcorp, he created and implemented the global applications framework for most of Goldcorp's sites, standardized and automated consolidation process. Mr. Palacios was also responsible for prototyping Goldcorp's business intelligence strategy. In addition to his experience with Goldcorp, Mr. Palacios has consulted for Gemcom Software (a mining solution vendor), provided advisory services to the Jimmy Pattison Group across their portfolio of companies and led the western region IT effectiveness practice for KPMG. He was also previously the Chief Information Officer of Pivotal Corporation and the Vice President of Information Technology for Seagate Software.

Connie Lillico Ms. Connie Lillico, B.A., serves as Corporate Secretary of First Majestic Silver Corp., since August 2007. She has worked in public company management and administration since 2000. Ms. Lillico was previously the Corporate Secretary of several publicly traded mining and oil and gas companies for three years, prior to which she was a paralegal with a publicly traded software company for 2 ½ years. Prior to her industry experience, Ms. Lillico worked in as a corporate and securities paralegal with a large national law firm for eight years. Ms. Lillico has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Simon Fraser University and a paralegal certification from Capilano College.

Marjorie Co Ms. Marjorie Co serves as Director of the Company. Ms. Co brings over 20 years of legal, business and corporate development experience. She currently provides business development and legal advice for technology-focused organizations and start-up companies. Her previous roles have included being the Director of Strategic Relations at Westport Innovations and Chief Development Officer at The Proof Centre of Excellence. Ms. Co was called to the British Columbia Bar in 1996 and is a Member of the Law Society of British Columbia. Ms. Co obtained her Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Laws degrees from the University of British Columbia, and her Bachelor of Science degree from Simon Fraser University.

Robert McCallum Mr. Robert A. McCallum, B.Sc., P.Eng, serves as Independent Director of the Board of First Majestic Silver Corp. Mr. McCallum, now retired, was most recently the president of Kensington Resources Ltd. (“Kensington”), a Canadian public mining company, prior to its merger with Shore Gold Inc. (SGF:TSX) (“Shore Gold”). During Mr. McCallum's tenure at Kensington, he advanced Kensington from a junior exploration company to an advanced-stage development company, increasing the company's profile and eventually orchestrating a merger with Shore Gold. Mr. McCallum graduated in 1959 from the University of Witwatersrand, South Africa, with a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining) followed in 1971 by a PMD (Program for Management Development) at Harvard Graduate School of Business, Boston, Massachusetts. He has a wealth of experience in mining having worked with DeBeers Consolidated Mines and Anglo American Corp Ltd. in South Africa followed by Denison Mines Limited, Cyprus Anvil Mining Corp. and Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan in Canada and Philex Mining in the Philippines.