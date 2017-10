BBVA Banco Frances SA (FRA.BA)

Name Description

Jorge Carlos Bledel Mr. Jorge Carlos Bledel serves as Chairman of the Board of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. since March 2003. He also served as President, Executive Director from 2006 to October 8, 2009. He also serves as President of Inversora Otar SA and Member of the Board of Rombo Compania Financiera SA. Previously, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Director of Wholesale Banking and Local Wholesale Banking of the Company. He has also served as Chairman of the Board of Consolidar AFJP SA, Consolidar ART SA, Consolidar Compania de Seguros de Vida SA, BBVA Consolidar Seguros SA, among others. In addition, he worked for Banco del Interior y Buenos Aires, where he served as Credit Manager and for Corporacion Metropolitana de Finanzas as Business Manager. He graduated in Business Administration from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Argentina.

Marcelo Gustavo Canestri Mr. Marcelo Gustavo Canestri serves as Second Vice Chairman of the Board of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. He has been on the Company’s Board since September 2001. He has also served as Member of the Company’s Audit and Computer Technology Committees. He also serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Frances Valores Sociedad de Bolsa SA, Inversora Otar and PSA Finance Cia Financiera SA. He has served as Corporate Assistant Manager, Wholesale Banking Assistant Manager, Asset Management and Financial Director of the Company, as well as Member of the Board of Directors of Consolidar Compania de Seguros de Retiro SA, Consolidar AFJP SA, Consolidar ART SA, Consolidar Seguros de Vida SA and BBVA Seguros SA. He graduated in Business Administration and Public Accounting, both from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Alfredo Castillo Triguero Mr. Alfredo Castillo Triguero serves as First Vice Chairman of the Board of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. since November 22, 2016. He holds a degree in Economic Sciences and Business, both from Universidad Complutense de Madrid.

Ignacio Sanz y Arcelus Mr. Ignacio Sanz y Arcelus serves as Chief Financial and Planning Officer of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. since January 23, 2012. He has served as Director of Financial Technology and Operations; Director of Asset and Latam Liability Management; Director of Management Control Investment Banking; and Corporate Director of BBVA. He has also acted as Director of Treasury, Capital Markets and International Network; Director of Audit Market Risk Unit; and Member of the Board of Directors of BEX Argentaria BBVA. In addition, he also acted as Director of Central Services Audit of BEX; Director of Planning, Intervention and Control of SERFINBEX; and Team Leader of Arthur Andersen Auditores SA.

Gerardo Fiandrino Mr. Gerardo Fiandrino serves as Chief Risk Officer of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. since June 30, 2015. Previously, he was Chief Retail Risks Officer of BBVA Banco Frances SA. He has served as Member of the Company’s Technical Operations Committee.

Adrian Bressani Mr. Adrian Bressani serves as General Counsel of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. He is Member of the Company's Executive Committee. He has served as Member of the Company’s Disclosure Committee.

Gustavo Osvaldo Fernandez Mr. Gustavo Osvaldo Fernandez serves as Director of Human Resources and Services of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. He has also served as Member of the Company’s Directors Committee. He has served as Member of the Company’s Management Committee, as well as Coordinator of Systems and Organizations at Banca Nazionale del Lavoro, Systems Coordinator of Banco Galicia, Manager of Organization and Systems Development of Banco de Credito Argentino, Partner and Director of Design and Development for America BBVA, as well as Design and Development Manager and Media Director within the Company.

Carlos Elizalde Mr. Carlos Elizalde serves as Director of Corporate and Investment Banking of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Argentina.

Jorge Delfin Luna Mr. Jorge Delfin Luna serves as Head of Trade of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. since 2010. He is also responsible for Corporate Banking of Company. He also serves as Member of the Company’s Directors Committee. He has served as Member of the Company’s Management and Assets and Liabilities Committees. He has also served as Regional Manager of Citicorp’s Citibank Branch, Regional Manager of Local Branches of Banco de Credito Argentino, General Manager and Vice President of BBVA Banco Uruguay, as well as Banking Manager and General Manager of Easy-Bank within the Company.

Gabriel Eugenio Milstein Mr. Gabriel Eugenio Milstein serves as Director of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. Previously, he served as Media Director and Organization Manager of the Company from 2002 to 2010, as well as Member of the Company’s Management and Computer Technology Committees. He joined the Company in 1995.