Fresnillo PLC (FRES.L)

Name Description

Alberto Bailleres Gonzalez Mr. Alberto Bailleres Gonzalez is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Fresnillo Plc. He has experience and Long-term knowledge and understanding of the Mexican commercial environment Relationships within the Mexican and international businesses communities Over a period of 50 years, Mr. Baillères has built up unprecedented experience and knowledge of both the Group and the Mexican markets in which it operates from both investor and the supervisory perspectives.

Octavio Alvidrez Mr. Octavio Alvidrez is Chief Executive Officer of Fresnillo Plc. Mr Alvídrez has extensive experience within the mining industry having previously held the position of General Manager of the Madero mine, one of Mexico’s largest mines operated by Peñoles. Mr Alvídrez joined the Peñoles Group in August 1988, since then he has held a number of senior operational and financial positions across Peñoles and Fresnillo, including that of Treasurer, Head of Investor Relations in London and Head of Procurement. He was appointed Vice President of the Silver Institute in June 2015, and is the Vice President of the Board of the Mines, Metallurgy and Geology School of the University of Guanajuato; and a Director of the Lowell Institute for Mineral Resources of the University of Arizona.

Mario Arreguin Frade Mr. Mario Arreguin Frade is the Chief Financial Officer of Fresnillo Plc. Mr Arreguín was previously employed by Peñoles where he held the position of Chief Financial Officer for 11 years and Group Treasurer for six years prior to this. Mr Arreguín has a background in investment banking and project management.

Roberto Diaz Mr. Roberto Diaz is the Chief Operating Officer of Fresnillo Plc. Following a long career in the mining industry, Mr Díaz first joined Peñoles in 1977 and, following roles with other groups, re-joined Peñoles in 2007. He has previously served as Fresnillo’s Vice President of Operations and Vice President of Project Development.

David Giles Mr. David Giles is the Vice President - Exploration of Fresnillo Plc. Following a 30 year career at Peñoles, Mr Giles held a number of senior management positions including Vice President of Exploration, prior to this he worked for AMAX, Corona Gold and Toromex. He is an officer of the Society of Economic Geologists and the Mexican Association of Mining Metallurgical and Geological Engineers.

Alejandro Bailleres Mr. Alejandro Bailleres is the Non-Executive Non-independent Director of Fresnillo Plc. Mr. Bailleres Insurance and related financial services in Mexico Broad board-level commercial experience in Mexico. As a director of several Grupo BAL companies such as Grupo Nacional Provincial (a leading insurance company in Mexico), Mr Baillères brings knowledge and experience of Mexican and international business to his role.

Juan Bordes Aznar Mr. Juan Bordes Aznar is the Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Fresnillo Plc. Mr. Bordes brings to the Board Senior executive (CEO-level) responsibilities over several years Board membership of companies spanning a broad range of sectors and industries. During his career, Mr Bordes has held both senior executive management roles and board responsibilities with companies spanning a number of different sectors, particularly within Mexico.

Arturo Manuel Fernandez Perez Dr. Arturo Manuel Fernandez Perez is Non-Executive Non-independent Director of Fresnillo Plc. Mr Fernández’ career brings together a solid academic economics background, many years’ experience within the Mexican public policy arena and broad commercial experience (through board directorships of leading businesses in a number of sectors in Mexico).

Jaime Lomelin Guillen Mr. Jaime Lomelin Guillen is Non-Executive Non-independent Director of the company. He has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of Fresnillo Plc., with effect from 15 August 2012. Mr. Lomelín spent 36 years at Peñoles where he served as Group Vice President of the metals and chemicals division for four years and subsequently held the position of CEO for 21 years. Mr Lomelín holds a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering from the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de Mexico (UNAM) and undertook business administration studies at the University of Wisconsin (1958-1959) as well as the AD2 program at the Instituto Panamericano de Alta Dirección de Empresas (IPADE) in 1975 and also the Stanford Executive Program at Stanford University (1984). Mr Lomelín is a member of the Board of Trustees of ITAM and an alternate director of Palacio de Hierro, Grupo Nacional Provincial, Valores Mexicanos Casa de Bolsa and is also Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Chemistry School at the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM) as well as a member of the Fundación UNAM. Mr Lomelín is a director of the non-profit organisations, INNOVEC (which promotes the teaching of science), the Mexican Mining Chamber and the Council of Economic Development of the State of Zacatecas.

Barbara Garza Laguera Gonda Ms. Barbara Garza Laguera is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, effective May 16, 2014. She as an experienced director, particularly through her career at Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) and Fomento Económico Mexicano (FEMSA), the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world, Ms Garza Lagüera brings a broad experience of Mexican commercial and international business.

Charles Jacobs Mr. Charles Jacobs has appointed as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company effective 3rd May 2016. He is regarded as one of the UK's leading corporate lawyers, who also has extensive experience and knowledge in the mining sector. He is a senior partner and chairman of global law firm Linklaters LLP, his non-executive directorships at Investec and his 26 years of international boardroom advice, Mr Jacobs brings a governance, legal and regulatory perspective to the boardroom.

Fernando Ruiz Sahagun Mr. Fernando Ruiz Sahagun is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Fresnillo Plc. Mr Ruiz was managing partner of Chevez, Ruiz, Zamarripa y Cia., S.C., tax advisers and consultants in Mexico and now serves on the board and audit committees of several Mexican and international companies. He has extensive knowledge of Mexican tax and accounting issues.

Jaime Serra Puche Dr. Jaime Serra Puche is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, effective May 16, 2014. Dr. Serra Puche worked in the Mexican government where he served as Undersecretary of Finance, Secretary of Trade and Industry and Secretary of Finance. As Secretary of Trade and Industry he led the negotiation and implementation of NAFTA. Dr. Serra is a director of the following publicly listed companies: The Mexico Fund, Tenaris, Vitro and Alpek. His not-for profit boards included the Corporation of Yale University, where he currently co-chairs The President's Council on International Activities. Dr. Serra earned his Master's in Economics from El Colegio de Mexico and a Ph.D. in Economics from Yale University.

Alberto Tiburcio Mr. Alberto Tiburcio has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, effective 4 May 2016. Mr Tiburcio was the Chairman and CEO from January 2001 until his retirement in June 2013 of Mancera S.C., EY’s Mexican firm. He has served as statutory auditor and advisor to many prestigious Mexican companies and brings significant Mexican tax and accounting experience to the Board.