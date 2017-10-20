Fibra Shop Portafolios Inmobiliarios SAPI de CV (FSHOP13.MX)

Name Description

Salvador Cayon Caballos Mr. Salvador Cayon Caballos serves as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Fibra Shop Portafolios Inmobiliarios, S.A.P.I. de C.V. He has more than 15 (fifteen) years in the sector real estate, mainly in the area shopping and 3 (three) years in the sector of housing. His experience includes the development, construction, marketing and sale of the projects developed. He served on the Board of Directors of the company belonging to the family flour Cayon of Irapuato and mill Cayon, wheat flour industry, and derivatives. He is Public Accountant from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (Campus City of Mexico) and has with various diplomas in business, family and management.

Guillermo Prieto Trevino Mr. Guillermo Prieto Trevino serves as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Fibra Shop Portafolios Inmobiliarios, S.A.P.I. de C.V. since July 2013. He also served as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SAB de CV until May 5, 2009. He also serves as Chairman of CCV, Indeval, MexDer, SIF ICAP, Valmer and Bursatec. Before that, he served as Chairman of National Commission of Saving System (la Comision Nacional del Sistema de Ahorro) of CONSAR, Chief Executive Officer of Direccion de Seguros y Valores of SHCP, Vice President of Market Development of CNBV. He holds a degree in Economics from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico and a Masters degree in Public Administration from John F. Kennedy School of Government of Harvard University

Gabriel Ramirez Fernandez Mr. Gabriel Ramirez Fernandez serves as Chief Financial Officer of Fibra Shop Portafolios Inmobiliarios, S.A.P.I. de C.V. He has more than 20 years in the Mexican financial system within the public and private sectors. In his experience, the Act. Ramirez held the position of General Director of the Institute of the National Fund for the consumption of workers (Instituto Fonacot) dedicated entity of the Federal Government to grant consumer credit, transform it Institute in an entity that will operate under banking standards. Also held the position of Vice President Finance of the Commission national of the system of retirement savings (CONSAR) in where was responsible for the regulation and supervision of the Afores (highlighting changes to the regime of the Afores investment so etas could buy equity, fibers, among others), and Director of special projects at the CNBV in where he contributed to the design and implementation of prudential regulation for financial institutions (rules of capital reservations preventive risk management, among others).He studied Actuarial Science from Autonomous Technological Institute of Mexico (ITAM) and a Master's degree in Finance at the same institution.

Edgar Rodriguez Aguilera Mr. Edgar Rodriguez Aguilera serves as Chief Operating Officer of Fibra Shop Portafolios Inmobiliarios, S.A.P.I. de C.V. since July 2013. In the last years he played as Director administrative (1995-1997) in Group Frisa, and from 1997 until the 2015 as Director of operations, responsible of the operation of forty and three centres commercial. He has taught undergraduate and graduate level courses in the areas of finance, administration, and computing the Tecnológico de Monterrey as well as actively participate in the ICSC (International Council of Shopping Center) in the preparation of training programs and as an exhibitor. He holds a graduate degree from the technological Institute and superior studies of Monterrey of the computer systems engineering and also the MBA career.

Abel Garcia Gonzalez Mr. Abel Garcia Gonzalez serves as General Counsel of Fibra Shop Portafolios Inmobiliarios, S.A.P.I. de C.V. since July 2013. He has 10 years of experience in real estate law, corporate and stock. Within his experience has worked in Forastieri and Roqueñi, S.C., Acciona energy Mexico, S. of R.L. C.V., Stewart Title Guaranty of Mexico, S.A. of C.V. and Becerril of the Llata & associated. Has contributed to the implementation of various projects real estate trade, infrastructure, hotel and tourism, providing advice to investors, developers and creditors in terms of negotiation, legal structuring, hazard analysis and design and implementation of financing schemes and structures of guarantee, he has also participated in the coordination, legal advice, monitoring and processing of public and/or private bids, and conducted various corporate audits implementing solutions of regularization participating in several operations financing, mergers and acquisitions, co-investments, and Constitution and scission of companies. He holds a Law degree from La Salle University and boasts a specialty in Corporate law at the Pan-American University, a diploma in law of contracts in the Ibero-American University and a diploma in real estate law in the free school of law.

Juan Jose Del Rio Rodarte Mr. Juan Jose del Rio Rodarte serves as Director of Expansion of Fibra Shop Portafolios Inmobiliarios, S.A.P.I. de C.V. since July 2013. The architect of the river has with 10 years of experience in the area of development of real estate trade. In addition to having done independently real estate projects of House room, inside his experience working earlier, served as Expansion Area Manager in Liverpool, from the year 2007-2012, developing the activities of leader of projects for expansion and opening of new stores. He holds a degree in Architecture from the Institute technology and of studies superior of Monterrey (Campus State of Mexico). Currently is studying a Masters in Urban planning at the University national autonomous of Mexico.

Adolfo Perez Borja Siegrist Mr. Adolfo Perez Borja Siegrist serves as Director of Fibra Shop Portafolios Inmobiliarios, S.A.P.I. de C.V. since June 21, 2013. He holds a Bachelors degree from Universidad Anahuac.