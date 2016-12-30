Fiera Capital Corp (FSZ.TO)

Name Description

Jean-Guy Desjardins Mr. Jean-Guy Desjardins is Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer of Fiera Capital Corporation. He is Chairman of the Board and President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiera Capital Corporation, an independent investment management firm that he created in 2003. The firm has since continued its expansion by way of several acquisitions across North America and, more recently, in Europe. After working as a financial analyst and portfolio manager for a life insurance company, Mr. Desjardins co-founded TAL Global Asset Management in 1972 and was its principal shareholder until its purchase by a financial institution in 2001. Mr. Desjardins is a member of the Board of Directors of the Société de Services Financiers Fonds FMOQ, HEC Montréal, DJM Capital Inc. and the Canadian Institute of Advanced Research. Mr. Desjardins also supports a variety of community and social programs, in particular as a member of the Council of Governors of Centraide of Greater Montréal. Additionally, he sits on the Investment Committee of the Canadian Centre for Architecture and on the Executive Committee and the Board of Directors of the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal. Mr. Desjardins graduated from Collège Mont-Saint-Louis in 1966 with a Bachelor of Arts. In 1969, he earned his L.Sc.Comm. (Finance) from HEC Montréal. Mr. Desjardins is also a CFA Charterholder. He was appointed to the Order of Canada in December 2014 and, in 2015, received the CFA Institute Award for Excellence, the highest and most prestigious distinction bestowed by the CFA Institute.

John Valentini Mr. John Valentini is Executive Vice President, Global Chief Financial Officer and President - Private Alternative Investments Division of Fiera Capital Corporation. In his role as Global Chief Financial Officer, he oversees the finance, information technology and investment operations, legal and enterprise risk management functions. Mr. Valentini also plays a key role in strategic initiatives. Mr. Valentini is also presiding over Fiera Capital's Private Alternative Investments division, including Fiera Comox, Fiera Infrastructure, Fiera Private Lending and Fiera Properties. Mr. Valentini has over 16 years of experience as a senior executive in managing both public and private organizations, including in the area of investment management. Prior to joining Fiera Capital, he held the positions of Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at PSP Investment Inc., Chief Financial Officer at BCE Emergis and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Cognicase Inc., as well as senior positions in Corporate Finance at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Caisse de depot and placement du Quebec and Ernst & Young. Mr. Valentini holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Great Distinction) and Graduate Diploma in Public Accountancy from McGill University and is an Advanced Management Program Graduate of Wharton, University of Pennsylvania. He also holds the following professional designations: Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Business Valuator, and Accredited Senior Appraiser. He is also a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Vincent Duhamel Mr. Vincent Duhamel is Global President and Chief Operating Officer of the company effective November 14, 2017. As a member of the Global Executive Management Committee, he will oversee distribution operations and corporate units such as Legal and Compliance, Risk, Technology, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations, as well as Human Resources. As a member of the Strategic Development Committee, he will also play a major role in strategic acquisitions while overseeing the Firm’s development outside of North America. In addition, Mr. Duhamel will sit on the internal board of directors of Fiera Capital’s Canadian, U.S., European and Bel Air Investment Advisors divisions. Before joining Fiera Capital, Mr. Duhamel was Partner and CEO at Lombard Odier in Asia and responsible for operations in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore. From 1997 to 2011, he worked in Hong Kong, first as the Senior Principal and Chief Executive at State Street Global Advisors Asia, then as the Managing Director at Goldman Sachs Asset Management Asia, and after as CEO of SAIL Advisors, a private family office. During his time in Asia, Mr. Duhamel played a key role in the market intervention and disposal of assets by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority during the Asian crisis, in addition to managing a project to help the Social Security Fund of China develop its investment processes and policies. Since the early 1990s, Mr. Duhamel has sat on numerous boards and committees, including Chairman of the Board of Governors at the CFA Institute, the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, and the Financial Reporting Council of Hong Kong, to name a few. Mr. Duhamel graduated in 1985 from the University of Ottawa with a B.A. in Economics and Political Science. In 1986, he earned a Securities Certificate from the Quebec Securities Commission. In 1989, he completed the Economic Development Program at the University of Waterloo. In 1991, he was certified as a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Jean-Philippe Lemay Mr. Jean-Philippe Lemay is no longer serves as President and Chief Operating Officer of Fiera Capital's Canadian Division of the Company effective Nov. 14, 2017. He has more than 14 years of industry experience and has been with the Firm since 2010. Mr. Lemay graduated from Université Laval with a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.), majoring in Actuarial Sciences. He later received a Master’s in Financial Mathematics (M.Sc.) from Stanford University, and also became a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries (FSA) and a Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries (FCIA). In addition, he acquired the title of Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) in May 2017.

David Sadkin Mr. David Sadkin is President of Bel Air Investment Advisors of the company. He joined Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC in 2006. He is responsible for advising individuals, families, endowments and foundations. In addition, he chairs the firm’s Management Committee and is a voting member of the Investment Committee. David is involved in a number of charities. He is a member of the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors and serves as a co-chair of the Young Governors. He is also a member of the Temple Israel of Hollywood Board of Trustees, and serves as the Assistant Treasurer and a member of the Finance, Personnel, and Endowment Committees. He participated in the Geller Leadership Project at the Jewish Federation of Los Angeles and also sits on the Board of Directors of Terror Free Tomorrow, a Washington, DC-based non-profit organization which researches and advises on practical solutions to extremism world-wide. Prior to joining Bel Air, David was senior counsel to Rep. Henry A. Waxman and executive director of his political action committee, L.A. PAC. He previously served as counsel to the House of Representatives Committee on Government Reform in Washington, D.C., and is admitted to the California bar. David earned his J.D. from Harvard Law School in 1994. While at Harvard, David was a teaching fellow in economics, and was recognized with the Outstanding Teaching Fellow award. David received his B.S. in Economics with highest honors from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Jane Sutcliffe Ms. Jane Sutcliffe is President and Chief Executive Officer of Charlemagne Capital Limited subsidiary of the company. She is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Charlemagne Capital Limited, a leading London-based asset manager specializing in emerging and frontier market strategies. In her role, she is responsible for and oversees the development and implementation of the overall strategy, new initiatives, corporate issues, hiring, and the firm’s sales and business development activities. Ms. Sutcliffe began her career with Asian specialist Thornton Management before moving, in 1988, to Tyndall Holdings Plc to work on the development of an Asian and Emerging Markets operation. In 1990, she co-founded Regent and was responsible for establishing and running its European operations. In the early 1990s, she was instrumental in the entry and expansion of the Company’s activities and products into developing markets in Central and Eastern Europe. She became Chief Executive Officer of Charlemagne Capital upon its launch in June 2000. Ms. Sutcliffe graduated from Oxford University and also holds a master’s degree from Oxford.

Benjamin Thompson Mr. Benjamin Thompson is President and Chief Executive Officers, Fiera Capital Inc. (a U.S. division of FCC) subsidiary of the company. Ben was a co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Samson Capital Advisors LLC. In addition to heading its Management Committee as Chief Executive Officer, he was a portfolio manager and a member of the Investment Committee. Samson was a privately-owned investment management firm that was founded in 2004 by senior investment professionals from OFFITBANK, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan. Prior to its acquisition by Fiera Capital in 2015, Samson managed over $7 billion in assets in customized fixed income for affluent families and their foundations, endowments, and corporations. Before the founding of Samson, Ben was a Managing Director and Head of Tax Aware fixed Income Investments within JP Morgan Fleming’s U.S. Fixed Income Group. With JP Morgan from 1999 to 2004, he was the investment strategist for the tax aware fixed income sector and responsible for $36 billion in managed bond strategies for US taxpaying investors, including mutual funds, institutional accounts and over $12 billion in private client separate accounts. Ben was a member of both the Global Fixed Income management team and the US Macro investment team. Prior to joining JP Morgan, Ben was a Vice President and the senior municipal portfolio manager with Goldman Sachs Asset Management from 1992 to 1999. He began his career as an analyst in Chase Manhattan Bank’s Structured Finance Group from 1990 to 1992. Ben completed a four-year term on the Board of Directors of the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board in 2014 and currently serves as a member of the MSRB’s Investor Advisory Group. The MSRB was established by Congress in 1975 to protect investors and the public interest by promoting a fair and efficient municipal securities market. Ben has appeared on Wall Street Week and has been a contributor on CNBC’s Strategy.

Violaine Des Roches Ms. Violaine Des Roches is Senior Vice President, Chief Legal and Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary of Fiera Capital Corporation. She is responsible for all legal and compliance aspects of the firm. She also acts as Fiera Capital’s Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary. She is also a member of the firm's Management Committee. Ms. Des Roches benefits from 31 years of experience in the investment management industry and has been with the firm since 2006. Prior experiences include positions as Vice President Legal Affairs and Compliance, Corporate Secretary as well as Legal Advisor at leading Canadian investment firms. Ms. Des Roches graduated from the University of Ottawa with a Bachelor in Arts (BA). She later completed a Bachelor in Civil Law (BCL) from McGill University and was admitted to the Québec Bar in 1986.

David Shaw Mr. David Robinson Shaw is Lead Independent Director of Fiera Capital Corporation. He is Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Knightsbridge Human Capital Management Inc., a national human resource firm. Prior to founding Knightsbridge, Mr. Shaw was president and chief executive officer of Pepsi Cola Canada Beverages from 1996 to 1999. Mr. Shaw is the former chairman of the North York General Hospital Foundation as well as the former chair of the Stratford Chefs School. He currently sits on the Queen’s School of Business Advisory Board, the Junior Achievement of Canada Foundation Board, the Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation Board, the Mother Parkers Tea & Coffee Inc. Board of Advisors and the board of directors of Brick Brewing Co. Limited.

Sylvain Brosseau Mr. Sylvain Brosseau is Director of Fiera Capital Corporation. He was Global President, Chief Operating Officer of the Company. He has over 24 years of experience in the investment management industry. Mr. Brosseau was president and chief operating officer of Fiera Holdings until the combination of its business with Sceptre in September 2010. Prior to joining Fiera Holdings, Mr. Brosseau served as executive vice president, institutional markets at TAL Global Asset Management Inc. and executive vice president at TAL International where he oversaw worldwide distribution and operations. His experience also includes terms as vice president of marketing and vice president of technology and operations at Talvest Mutual Funds. Mr. Brosseau is currently a member of the board of directors of Centria Inc., Fiera Axium Infrastructure Inc. and Equisoft Inc. He is also a member of the Fiera Capital’s Management Committee. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science from the University of Vermont and a Master of Science from McGill University.

Nitin Kumbhani Mr. Nitin N. Kumbhani is Director of Fiera Capital Corporation. He founded Apex Capital Management Inc.(“Apex”) in 1987 and has over 30 years of investment management experience. He served as Chief Investment Officer of Apex prior to its acquisition by Fiera Capital. Apex was founded in 1987 with a singular focus on growth investing. Prior to launching Apex, Mr. Kumbhani started Source Data Systems (“SDS”), a software company which pioneered ATM software. He sold SDS and started Kumbhani and Co. (now Apex) in 1987. Mr. Kumbhani’s background as a developer of technology working with the financial services industry has served him well as a growth stock portfolio manager. Mr. Kumbhani received his BS in Electrical Engineering and Economics and did graduate studies in Computer Sciences at West Virginia University.

Todd Morgan Mr. Todd Michael Morgan is Director of Fiea Capial Corporaion. He is a founding member of Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC and is Senior Managing Director and Chairman of Fiera Private Wealth North America, the Corporation’s North American high net worth business. Prior to starting Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC, Mr. Morgan was a limited partner at Goldman, Sachs & Co. in Los Angeles, where he launched the Private Client Services investment advisory business for high net worth individuals and families. Prior to term in the Los Angeles office, Mr. Morgan was a general partner in New York (1984-1991) where he was responsible for Private Client business for that region. Mr. Morgan began his investment career in 1970 and is regularly sourced for expert commentary on publications such as The Associated Press, Bloomberg, Forbes, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and CNBC. Mr. Morgan currently serves as a lifetime Trustee of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and is a member of its Investment Committee. In 2001, he completed his term as the chairman of the United Jewish Federation Council of Greater Los Angeles. He has also served in various roles of several charitable organizations including General Campaign chairman and chairman of the Los Angeles Jewish Federation, honorary trustee of the Jewish Community Foundation, member of the Board of Governors of New York Hospital and vice chairman of the Coalition to Free Soviet Jews. Mr. Morgan received his B.A. from the University of Minnesota.

Lise Pistono Ms. Lise Pistono CPA, CA is Director of Fiera Capital Corporation. She is a CPA, CA and holds a Master in Commerce (major in econometrics) as well as a Master in Accountancy from HEC. Throughout her 20 years of teaching experience at HEC, Ms. Pistono has been a member consecutively of the departments of Applied Economics, Quantitative Methods and Accounting. From 1990 to 1998, she worked in internal audit for Montréal Trust and for Bell Canada. Between 1998 and 2004, she served as senior finance officer for a Bell Canada subsidiary and for a private office furniture and supplies distribution company. For the following two years, she joined KPMG consulting group in supporting organizations’ compliance with requirements of National Instrument 52-109 - Certification of Disclosure in Issuers’ Annual and Interim Filings.

Real Bellemare Mr. Real Bellemare is Independent Director of the company. He has served Senior Vice-President, Operations and Performance and member of the management committee of the Desjardins Group. His executive division brings together the functions of the Chief Risk Officer, the Chief Compliance Officer, the Real Estate, Procurement and Desjardins Group Performance Administrative Division and the Project Redesign Executive Division. Mr. Bellemare joined Desjardins Group in 2009 as Vice-President, Corporate Banking and Capital Market Risk and Special Assignments before being named Executive VicePresident (Chief Risk Officer) Risk Management in 2011 and Senior Vice-President, Risk Management the following year. Before arriving at Desjardins, he served as Regional Director (Quebec), Group Risk Management, Commercial Credit & Special Loans at a major Canadian bank. Mr. Bellemare started his banking career in 1990, primarily in the area of commercial banking. Mr. Bellemare has a BA in Finance and an MBA from the École des Hautes Études Commerciales. He sits on the board of directors of the Mental Illness Foundation (since 2004) and the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec (since 2013).

Brian Davis Mr. Brian A. Davis is Independent Director of Fiera Capital Corporation. He is Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Governance of National Bank Financial and a member of the executive team. Mr. Davis’ responsibilities include involvement in the planning, execution and implementation of National Bank Financial’s corporate development activities, including acquisitions, joint venture projects, strategic investments, the development of new areas of business and marketing and communications. Mr. Davis is also responsible for National Bank Financial’s governance functions and activities, including principal supervisory responsibility for most reputational risk management operations, including legal, compliance, regulatory and conflict management processes. Prior to joining National Bank Financial, Mr. Davis was a senior corporate and securities partner with the prominent law firm, Torys LLP, where he practiced for twenty years.

Martin Gagnon Mr. Martin Gagnon is Independent Director of the Company. He was appointed Co-President and Co-Chief Executive Officer, National Bank Financial, and Executive Vice-President – Wealth Management in July 2016. He is responsible for all wealth management-related activities at National Bank, including full-service securities brokerage, services for high-net-worth individuals, trust services, third-party clearing services, banking services and financing solutions for strategic partners, as well as investment product manufacturing and distribution and self-directed brokerage solutions. Mr. Gagnon is also a member of National Bank’s Office of the President. Mr. Gagnon began his career in 1987 in National Bank’s Treasury department. He subsequently occupied various management roles in financial markets, financial engineering and asset/liability management. From 1993 to 2003 he held positions at Goldman Sachs Canada in Toronto, at Laurentian Bank, and then again at Goldman Sachs, this time in New York as Vice-President – International Equities. Mr. Gagnon rejoined National Bank in 2003 at its subsidiary responsible for hedge fund operations, Innocap Investment Management Inc., where he went on to become the Co-Chief Executive Officer. At the time of his appointment, Mr. Gagnon was Senior Vice-President – Intermediary Business Solutions, Wealth Management. Mr. Gagnon is Chairman of the boards of directors of National Bank Financial Inc., National Bank Trust lnc., National Bank Direct Brokerage Inc. and NBCN Inc. He also serves on the board of Fiera Capital Corporation. Mr. Gagnon has a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the Université du Québec à Montréal and a Master’s degree in Finance from the University of British Columbia. He is also a CFA charterholder.

Raymond Laurin Mr. Raymond Laurin is Independent Director of Fiera Capital Corporation. He has served Desjardins Group in various key capacities for 32 years, helping to bolster the organization’s financial strength and shape it into Canada’s leading financial cooperative. He was named chief financial officer of Desjardins Group in May 2008 and one year later, was appointed senior vice-president, Finance and Treasury and chief financial officer of Desjardins Group. In addition, he served as functional manager of the Desjardins Group Audit and Inspection Commission, the Fonds de sécurité Desjardins, and of the Desjardins Group Pension Plan and its Board of Birectors, investment committee, and audit, ethics and compliance committees. In May 2011, he was awarded the prestigious title of Fellow of the Ordre des comptables agréés du Québec in recognition of his distinguished career as a chartered accountant. Mr. Laurin was appointed senior vice-president and strategic advisor to Desjardins Group management and the Federation in May 2012. In this capacity, he worked hand in hand with his successor to the position of CFO to ensure a smooth transition and also took on various strategic assignments at the behest of Desjardins top management. He retired from Desjardins Group in January 2013.

Jean Monty Mr. Jean C. Monty is Independent Director of Fiera Capital Corporation. He He began his career at Bell Canada in 1974 and held numerous positions within the BCE group. He joined Nortel Networks Corporation in October 1992 as president and chief operating officer before being nominated president and chief executive officer in March 1993. On April 24, 2002, Mr. Monty, then chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Bell Canada Enterprises (BCE Inc.), retired after a 29-year career. He is a member of the Board and member of the Human Resources Committee of Nokia Corporation. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of Bombardier Inc. since 1998 and a member of the Board of Directors of DJM Capital, Centria Inc. and Fiera Capital. He is also a member of the International Advisory Board of l’École des Hautes Études Commerciales. He was appointed a member of the Order of Canada for his contribution to business, public interests and community affairs. In recognition of these achievements, he was elected Canada’s Outstanding CEO of the Year for 1997. In addition, he was inducted into the Académie des Grands Montréalais. Mr. Monty holds a Bachelor of Arts from Collège Sainte-Marie of Montréal, a Master of Arts in economics from the University of Western Ontario, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago.