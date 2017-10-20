TechnipFMC PLC (FTI.PA)

Name Description

Thierry Pilenko Mr. Thierry Pilenko is Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He joined Technip in 2007 as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and prior to that was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Veritas DGC, a seismic services company based in Houston. He also served as President of Schlumberger GeoQuest in Houston and subsequently as Managing Director of SchlumbergerSema in Paris. Mr. Pilenko also served in a succession of management and executive roles with Schlumberger beginning in 1984, including several international positions in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Additionally, he served on the boards of Hercules Offshore, CGG Veritas, and Peugeot SA. He holds degrees from France’s Nancy School of Geology and the IFP School.

Douglas Pferdehirt Mr. Douglas J. Pferdehirt is Chief Executive Officer, Director of TechnipFMC plc. He was previously President and Chief Executive Officer of FMC Technologies, and prior to joining FMC Technologies in 2012, spent 26 years at Schlumberger Limited in a succession of executive leadership positions including: Vice President of Corporate Development and Communications, President of Schlumberger’s Reservoir Production Group, Vice President Investor Relations and Communications, President North and South America Schlumberger, and Vice President of Oilfield Services U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Mr. Pferdehirt holds a bachelor’s degree in petroleum and natural gas engineering from Pennsylvania State University and is on the board of directors of the American Heart Association.

Maryann Mannen Ms. Maryann T. Mannen is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of TechnipFMC plc. She previously was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at FMC Technologies. Prior to that, Ms. Mannen was the company’s Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. She served as Vice President of Administration from 2007 to 2010 and, before that, led multiple business units and functions. Before joining FMC Technologies in 1986, Ms. Mannen served as Finance Manager for Sheller-Globe Corporation. She is also a member of Owens Corning’s board of directors.

Richard Alabaster Mr. Richard G. Alabaster is President - Surface Technologies Business of TechnipFMC plc. He previously served FMC Technologies as General Manager of Surface Integrated Services, General Manager of Fluid Control, President and General Manager of Loading Systems, and General Manager of Measurement Systems. Prior to joining FMC Technologies in 1992, Mr. Alabaster was a manager at Hydrox Corporation in New Zealand, a wireline engineer for Schlumberger in Indonesia and Australia, and a scientist at the New Zealand Department of Scientific and Industrial Research.

Barry Glickman Mr. Barry Glickman is President - Subsea Services Business of TechnipFMC plc. Prior to his current role, he was Vice President of Subsea Services at FMC Technologies, and before that he was General Manager of Western Region Subsea Systems and Vice President of Energy Infrastructure. Before joining the company in 2012, Mr. Glickman held senior leadership positions at General Electric and Dresser, including Integration Leader for the Wood Group Well Support acquisition by GE Oil and Gas, President of Dresser Flow Technologies, President of Dresser Waukesha, CEO of GE Jenbacher, and General Manager of GE Distributed Power. Early in his career, he specialized in strategy and operations for U.S. energy companies as a consultant at McKinsey.

Hallvard Hasselknippe Mr. Hallvard Hasselknippe is President - Subsea Projects Business of TechnipFMC plc. He joined Technip’s Executive Committee in 2014 as Chief Operating Officer for Subsea and served Technip as President of Subsea since that year. He previously was Chief Operating Officer for Subsea Asia-Pacific, one of the Technip Group’s seven regions. Mr. Hasselknippe began his career within the Technip Group in 1996 as an engineering manager at Coflexip Stena Offshore, which Technip acquired in 2001. He later served as Sales and Business Development Manager and Technip Managing Director in Norway. He held several other positions in the hydrocarbon industry, including stints at Norwegian Petroleum Consultants and Saga Petroleum. Mr. Hasselknippe graduated from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology in Trondheim, Norway.

Nello Uccelletti Mr. Nello Uccelletti is President - Onshore/Offshore Business of TechnipFMC plc. He joined Technip’s Executive Committee in 2008 and became Onshore/Offshore President in 2014 after serving the company as Senior Vice President of Onshore. Mr. Uccelletti joined Technip in 1978 and has spent his entire career within the Technip Group in positions that included head of Technip Italy’s Engineering Department and the company’s Middle East Business and Projects units. He also headed business development for Technip Italy and served as Chief Executive Officer of Technip Italy and Region B Senior Vice President. He holds a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Naples.

Julian Waldron Mr. Julian D. Waldron is Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of TechnipFMC plc. He became Technip Group Chief Financial Officer in 2008, and before joining the company served as Chief Financial Officer of Thomson. Prior to that, Mr. Waldron spent 14 years at UBS Warburg. He is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Management Consulting Group and has been named MCG’s Deputy Chairman. Mr. Waldron graduated from Cambridge University.

Thierry Parmentier Mr. Thierry Parmentier is Executive Vice President - Human Resources at TechnipFMC plc. Prior to being named Technip Group Human Resources Director in 2009, Mr. Parmentier served as Senior Vice President of International Staff Management. Before joining Technip in 2008, he held a succession of senior human resources positions at Schlumberger, Atos Origin, and Faurecia over a 20-year period. Mr. Parmentier holds a master’s degree in law from the University of Paris II.

Dianne Ralston Ms. Dianne B. Ralston is Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of TechnipFMC plc. She formerly was Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary at FMC Technologies. Ms. Ralston joined FMC Technologies in 2015, bringing more than 20 years of combined legal, compliance, and contractual experience in the oil and gas industry. She previously served as Weatherford International’s Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary and worked in Schlumberger’s legal department for 15 years, holding a succession of senior roles including Deputy General Counsel and Director of Compliance.

Bradley Beitler Mr. Bradley D. Beitler is Executive Vice President - Technology and R&D at TechnipFMC plc. He formerly was Vice President of Technology and Director of Technology at FMC Technologies, and prior to that served the company as Director of Business Development, responsible for strategy and mergers and acquisitions. Before joining the FMC Technologies, Mr. Beitler spent 15 years in a succession of management positions with VetcoGray (now GE).

Tore Halvorsen Mr. Tore H. Halvorsen is Executive Vice President and Senior Advisor at TechnipFMC plc. He joined FMC Technologies Executive Officers in 2011 as the Senior Vice President of Subsea Technologies. He previously served as Senior Vice President of Subsea Production Systems with oversight of Europe, Africa, Canada, and Asia Pacific. Mr. Halvorsen joined Kongsberg Offshore AS in 1980 as Technical Manager for Subsea Systems. He has a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Norwegian Institute of Technology.

Mark Scott Mr. Mark Joseph Scott is Executive Vice President - Quality, HSE/Security and Communications at TechnipFMC plc. The former Vice President of Administration at FMC Technologies joined the company in 2010 after serving as Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Dresser. Mr. Scott previously was Vice President of Human Resources at Saint-Gobain Corporation and CertainTeed Corporation and held a succession of HR positions at FMC Corporation, Case Corporation, Nestlé, and The Sherwin Williams Company. He was a lawyer in private practice prior to beginning his human resources career.

Arnaud Caudoux Mr. Arnaud Caudoux serves as Director of the Company. He joined the board of TechnipFMC in 2017. He is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director and Head of guarantee activities of Bpifrance. Prior to this role, he held various executive positions at Bpifrance and OSEO. Mr. Caudoux started his career in 1997 at Accenture as a consultant before joining AT Kearney.

Pascal Colombani Mr. Pascal Colombani serves as Director of the Company. He joined the board of TechnipFMC in 2017. Previously he was a member of the Technip board of directors since 2007. He is Chairman of the Advisory Board of A.T. Kearney, a member of the European Advisory Board of JPMorgan Chase, non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Valeo, a member of the Boards of Directors of Alstom and Siaci-Saint-Honoré and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Noordzee Helikopters Vlaanderen (NHV). He held various executive positions and directorships in both the public and private sectors, including in Schlumberger, the French Ministry of Research, the French Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) and Areva.

Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Mr. Eleazar de Carvalho Filho serves as Director of the Company. Formerly he was a member of FMC Technologies’ board of directors since 2010. Mr. de Carvalho Filho has been a Founding Partner of Virtus BR Partners Assessoria Corporativa Ltda. since May 2009, and is also a Founding Partner of Sinfonia Consultoria Financeira e Participações Ltda. since August 2012, which are financial advisory and consulting firms. He served as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner of Unibanco Investment Bank, a Brazilian investment bank, from April 2008 to March 2009. Mr. de Carvalho Filho was a Consultant for BHP Billiton Metais S.A., a global natural resources company, from 2006 to 2011. He was a Founding Partner of Iposeira Capital Ltda., established in 2003, as well as STK Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda., established in 2010, which are independent advisory and asset management companies. In addition to his public directorships, Mr. de Carvalho Filho also serves as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Brazilian Symphony Orchestra Foundation.

Marie-Ange Debon Mrs. Marie-Ange Debon serves as Director of the Company. She joined TechnipFMC’s board of directors in 2017. Previously she was a member of the Technip board of directors since 2010. She is Senior Executive Vice President of Suez Group and Chief Executive Officer of the International Division. Mrs. Debon has served in various positions in both the public and private sectors, including in the French Audit Commission (Cour des Comptes), France 3, Thomson and the Collège de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the French Financial Market Authority).

Claire Farley Ms. Claire Scobee Farley serves as Director of the Company. She is on the TechnipFMC board of directors, and had been a member of the FMC Technologies board of directors since 2009. Ms. Farley has been a Vice-Chairman in the Energy & Infrastructure business of KKR & Co. L.P., a global investment firm (“KKR”) since January 2016. She began her affiliation with KKR in September 2010 as a co-founder of RPM Energy, LLC, a privately-owned oil and gas exploration and development company, which partnered with KKR. Prior to founding RPM Energy, Ms. Farley was an Advisory Director at Jefferies Randall & Dewey, a global oil and gas industry advisor, and was Co-President of Jefferies Randall & Dewey from February 2005 to July 2008. Prior to that, Ms. Farley served as Chief Executive Officer of Randall & Dewey, an oil and gas asset transaction advisory firm, from September 2002 until February 2005, when Randall and Dewey became the Oil and Gas Investment Banking Group of Jefferies & Company. Ms. Farley has extensive oil and gas exploration expertise, holding several positions within Texaco from 1981 to 1999, including President of Worldwide Exploration and New Ventures, President of North American Production and Chief Executive Officer of Hydro-Texaco, Inc. Ms. Farley also served as Chief Executive Officer of Intelligent Diagnostics Corporation from October 1999 to January 2001 and Trade-Ranger Inc. from January 2001 to May 2002. In addition to her public directorships, Ms. Farley is also a board member of Samson Resources, a private company, and a Trustee of the Houston Ballet Foundation.

Didier Houssin Mr. Didier Houssin serves as Director of the Company. He joined TechnipFMC’s board of directors as a member in 2017. He had been a member of the Technip board of directors since 2016. Mr. Houssin is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of IFP Énergies nouvelles since April 8, 2015. He also held various international and executive positions both in the French Government and the private industrial sector, including the International Energy Agency, BRGM, the French Geological Survey, the French Ministry of Economy and Finance and Total.

Peter Mellbye Mr. Peter Mellbye serves as Director of the Company. He joined TechnipFMC’s board of directors in 2017, and was previously a board member of FMC Technologies since. Mr. Mellbye served as Executive Vice President, Development & Production, International, of Statoil ASA, an international oil and gas company, from January 2011 until his retirement in September 2012. He was Executive Vice President, Production & International Exploration of Statoil from August 2004 to January 2011. From 1992 to 2004, Mr. Mellbye was Statoil’s Executive Vice President, Natural Gas, and from 1990 to 1992, he served as Senior Vice President, Natural Gas. He joined Statoil in 1982 as Vice President, Gas Marketing, a position he held until 1990. Mr. Mellbye worked in the Norwegian Ministry of Trade and Industry from 1975 to 1979 before joining the Norwegian Trade Council, where he worked from 1979 to 1982. In addition to serving on our Board, Mr. Mellbye also serves as a director of Statkraft AS, a public company, as well as the following non-public companies: Competentia, Half Wave AS, Qinterra Technologies (previously known as Oz, or Aker Well Service AS), Resoptima AS and Wellesley Petroleum AS.

John O'Leary Mr. John C. G. O'Leary serves as Director of the Company. He is a board member of TechnipFMC and was previously a member of the Technip board of directors since 2007. Mr. O'Leary is the Chief Executive Officer of Strand Energy (Dubai) and sits on the Supervisory Boards of Huisman Itrec and Jumbo Shipping. He also held various executive positions in Pareto Offshore ASA, the Forasol-Foramer group and the group resulting from the merger between Forasol-Foramer and Pride International.

Richard Pattarozzi Mr. Richard A. Pattarozzi serves as Director of the Company. He joined TechnipFMC’s board of directors in 2017, and was previously a member of FMC Technologies’ board of directors since 2002. Mr. Pattarozzi served as Vice President of Shell Oil Company from March 1999 until his retirement in January 2000. He previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer for both Shell Deepwater Development, Inc. and Shell Deepwater Production, Inc. from 1995 until 1999. In April 1991, he was appointed General Manager of Shell’s Deepwater Production Division and in October 1991, General Manager of Shell’s Deepwater Exploration and Production Division. In addition to his public directorships, Mr. Pattarozzi is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Army War College Foundation.

Kay Priestly Ms. Kay G. Priestly serves as Director of the Company. She previously served on the board of FMC Technologies since 2015. Ms. Priestly served as Chief Executive Officer of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., an international mining company focused on copper, gold and coal in the Asia Pacific region, from May 2012 until her retirement in December 2014. She previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Rio Tinto Copper (a division of the Rio Tinto Group – Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited), a global metal and mining corporation, from 2008 until her appointment as Chief Executive Officer of Turquoise Hill Resources in 2012. From 2006 to 2008, she was Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Rio Tinto’s Kennecott Utah Copper operations. Ms. Priestly served as Vice President, Risk Management and General Auditor for Entergy Corporation, an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations, from 2004 to 2006. She previously spent over 24 years with global professional services firm Arthur Andersen, where she provided tax, consulting and mergers and acquisitions services to global companies across many industries, including energy, mining, manufacturing and services.

Joseph Rinaldi Mr. Joseph Rinaldi serves as Director of the Company. He is a member of the TechnipFMC board of directors and was a previous member of the Technip board of directors since 2009. He retired from the international law firm of Davis Polk & Wardwelland in 2016, where he was a senior partner in the Paris office.