Fortis Inc (FTS.TO)

Douglas Haughey Mr. Douglas J. (Doug) Haughey serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Fortis Inc., since September 1, 2016. From August 2012 through May 2013, Mr. Haughey was Chief Executive Officer of The Churchill Corporation, a commercial construction and industrial services company focused on the western Canadian market. From 2010 through its successful sale to Pembina Pipeline in April 2012, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Provident Energy Ltd., an owner/operator of natural gas liquids midstream facilities. From 1999 through 2008, Mr. Haughey held several executive roles with Spectra Energy and predecessor companies. He had overall responsibility for its western Canadian natural gas midstream business, was President and Chief Executive Officer of Spectra Energy Income Fund and also led Spectra’s strategic development and mergers and acquisitions teams based in Houston, Texas. Mr. Haughey graduated from the University of Regina with a Bachelor of Administration and from the University of Calgary with an MBA. He holds an ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors. Mr. Haughey was appointed Chair of the board in September 2016 and serves on all board committees. He served as chair of the human resources committee from March 2, 2015 through September 1, 2016. He served on the board of directors of FortisAlberta and served as its Chair from 2013 to February 2016.

Barry Perry Mr. Barry V. Perry serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Fortis Inc. Prior to his current position at Fortis, Mr. Perry served as President from June 30, 2014 to December 31, 2014 and prior to that served as Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer since 2004. Mr. Perry joined the Fortis organization in 2000 as Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Newfoundland Power. He graduated from Memorial University with a Bachelor of Commerce and is a member of the Association of Chartered Professional Accountants of Newfoundland and Labrador. Mr. Perry serves as a director of Fortis utility subsidiaries FortisBC Energy, FortisBC, UNS Energy and ITC.

Karl Smith Mr. Karl W. Smith serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Fortis Inc., since June 30, 2014. Mr. Smith was appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, effective June 30, 2014. From 2007 to the time of such appointment, Mr. Smith served as President and Chief Executive Officer of FortisAlberta.

Nora Duke Ms. Nora M. Duke serves as Executive Vice President - Corporate Services, Chief Human Resource Officer of the Company. Ms. Duke was appointed Executive Vice President, Corporate Services and Chief Human Resource Officer, effective August 1, 2015. From 2008 to the time of such appointment, Ms. Duke served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Fortis Properties.

James Laurito Mr. James P. (Jim) Laurito serves as Executive Vice President - Business Development of the Company. Mr. Laurito was appointed Executive Vice President, Business Development, effective April 1, 2016. From 2010 to the time of such appointment, Mr. Laurito served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Central Hudson.

Earl Ludlow Mr. Earl A. Ludlow serves as Executive Vice President - Eastern Canadian and Caribbean Operations of Fortis Inc. Mr. Ludlow was appointed Executive Vice President, Eastern Canadian and Caribbean Operations, effective August 1, 2014. From 2007 to the time of such appointment, Mr. Ludlow served as President and Chief Executive Officer at Newfoundland Power.

Jamie Roberts Mr. Jamie D. Roberts is Vice President, Controller of the Company. Mr. Roberts was appointed Vice President, Controller, effective March 20, 2013. From 2008 to the time of such appointment, Mr. Roberts served as Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Fortis Properties.

James Spinney Mr. James D. Spinney is Vice President, Treasurer of the Company. Mr. Spinney was appointed Vice President, Treasurer, effective March 20, 2013. From 2002 to the time of such appointment, Mr. Spinney served as Manager, Treasury of Fortis.

Janet Craig Ms. Janet A. Craig is Vice President of Investor Relations of the Company. Ms. Craig was appointed Vice President, Investor Relations, effective October 1, 2015. Ms. Craig served as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations of Loblaws Companies Limited from 2013 to 2015, and served as Vice President, Investor Relations of Nexen Inc. from 2011 to 2013.

David Bennett Mr. David C. Bennett is Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary of Fortis Inc. Mr. Bennett was appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective May 9, 2016 and, prior thereto, served as Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary from September 19, 2014. Mr. Bennett served as Vice President, Operations Support, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary from 2013 until his appointment with Fortis and Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for FortisBC Inc., FortisBC Energy and FHI from 2010 to 2013.

Karen Gosse Ms. Karen J. Goose is Vice President, Planning and Forecasting of the Company. Ms. Gosse was appointed Vice President, Planning and Forecasting, effective November 1, 2015. Ms. Gosse served as Vice President, Finance, and Chief Financial Officer of Fortis Properties from 2013 until her appointment with Fortis and Manager, Financial Reporting of Fortis from 2005 to 2013.

Joseph Welch Mr. Joseph L. Welch serves as Non-independent Director of the Company. Mr. Welch serves as Chairman of the Board of ITC. He retired as President and Chief Executive Officer of ITC effective October 31, 2016 following its acquisition by Fortis. He began his career in the utility business in 1971, established ITCTransmission in Michigan as a stand-alone entity from its parent corporation in 2003, and subsequently led ITC’s growth into the largest independent electric transmission company in the United States. Mr. Welch graduated from the University of Kansas with a Bachelor of Science (Electrical Engineering). He is a licensed professional engineer in the state of Michigan. Mr. Welch has served as Chairman of the Board of ITC since 2008.

Tracey Ball Ms. Tracey Colleen Ball serves as Independent Director of Fortis Inc., since May 14, 2014. Ms. Ball retired in September 2014 as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Canadian Western Bank Group. Prior to joining a predecessor to Canadian Western Bank Group in 1987, she worked in public accounting and consulting. Ms. Ball has served on several private and public sector boards, including the Province of Alberta Audit Committee and the Financial Executives Institute of Canada. Ms. Ball graduated from Simon Fraser University with a Bachelor of Arts (Commerce). She is a member of the Canadian Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Alberta, and the Association of Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia. Ms. Ball was elected as a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Alberta in 2007. She holds an ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors. Ms. Ball was appointed to the audit committee on May 14, 2014. Ms. Ball serves as Chair of the board of FortisAlberta.

Pierre Blouin Mr. Pierre J. Blouin serves as Independent Director of Fortis Inc. Mr. Blouin served as the Chief Executive Officer of Manitoba Telecom Services, Inc. until his retirement in December 2014. Prior to joining Manitoba Telecom Services, Inc. as its Chief Executive Officer in 2005, Mr. Blouin held various executive positions in the Bell Canada Enterprises group of companies, including Group President, Consumer Markets for Bell Canada, Chief Executive Officer of BCE Emergis, Inc. and Chief Executive Officer of Bell Mobility. Mr. Blouin graduated from Hautes Etudes Commerciales with a Bachelor of Commerce in Business Administration. He is a Fellow of the Purchasing Management Association of Canada. Mr. Blouin was appointed to the human resources committee on May 7, 2015 and the governance and nominating committee on May 5, 2016.

Lawrence Borgard Mr. Lawrence T. Borgard serves as Independent Director of the CompanyMr. Borgard is the former President and Chief Operating Officer of Integrys Energy Group and the Chief Executive Officer of each of Integrys’ six regulated electric and natural gas utilities. Mr. Borgard retired in 2015, following the successful sale of Integrys. Prior to serving as President at Integrys, Mr. Borgard served in a variety of executive roles. Mr. Borgard graduated from Michigan State University with a Bachelor of Science (Electrical Engineering) and the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh with an MBA. He also attended the Advanced Management Program at Harvard University Business School.

Maura Clark Ms. Maura J. Clark serves as Independent Director of Fortis Inc. Ms. Clark retired from Direct Energy, a subsidiary of Centrica plc, in March 2014 where she was President of Direct Energy Business, a leading energy retailer in Canada and the United States. Previously, Ms. Clark was Executive Vice President of North American Strategy and Mergers and Acquisitions for Direct Energy. Ms. Clark’s prior experience includes investment banking and serving as Chief Financial Officer of an independent oil refining and marketing company. Ms. Clark graduated from Queen’s University with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics. She is a member of the Association of Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario. Ms. Clark was appointed to the audit committee on May 7, 2015 and the governance and nominating committee on May 5, 2016.

Margarita Dilley Ms. Margarita K. Dilley serves as Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Dilley retired from ASTROLINK International LLC in 2004, an international wireless broadband telecommunications company, where she was Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Dilley’s prior experience includes serving as Director, Strategy & Corporate Development and Treasurer for Intelsat. Ms. Dilley graduated from Cornell University with a Bachelor of Arts, from Columbia University with a Master of Arts and from Wharton Graduate School, University of Pennsylvania with an MBA. Ms. Dilley serves as the Chair of the board of CH Energy Group. Ms. Dilley was appointed to the audit committee on May 5, 2016.

Ida Goodreau Ms. Ida J. Goodreau serves as Independent Director of Fortis Inc., since May 2009. Ms. Goodreau is past President and Chief Executive Officer of LifeLabs. Prior to joining LifeLabs in March 2009, Ms. Goodreau served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Vancouver Coastal Health Authority from 2002. She has held senior leadership roles in several Canadian and international pulp and paper and natural gas companies. Ms. Goodreau graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Commerce, Honours, and an MBA, and from the University of Western Ontario with a Bachelor of Arts (English and Economics). Ms. Goodreau was appointed chair of the human resources committee on September 1, 2016 and serves on the governance and nominating committee. She serves as a director of FortisBC Energy and FortisBC and will serve as Chair of those companies beginning April 1, 2017.

R. Harry McWatters Mr. R. Harry McWatters serves as Independent Director of Fortis Inc., since May 2007. Mr. McWatters is President of Vintage Consulting Group Inc., Harry McWatters Inc. and Encore Vineyards Ltd., all of which are engaged in various aspects of the British Columbia wine industry. He is the founder and past President of Sumac Ridge Estate Wine Group. Mr. McWatters serves on the governance and nominating committee. He is a former director of FortisBC Holdings and FortisBC, where he served as Chair from 2006 through 2010.

Ronald Munkley Mr. Ronald D. Munkley serves as Independent Director of Fortis Inc., since May 2009. Mr. Munkley retired in April 2009 as Vice Chairman and Head of the Power and Utility Business of CIBC World Markets. While there he acted as lead advisor on over 175 capital markets and strategic and advisory assignments for North American Utility clients. Prior to that he was Chief Operating Officer at Enbridge Inc. and Chairman of Enbridge Consumer Gas. Previously he was President and CEO of Consumer Gas where he led the company through deregulation and restructuring in the 1990s. Mr. Munkley graduated from Queen’s University with a Bachelor of Science (Chemical Engineering), Honours. He is a professional engineer and has completed the Executive and Senior Executive Programs of the University of Western Ontario and the Partners, Directors and Senior Officers Certificate of the Canadian Securities Institute. Mr. Munkley was appointed chair of the governance and nominating committee in May 2014 and also serves on the human resources committee.