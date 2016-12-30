Finning International Inc (FTT.TO)

Name Description

Douglas Whitehead Mr. Douglas W. G. Whitehead has been re-appointed as Chairman of the Board of Finning International Inc. effective May 10, 2017. Mr. Whitehead is a Corporate Director. Mr. Whitehead was appointed as Board Chair for Finning in February 2017, a position he previously held from May 2008 to May 2016. He was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Finning from 2000 to May 2008. Prior to joining Finning, Mr. Whitehead held a number of senior executive positions with Fletcher Challenge Canada including President and Chief Executive Officer, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of the Crown Packaging Division. Mr. Whitehead is a director of Interfor Corporation, Kal Tire Ltd. and Belkin Enterprises Ltd. Mr. Whitehead holds a Bachelor of Applied Sciences degree (Civil Engineering) from the University of British Columbia and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Western Ontario.

L. Scott Thomson Mr. L. Scott Thomson serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Finning International Inc. Mr. Thomson joined Finning International Inc. as President and Chief Executive Officer in June 2013. Prior to joining Finning, Mr. Thomson was Chief Financial Officer of Talisman Energy Inc. with responsibility for finance, tax, treasury, investor relations, marketing, business development and strategy, planning and performance management from 2008 to 2013. Prior to Talisman, Mr. Thomson held several executive positions with Bell Canada Enterprises from 2003 to 2008 including the role of Executive Vice President, Corporate Development. Prior to Bell, Mr. Thomson was a Vice President at Goldman Sachs. Mr. Thomson currently serves as a director of the Bank of Nova Scotia. Mr. Thomson formerly served as a director of Interfor Corporation. Mr. Thomson holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Political Science from Queen’s University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Chicago.

Steven Nielsen Mr. Steven Nielsen has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of Finning International Inc., with effect from 10 March 2015. Mr. Nielsen joined Finning International Inc. as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in March of 2015. Mr. Nielsen brings to Finning extensive executive leadership experience in finance and operation roles across diverse industries. As CFO for Univar, a global distributor of chemicals, Mr. Nielsen was instrumental in leading the organization to higher growth and profitability as well as spearheading the company’s efforts to improve working capital performance. Prior to Univar, Mr. Nielsen gained significant executive experience in various senior positions at Sprint Nextel Corporation, a U.S. telecommunications company. During his career at Sprint, Mr. Nielsen’s roles included CFO of Sprint’s wireless division, Chief Transition Officer responsible for the Sprint – Nextel merger, Executive Vice President and Chief Service Officer, and Executive Vice President and CFO of corporate initiatives. Mr. Nielsen is a Chartered Global Management Accountant and member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree.

Marcello Marchese Mr. Marcello Marchese serves as President, Finning South America since 2012. Mr. Marchese was appointed President of Finning South America in June 2012 with overall responsibility for Finning’s operations in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia and Uruguay. His previous role was Senior Vice President, Construction and Power Systems effective 2008. Mr. Marchese joined Finning in 1998 as Manager of the Power Systems Division in Chile. In 2002, he was transferred to Finning International, Vancouver, Canada where he held the positions of Business Development Manager, Power Systems and International Marketing Manager, Power and Energy. Mr. Marchese returned to Chile in January of 2006 as Vice President of Customer Support Services, Finning South America and in October 2006, he assumed the position of Vice President, Operations for the region. Mr. Marchese has over 18 years of experience in progressively senior roles in the aviation and power systems industries, in addition to the various roles he has held at Finning. Educated in Chile, Mr. Marchese holds a Civil Mechanical Engineering degree from Federico Santa Maria University and an MBA from Adolfo Ibáñez University.

Juan Villegas Mr. Juan Carlos Villegas is Chief Operating Officer, President, Finning Canada of Finning International Inc. In November 2013, Mr. Villegas was appointed President of Finning (Canada) in addition to his position as Chief Operating Officer of Finning International Inc., which was effective in June 2012. As President of Finning (Canada), Mr. Villegas has overall responsibility for the Canadian operations with a mandate for delivering on the key priorities in supply chain, service excellence, asset utilization, market share growth and talent. As the Chief Operating Officer of Finning International, Mr.Villegas has responsibility for increasing operation efficiencies and profitability. His previous role was President of Finning South America where he led the successful growth of the business during his six-year tenure. Over the course of his career with Finning, Mr. Villegas has also served as Vice President of Power Systems for Canada, Vice President of Mining for South America and Vice President of Operations for Chile. Prior to joining Finning, Mr. Villegas had over 18 years of experience with the Cummins and Komatsu dealer in Chile, Argentina, Peru and Bolivia and held various executive management positions with Cummins and Komatsu, including Vice President Operations for the southern cone of South America. Mr. Villegas was educated in Chile and also attended the University of California at Irvine. Mr. Villegas has completed a number of executive development courses in the United States and Canada.

Chad Hiley Mr. Chad Hiley is Chief Human Resources Officer of the Company. He is Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Finning (Canada), since 2016 and Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Finning (Canada), since 2014 Vice President, Organization Effectiveness, Barrick Gold Corporation (South America), 2011 – 2014

Anna Marks Ms. Anna P. Marks is Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller and Treasurer of Finning International Inc.

David Cummings Mr. David W. Cummings is Chief Information Officer of Finning International Inc. Previously he was Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer, Maxum Petroleum Inc., 2012 – 2013 and Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer, Univar, 2009 - 2012.

H. Jane Murdoch Mr. H. Jane Murdoch is General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of the Company.

Kevin Parkes Mr. Kevin Parkes is Managing Director of the Company. Mr. Parkes became Managing Director of Finning UK and Ireland in February 2016. Over the course of his 13-year career at Finning, Mr. Parkes has held progressively senior leadership positions. Prior to his current role as Managing Director, Mr. Parkes was Director of the Equipment Solutions Division for the UK and Ireland operations. In addition, Mr. Parkes was Chief Executive Officer of Hewden from 2010 to 2015 following the sale of this business by Finning in 2010. Mr. Parkes holds a BA in Business Administration from Staffordshire University.

Hal Kvisle Mr. Hal Kvisle is Director of the company. He brings over 35 years of experience as a leader in the oil and gas, and the utilities and power industries to the Board. Most recently, Mr. Kvisle held the position of president and chief executive officer of Talisman Energy from 2012 to 2015. Prior to Talisman, Mr. Kvisle served in various other leadership roles, including as president and chief executive officer of TransCanada Corporation and as president of Fletcher Challenge Energy Canada Inc. Mr. Kvisle currently chairs ARC Resources Ltd.'s Board of Directors and also serves on the Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Board. Mr. Kvisle holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of Alberta and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Calgary.

Vicki Avril Ms. Vicki L. Avril serves as Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Avril is a Corporate Director. Ms. Avril retired from IPSCO Tubulars Inc. in 2013 after nine years, including five years as President and CEO. Prior to 2008, she held progressively senior executive positions with IPSCO Inc., including Senior Vice President of IPSCO Tubulars Operations and Chief Financial Officer of IPSCO Inc. Prior to 2004, Ms. Avril served as Chief Financial Officer for Wallace Computer Services and as a senior officer at Inland Steel Industries in various financial and strategy roles, including Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and head of Corporate Planning. Ms. Avril is a director of Commercial Metals Company, Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. and Greif, Inc. Ms. Avril graduated from the University of Illinois with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accountancy and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Chicago.

Marcelo Awad Mr. Marcelo A. Awad serves as Independent Director of Finning International Inc. Mr. Awad is a Corporate Director and serves as a senior advisor to Mitsubishi Corporation Investments and is an Executive Director of Wealth Minerals Ltd. Mr. Awad spent 16 years with Antofagasta Minerals SA and served as President & Chief Executive Officer for over seven years until his departure in 2012. Prior to joining Antofagasta Minerals, Mr. Awad spent 18 years with Codelco in progressively senior positions in both London and Chile until leaving his position of Executive Vice President, Copper Trading & Futures in 1996. In London, Mr. Awad was a director of the London Metal Exchange. He currently serves on the boards of AC Perforaciones, a drilling services company, Echeverria Izquierdo S.A., a Chilean engineering and construction company, SAME Industrial, an environment engineering company and Partners in Performance (PIP) in the Americas, an Australian consulting company. Mr. Awad holds a Civil Engineering degree and is a graduate of Universidad Tecnica del Estado and is fluent in English and Spanish.

James Carter Mr. James Edward Clarke Carter is Independent Director of Finning International Inc. Mr. Carter is a Corporate Director. Mr. Carter retired from Syncrude Canada Ltd. in 2007 after 28 years, including ten years as President and 18 years as Operations Chief. He currently serves on the Boards of Directors of Irving Oil Limited, Brand Energy and Industrial Services, Alberta Treasury Branch Financial and Alberta Treasury Branch Investor Services as well as EllisDon Construction Services Inc. Mr. Carter serves on various not-for-profit Boards, including Careers: The Next Generation and The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra Board. He is a former Chair of the Mining Association of Canada and Board member of The Alberta Chamber of Resources. In June 2014 Mr. Carter was awarded the Order of Canada. Mr. Carter is a registered professional engineer in the Province of Alberta and a Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineering. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Nova Scotia Tech. (now Dalhousie Engineering) and is a graduate of the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration in Boston, Massachusetts. Mr. Carter has also been awarded honorary doctorates by three Canadian universities.

Jacynthe Cote Ms. Jacynthe Cote serves as Independent Director of Finning International Inc. Ms. Côté is a Corporate Director. From 2009 until June 2014, Ms. Côté was President and Chief Executive Officer of Rio Tinto Alcan and she continued to serve in an advisory role until her retirement on September 1, 2014. Prior to 2009, she served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Rio Tinto Alcan’s Primary Metal business group, following Rio Tinto’s acquisition of Alcan Inc. in October 2007. Ms. Côté joined Alcan Inc. in 1988 and she served in a variety of progressively senior leadership roles during her career, including positions in human resources, environment, health and safety, business planning and development and production/managerial positions in Quebec and England. Ms. Côté is a director of the Royal Bank of Canada, Suncor Energy Inc., Transcontinental Inc. and serves as a member of the Advisory Board of the Montreal Neurological Institute and of the Board of Directors of École des Hautes Études Commerciales, Montreal. Ms. Côté has a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Laval University.

Nicholas Hartery Mr. Nicholas Hartery serves as Independent Director of Finning International Inc. Mr. Hartery is Chairman of CRH plc, an Irish-based international building materials group, where he has been a non-executive director since 2004. He is also President & Chief Executive Officer of Prodigium LLC, a consulting company providing business advisory services. Mr. Hartery was Vice President of Manufacturing and Business Operations for Dell Inc.’s Europe, Middle East and Africa operations from 2000 to 2008. He has also served as an Executive Vice President at Eastman Kodak and served as the President & Chief Executive Officer at Verbatim Corporation. Mr. Hartery also serves on the board of Musgrave Group, a privately owned international food retailer. Mr. Hartery is a Chartered Engineer and Fellow of the Institute of Engineers of Ireland (C.Eng. F.I.E.I.). He holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree (Electrical) from University College Cork and holds a Master of Business Administration degree from University of Galway.

Stuart Levenick Mr. Stuart L. Levenick is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Levenick is a Corporate Director. Mr. Levenick retired from Caterpillar Inc. in 2014 after 37 years, including ten years as Group President. His most recent responsibility included leadership of customer and dealer support for Caterpillar. Other responsibilities during his tenure as Group President included management of businesses spanning marketing, manufacturing operations, engineering, supply chain, procurement and human resources. Prior to assuming the Group President position in 2004, Mr. Levenick served as Vice President, Caterpillar Inc., and Chairman of Shin Caterpillar Mitsubishi Ltd. from 2000 to 2004, and as Vice President, Asia Pacific Division, from 2001 to 2004. Prior to 2000, he held various senior positions with Caterpillar in North America, Asia and Europe. Previously, he held positions as Chairman of the Association of Equipment Manufacturers, Executive Director of the United States Chamber of Commerce, Director of the U.S. / China Business Council and the U.S. / Russia Business Council. Currently, Mr. Levenick is the lead director of Entergy Corporation, the lead director of W.W. Grainger, Inc. and a director of the University of Illinois Foundation. Mr. Levenick graduated from the University of Illinois with a Bachelor of Science degree in Forestry and is a Sloan Fellow with a Master of Science degree in management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Kevin Neveu Mr. Kevin A. Neveu serves as Independent Director of Finning International Inc. Mr. Neveu is President & Chief Executive Officer and a director of Precision Drilling Corporation. Mr. Neveu has 35 years of experience in the oilfield services sector. Prior to joining Precision Drilling Corporation, Mr. Neveu was President of the Rig Solutions Group of National Oilwell Varco in Houston and held senior management positions with it and its predecessor companies in London, Moscow, Houston, Edmonton and Calgary. Mr. Neveu currently serves as a director of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. and is a former board member of RigNet. He is a member of the Advisory Board for The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Alberta and an Advisor for the University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy. Mr. Neveu is a past director for a Canadian national sports nonprofit organization and a past director and past member of the Executive Committee for the International Association of Drilling Contractors. Mr. Neveu holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from the University of Alberta and is a registered Professional Engineer in the province of Alberta. He has completed the Harvard Advanced Management Program.

Kathleen O'Neill Ms. Kathleen M. O'Neill is Independent Director of Finning International Inc. Ms. O’Neill is a Corporate Director and experienced Audit Committee Chair. Prior to 2005, Ms. O’Neill was an Executive Vice-President at BMO Financial Group where her most recent position was Executive Vice-President, Personal & Commercial Development and Head of Small Business Banking. Prior to joining BMO Financial Group in 1994, Ms. O’Neill was with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP for 19 years including eight years as a tax partner. Ms. O’Neill currently serves on the Board of Directors of ARC Resources Limited, Invesco Canada Funds (Invesco Canada Fund Inc. and Invesco Corporate Class Inc. boards, and Invesco Canada Funds Advisory Board and Independent Review Committee) and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan. Ms. O’Neill is past Chair of St. Joseph’s Health Centre and St. Joseph’s Health Centre Foundation. In 2005, Ms. O’Neill was accredited through the Institute of Corporate Directors / Rotman School of Management Directors Education Program. She is on the Ontario Advisory Council and the Accounting Policy Advisory Committee for the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD). She holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree (with Honours) from the University of Toronto and is a Fellow of the Ontario Institute of Chartered Accountants (FCPA). Ms. O’Neill was on the Steering Committee on Enhancing Audit Quality jointly sponsored by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants (CPA Canada) and by the Canadian Public Accountability Board. For the past three consecutive years, Ms. O’Neill was selected as one of Canada’s most powerful women by the Women’s Executive Network.

Christopher Patterson Mr. Christopher W. Patterson is an Independent Director of Finning International Inc. Mr. Patterson is a Corporate Director. From April 2005 until his retirement in June 2009, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of Daimler Trucks North America LLC. Prior to 2005, he held progressively senior executive positions with Freightliner LLC, predecessor to Daimler Trucks North America, including Senior Vice President, Service and Parts and was Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing of Volvo Trucks North America. Mr. Patterson is also a director of CAX Parent, LLC, Modine Manufacturing Company and FleetPride Inc. Mr. Patterson holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Western Ontario.