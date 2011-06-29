Future Enterprises Ltd (FURE.NS)
FURE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
49.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Vijay Chopra
|71
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Kishore Biyani
|56
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Dinesh Maheshwari
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Deepak Tanna
|2009
|Company Secretary, Compliance Officer
|
Vijay Biyani
|51
|2016
|Managing Director
|
Bala Deshpande
|49
|2007
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
S. Doreswamy
|77
|2000
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Anil Harish
|62
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Vijay Chopra
|--
|
Kishore Biyani
|30,968,600
|
Dinesh Maheshwari
|--
|
Deepak Tanna
|--
|
Vijay Biyani
|20,908,600
|
Bala Deshpande
|--
|
S. Doreswamy
|--
|
Anil Harish
|--
As Of 29 Jun 2011
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Vijay Chopra
|0
|0
|
Kishore Biyani
|0
|0
|
Dinesh Maheshwari
|0
|0
|
Deepak Tanna
|0
|0
|
Vijay Biyani
|0
|0
|
Bala Deshpande
|0
|0
|
S. Doreswamy
|0
|0
|
Anil Harish
|0
|0