Formycon AG (FYB.DE)

Name Description

Olaf Stiller Dr. Olaf Stiller is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Formycon AG. Upon receiving his doctorate he went on to found NanoRepro AG. Even while still completing his doctoral thesis he gave regular lectures in the area of nanotechnology and organized an annual seminar at the famed Theodor Heuss Academy in Gummersbach, Germany. Since 1995, Dr. Stiller has been involved in the Free Democratic Party (FDP) in the German state of Hessen. In addition to his political activities, he is a member of the Bundesverband junger Unternehmer (German Association of Young Entrepreneurs) and the Wirtschaftsrat Deutschland (German Economic Affairs Council). He is Member of the Supervisory Board of Bodenwert Immobilien AG and NanoRepro AG. Following his studies in business administration at Philipps-Universitaet Marburg, Germany, Dr. Stiller received his doctoral degree with a thesis on nanotechnology as basic innovation driver for the second Industrial Revolution.

Carsten Brockmeyer Dr. Carsten Brockmeyer serves as Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board at Formycon AG. Dr. Brockmeyer served from 1991 to 1998 as scientific group leader and then science director at Baxter International, with responsibilities including the development and quality control of various monoclonal antibodies. In 1998, he took a position as project manager for biotechnology at HEXAL AG, where he oversaw the development of the biosimilar for epoetin alpha and for biosimilar filgrastim. He was in 1999 appointed general manager of HEXAL Biotech Forschung GmbH, which he directed until the company was in 2008 absorbed into Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals, a division of Novartis. At this point, Dr. Brockmeyer became head of global project management at Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals, where he continued to direct the development of important biosimilars development projects at HEXAL/Sandoz. In recent years, Dr. Brockmeyer has advised clients through his own consulting company, Brockmeyer Biopharma. He is the author of more than 100 scientific publications and credited with a number of patented inventions. His acclaimed work in the field of biopharmaceuticals has been recognized with prestigious scientific awards.

Hermann Vogt Mr. Hermann Vogt is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Formycon AG since 2015. Prior to that, he was Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from January 2013. He is also Member of the Supervisory Board of Mercurius AG. Following completion of his studies in banking and finance, he worked from 1987 to 1994 as a bond trader at Commerzbank AG in Frankfurt. He then joined Deutsche Bank, where he served until 2002 as Managing Director responsible for a significant portion of its bond trading activities. He subsequently held senior positions at LBBW in Stuttgart, where he headed bond trading until 2004, and at Eurohypo AG, where he managed its public finance business for the next two years. Since 2008 he has been Managing Director of AA ASSET CONSULT GmbH, a Frankfurt-based investment and trading firm.

Nicolas Combe Dr. Nicolas Combe serves as Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board at Formycon AG. In 2006, he was among the founders of NanoRepro AG, serving as the company’s Chief Financial Officer from 2007 to 2009. In 2008 he co founded the company that was later to become Formycon AG. Dr. Combe studied business administration at Philipps-Universitaet Marburg, where he also received his doctorate degree. He also holds a degree in European Management Science from the University of Kent in Canterbury (University of Canterbury), UK.

Stefan Glombitza Dr. Stefan Glombitza is Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board at Formycon AG effective October 1, 2016. He has more than twenty years of extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry and has particular expertise in the generics sector. After studying pharmacy at the University of Regensburg and subsequently gaining his doctorate, he began his professional career in 1995 as Medical Affairs Manager at Hexal AG. As Head of the Medicines Department, he advanced the introduction of international project management in Hexal AG's development department to a crucial point and ultimately was appointed to the Management Board of Hexal Pharmaforschung as Head of Project Management.