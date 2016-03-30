GAIL (India) Ltd (GAIL.NS)

Name Description

Subir Purkayastha Shri. Subir Purkayastha is Chief Financial Officer, Finance Director, Whole Time Director of the Company. A Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary by professional qualification, Shri Subir Purkayastha has a rich experience of nearly 30 years’ in the areas of Corporate Finance and Treasury including Forex Risk Management, Capital Budgeting, Corporate Budgets, Corporate Accounts, Finalization of Long Term LNG and Gas Agreements, Liquefaction and Regasification Terminal Service Agreement., shareholders Agreements and Joint Ventures Agreement etc. Prior to his appointment as Director (Finance), he held the position of Executive Director (Finance & Accounts) in GAIL. As Executive Director (Finance), besides heading Corporate Finance and Treasury section in large mobilisation of funds from domestic and international markets and taking investment decisions in large infrastructure projects, he was also actively involved in Investor relations and interactions with Analysts fraternity. Besides serving a long tenure at the GAIL corporate office, he was on secondment to Petronet LNG Ltd., during its formative years from 1998 to 2002. Thereafter, he was posted at GAIL’s largest manufacturing unit viz petrochemical plant at Pata, U.P. for 4 years. It was during his stint in Petrochemicals Unit at GAIL, Pata he introduced e-budget for preparation and control of capital and revenue budget of the Unit. Additionally, Shri Subir Purkayastha also holds the position of Director in GAIL Gas (USA) Inc., Ratnagiri Gas and Power Pvt. Ltd (RGPPL) and TAPI Pipeline Company Limited. He joined GAIL in 1985 as a Finance officer and rose to the position of Director. Having joined in the early stages of the company he was part and parcel of the growth trajectory of the company.

Ashutosh Karnatak Dr. Ashutosh Karnatak is Director - Projects, Whole Time Director of Gail (India) Ltd. He d is an M. Tech from IIT Delhi, an MBA in Finance and a Ph.D. from University of Petroleum & Energy Studies, Dehradun. Dr. Karnatak is presently pursuing Post-Doctorate in Business Administration on 'Organizational Maturity in Project Management'. He is a multi-talented personality who has developed innovative techniques and authored books on varied subjects. He is a B Tech in Electrical Engineering from HBTI, Kanpur. Prior to his appointment as Director (Projects), Dr. Karnatak served as Executive Director (Projects) in GAIL. During his rich career span of over 30 years, he has managed diverse infrastructure projects such as construction of cross country trunk pipelines like Dabhol – Bangalore, Dahej-Vijaipur, Dahej-Uran, Dabhol-Panvel, CGD networks in Mumbai, R-LNG terminal at Dabhol, and execution of projects like, LPG gas processing plant at Gandhar, wind and solar energy projects. He has authored books on oil and gas sector (Asian Gas Grid – A critical analysis of its feasibility), project management (Project Management of Hydrocarbon Pipelines – A Journey) and self-development (Yes! You Can; Words Have Power). He is the proponent of the movement called PI-PI-CI (“Positive India – Projectised India – Competent India”). He has developed an innovative Project Monitoring and Controlling technique called 'Arjuna – (MC4E2)ec', and capability building model named 'BeDoPhe'. Besides this, he has an avid interest in astrology and is engaged in a number of social and developmental initiatives.

Indrani Kaushal Ms. Indrani Kaushal serves as Part-time Director - Government Nominee of the Company. She is an IES officer (1995). Presently, she is Economic Advisor, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Government of India (MoP&NG). Ms. Indrani Kaushal has been a Government Nominee Director of Balmer Lawrie & Co. Limited since December 27, 2016. Ms. Kaushal holds Masters in Governance and Development from UK, Global Think Tank – The Institute of Development Studies and Masters from Delhi School of Economics.

Jayanto Choudhury Shri. Jayanto Narayan Choudhury serves as Non-Official Part-Time Independent Director of the Company. He is a 1978 batch of IPS.