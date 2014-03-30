Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (GAME.NS)

Name Description

Vijay Gupta Shri. Vijay Kumar Gupta is an Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited. He is qualified in B.D.S. and managerial experience of 40 years. He is well-versed in understanding Agri products markets, is also equally excellent in ensuring growth by improving productivity, Cost control, size operations & consistently improving quality. He is an industrialist and promoter Director and is contributory to the growth and development of the Company and Gujarat Ambuja Exports Group. He is Director of other companies namely Maharashtra Ambuja Exports Limited, Maharashtra Ambuja Biotech Limited, Gujarat Ambuja International (Pte) Limited, Singapore, Jay Agriculture and Horticulture Products Private Limited, Jay Infrastructure and Properties Private Limited, Jay Ambe Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd., Esveegee Realty (Gujarat) Pvt. Ltd. and Esveegee Starch and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. He holds Chairmanship of Share Transfer committee and membership of Shareholders’/ Investors’ Grievances Redressal Committee of the Company.

Manish Gupta Shri. Manish V. Gupta is Managing Director, Executive Director of Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited. He holds graduation in commerce and managerial experience of 21 years, is an entrepreneur. He is one of the Promoter and main contributory to the growth and development of the Company and Gujarat Ambuja Exports Group. He holds directorship in other Companies namely Maharashtra Ambuja Exports Limited, Maharashtra Ambuja Biotech Limited, Royale Exports Limited, Sri Lanka, The Solvent Extractors’ Association of India, Jay Agriculture and Horticulture Products Private Limited, Jay Infrastructure and Properties Private Limited, Jay Ambe Infra Projects Private Limited and Gujarat Ambuja International Pte. Ltd, incorporated at Singapore. He is member of Share Transfer Committee of Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited.

Mohit Gupta Shri. Mohit V. Gupta is Joint Managing Director, Executive Non-Independent Director of Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited. He is an entrepreneur with Diploma in International Business Management and Human Resource Management, Family Business Management from S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research and Diploma in Computer Information System from University of South Alabama, U.S.A. He holds directorship in other Companies namely Jay Agriculture and Horticulture Products Private Limited and Jay Infrastructure and Properties Private Limited.

Sandeep Agrawal Shri. Sandeep N. Agrawal is an Whole Time Director of Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited. He has resigned as Compliance officer of the Company, with effect from December 01, 2010. He is MBA and is associated with the Company as Director since 1995. He has varied experience of management, administration and marketing of more than 18 years. He is on the Board of Sealac Agro Ventures Ltd. He is not holding any Equity Shares of Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited.

Sudhin Choksey Mr. Sudhin B. Choksey is Non-Executive Independent Director of Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. He is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He has 30 years of working experience of handling functional areas of finance, commercial and general management in India and abroad. He has been appointed as an Additional Director on the Board of Directors of the Company w.e.f. 6th February, 2012. He is Managing Director of GRUH Finance Ltd. and also Director in Deepak Nitrite Limited and Hunnar Shaala Foundation for Building Technology and innovations. He is a Chairman of Audit Committee of the Company. He is member of Shareholders’/Investors’ Committee of GRUH Finance Ltd., Audit Committee of Deepak Nitrite Limited and Remuneration Committee of Hunnar Shaala Foundation for Building Technology and innovations. He is a Non-Executive & Independent Director and not related with any other Director(s) of the Company. He does not hold any equity shares of Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited.

Ashok Gandhi Shri. Ashok C. Gandhi is Non-Executive Independent Director of Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited. Mr. Gandhi is B.Com., LL.B., and Advocate. He is on the Board of the Company since 24.07.2003. He is a partner of well known firm of Advocates, M/s C C Gandhi & Co., and has experience of 40 years in the legal profession. He is on the Board of Amol Dicalite Limited, Jayatma Spinners Limited, Btoom Dekor Limited Aarvee Denims & Exports Limited, Ahmedabad Steel Craft Limited, Soma textiles & Industries Limited, Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Limited, MSK Projects (India) Limited, Mafatlal Industries Limited He is also Member of Audit Committee of Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited, Bloom Decor Limited, Aarvee Denims & Exports Limited, Ahmedabad Steel Craft Limited, Soma Textiles & Industries Limited, Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Limited, MSK Projects (IndIa) Limited, Mafatlal Industries Limited and Member of Shareholders’ Grievance Committee of Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Limited. He is Chairman of Remuneration Committee of Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited and Bloom Dekor Limited and member of Remuneration Committee of Amol Dicalite Limited Aarvee Denims & Exports Limited, Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Limited and MSK Projects (India) Limited.

Sulochana Gupta Smt. Sulochana V. Gupta is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited. She is industrialist and promoter of the Company and experience of 31 years. She supervises and monitors administrative functions of the Company. She contributes in the policy decisions of the Company. She is on the Board of Maharashtra Ambuja Exports Limited, Maharashtra Ambuja Biotech Limited, Esveegee .Realty (Gujarat) Private Limited, Esveegee Shipyard,.(Gujarat) " Private Limited, Esveegee Educom (Gujarat) Private Limited, Esveegee Solvent Extraction (Gujarat) Private Limited, Esveegee Starch and Chemicals Private Limited, Esveegee Hotels and Spa' (Gujarat) Private Limited, Esveegee Pharma (Gujarat) Private Limited, Esveegee Agrofarming (Gujarat) Private Limited, Esveegee Oil and Gas Pipes (Gujarat) Private Limited, Esveegee Steel (Gujarat) Private Limited, Esveegee Financial Services (Gujarat) Private Limited, Esveegee Breweries Private Limited and Esveegee Wires and Metals Private Limited. She is Chairman of Shareholders'/' Investors' Grievances Redressal Committee and. Member of Remuneration Committee of the Company.

Rohit Patel Shri. Rohit J. Patel is Non-Executive Independent Director of Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited. He is B.E. II (Electrical) and consultant on Management and Human Resources Management. He is having 35 years of experience in training people for Communication - Time Management. He is on the Board of the Company since 30.07.2005 as an independent professional Director. He is visiting faculty to organizations, institutions, associations and universities. He is writer of several books on personality development and management. He is a Professional Lecturer (Guest Faculty) at Bank of Baroda, EDI, AMA, CED, etc. He is a member of Audit Committee and Remuneration & Selection Committee of the Company. He is on the Board of Vadilal Industries Limited and Vadilal Chemicals Ltd.