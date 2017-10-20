Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV (GAPB.MX)

Name Description

Laura Diez Barroso Azcarraga Ms. Laura Diez Barroso Azcarraga serves as Chairman of the Board of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B de C.V. She was reappointed to this post on April 22, 2015. She has also served on the Board of several companies in Mexico and in the United States, including Telefonos de Mexico SAB de CV, Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV, Royal Caribbean International Ltd., Pro Mujer (an organization that provides micro credit for women in Mexico) and President of the Board of Trustees of the Museum of San Ildefonso. Prior to 2000, she was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Editorial Televisa SA de CV, a Spanish language magazine publisher with 40 titles distributed throughout 19 countries.

Fernando Bosque Mohino Mr. Fernando Bosque Mohino serves as Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B de C.V. since January 1, 2011. He acts as Chairman of the Operating Committee of the Company. He has 35 years of experience in the airport sector. In 1976, he acted as Assistant Secretary of the Civil Aviation Ministry of Transport of Spain. He served as Chief Financial Officer of International Area, currently part of GAP, together with CMA and Abertis. Moreover, he has acted as Chief Executive Officer of MBJ Airports Limited, Montego Bay, Jamaica. He participated as Board Member in ASUR, while serving as Concession Manager of Ferrovial, as well as he was Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of AENA Internacional. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economic and Business Sciences from Universidad Autonoma de Madrid.

Saul Villarreal Garcia Mr. Saul Villarreal Garcia serves as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. since February 25, 2015. He is the Member of the Operating Committee of the Company. Prior to this, he has been in charge of the Management of Corporate Directors since October 2003. He is a Certified Public Accountant from the Universidad de Guadalajara. He holds a Masters degree in Finance and Specialty in International Accounting from Universidad Panamericana and a Masters of Business Administration from Universidad de Guadalajara.

Jose Angel Martinez Sanchez Mr. Jose Angel Martinez Sanchez serves as Chief Operating and Technology Officer of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. since May 12, 2016. He holds a degree in Aeronautical Engineering from Universidad Politecnica de Madrid.

Sergio Enrique Flores Ochoa Mr. Sergio Enrique Flores Ochoa serves as General Counsel of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. since February 8, 2002. Previously, he was Manager of Litigation and Administration of the General Department for Legal Affairs of ASA and District Justice Attorney of Federal District Federal, as well as Head of the Legal Department of Infonavit and General Counsel of NAFINSA. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico and completed several post graduate studies at the same university.

Jorge Luis Valdespino Rivera Mr. Jorge Luis Valdespino Rivera serves as Director of Human Resources and Quality Control of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. since August 21, 2006. He has 13 years of experience as Human Resources Executive. He worked in the Pharmaceutical Industry, at Searle de Mexico SA de CV as Human Resources Manager, and within the automotive industry, at Valeo Group as Human Resources Director, and at Hella de Mexico SA de CV as Human Resources Corporate Director. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Tecnologica de Mexico and a post graduate degree in Human Resources from the same university.

Tomas Enrique Ramirez Vargas Mr. Tomas Enrique Ramirez Vargas serves as Director of Commercial Activities of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. since August 1, 2013. Previously, He is the Member of the Operating Committee of this Company. He worked in the corporate offices of the Group as Business Development Manager for a period of seven years. He also worked in other infrastructure companies as Promoter and Infrastructure Operator (Pinfra) in the area of finance and began his career in the area of consultancy at Deloitte. He holds a degree in Administration and Finance from the Universidad Panamericana and obtained a Master of Business Administration degree from the Instituto Tecnologico de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM) and Thunderbird School of Global Management.

Alfredo Casar Perez Mr. Alfredo Casar Perez serves as Director of Pacific Airport Group, S.A.B. de CV since April 26, 2016. He has been a member of the Board of Directors of Grupo México since 1997. He has also been a member of the Board of Directors of Ferrocarril Mexicano, S.A. Of C.V., affiliated company Grupo México since 1998 and General Manager since 1999. From 1992 to 1999 he was Managing Director and member of the Board of Directors of Compañía Perforadora México, S.A. of C.V. and of Mexico Compañía Constructora, S.A. Of C.V., both companies affiliated to Grupo México. He was Project Director of ISEFI, a subsidiary of Banco Internacional in 1991 and Executive Vice President of Grupo Costamex in 1985. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico(ITAM), a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering By the Universidad Anahuac and a Masters in Economics from the University of Chicago.

Juan Gallardo Thurlow Mr. Juan Gallardo Thurlow serves as Director of Pacific Airport Group, S.A.B. de CV since April 26, 2016. He is currently the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Organización CULTIBA holding company of GEPP and Grupo Azucarero and Chairman of the Board of Grupo Azucarero México, the largest group of sugar mills from Mexico. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of Caterpillar Inc. and Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A., as well as a member of the international advisory councils of Bombardier, Rabobank and Lafarge. Previously he was a member of the Mexican Business Council, A.C. And of the Latin American Business Council; And coordinator of COECE, a specialized alliance of all Mexican private sector organizations formed to promote increased trade between Mexico, the United States and Canada and the rest of the world, particularly in the context of NAFTA and Free Trade Agreement with the European Union. He was honored by the French Government with the Legion of Honor. He holds a Law Degree from the Mexico City Free School of Law and completed the Senior Management AD-2 program by Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE) in Mexico City.

Eduardo Gallastegui Armella Mr. Eduardo J. Gallastegui Armella served as Director of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. from July 25, 2010 to 2016. He has been Associate and Founder of the law firm Gallastegui Lozano SA since 1985. Before that, he acted as Associate of the law firm Vazquez, Pando, Celis, Azuela y Asociados between 1982 and 1985. Moreover, he has acted as Attorney of the law firm Noriega y Escobedo SC, as well as of Gillete de Mexico SA de CV. He gained experience while working at Mexican and international companies as a consultant in corporate governance, financial and commercial law, mergers and acquisitions, arbitration, telecommunications, competition, pharmaceutical legal affairs and foreign investment. He holds a degree in Law from Universidad Iberoamericana in 1978.

Rodrigo Marabini Ruiz Mr. Rodrigo Marabini Ruiz served as Director of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B de C.V. since April 16, 2014 until 2015. He has acted as Member of the Operating Committee, Compensation Committee and Acquisitions Committee of this Company. He has more than 25 years of experience in the management of air traffic and navigation. He has served as Chief Executive Officer of AENA since 2004. In 1997 he joined AENA as Chief Technical Officer and, later, he became Director of Concessions and Services. Before 1997, he acted as Consultant on Practices and Organization Systems for Arthur Andersen y Andersen Consulting. In addition, he has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Aeropuertos Mexicanos del Pacifico SA de CV, TBI, Plc. and Airports Concession Development. He holds a Bachelors degree in Aeronautics Engineering from Universidad Politecnica de Madrid, with a specialization in Airports, as well as he obtained a diploma in Advanced Management from Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE).

Francisco Javier Marin San Andres Teigeiro Mr. Francisco Javier Marin San Andres Teigeiro serves as Director of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. since August 1, 2001. He has acted as Member of the Board of Directors of Aeropuertos Espanoles y Navegacion Aerea SA (AENA), being in charge of the management and development of the airport network in Spain. He has also served as Vice President of Centro Logisticos Aeroportuarios SA and Member of the Board of Directors of Ingenieria y Economia del Transporte SA, as well as several Mexican companies, including Aeropuertos Mexicanos del Pacifico SA and Colombian companies such as Aeropuertos del Caribe SA, Sociedad Aeroportuaria de la Costa SA, Aerocali SA and Compania de Extincion General de Incendios SA. He joined AENA in 1991 and in 1999, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer and General Director of AENA, where he served in various executive posts until his appointment from 1993 to 1996 as General Director of Air Navigation and in 1997 as Director of Corporate Development, responsible for strategic planning of the initial international development of AENA as Airport Operator. He has also served as General Director of Civil Aviation at Universidad Politecnica de Madrid, in the Experimental Center of the Eurocontrol Organization in Paris, as well as in the Indra Corporation Group. He holds a degree in Aeronautics Engineering from Universidad Politecnica de Madrid and a degree in Management from IESE at Universidad de Navarra. In addition, he holds a degree in Finance and Economics Management.

Eduardo Sanchez Navarro Redo Mr. Eduardo Sanchez Navarro Redo serves as Director of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 22, 2015. He is the Member of Acquisitions Committee of this Company. Prior to this, he served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company. He has also served as Chairman of AMP, Chairman of Grupo Questro SA de CV, a real estate investment group with holdings in Los Cabos, including resorts and residential developments such as Cabo Real, Club Campestre San Jose and Puerto Los Cabos, as well as Club de Golf Bosques in Mexico City. In 1986, he was appointed Vice President of Grupo Embotelladoras Unidas SA de CV, the Pepsi bottling group in Mexico. He has also been President of Asociacion de Inversionistas en Hoteles y Empresas Turisticas, Member of the National Tourism Business Counsel, Member of the Counsel for Promotion of Mexican Tourism, Member of the Sustainable Northeast Counsel and Founder of the Coordinating Counsel of Los Cabos.

Carlos Cardenas Guzman Mr. Carlos Cardenas Guzman serves as Independent Director of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. since September 22, 2011. He was appointed Chairman of the Company's Audit and Corporate Practices Committee on April 16, 2012. In the past, he was Associate Member of the auditing firm Ernst & Young in Mexico. Currently, he is Board Member and Member of the Audit Committee of a diverse group of entities in Mexico. In addition, he acts as Commissioner of Braskem Idesa SAPI, Chairman of the Board of Centro Medico ABC, Board Member and Chairman of the Audit Committee of CHG-El Camino SAPI de CV and Board Member of Reaseguradora Patria SAB, as well as Vice President of Instituto Mexicano de Contadores Publicos AC. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Univerisdad Autonoma de Guadalajara and a Masters degree in Tax Law from Univerisdad Panamericana.

Juan Diez-Canedo Ruiz Mr. Juan Diez-Canedo Ruiz serves as Independent Director of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 24, 2014. He is also Member of the Company's Audit and Corporate Practices Committee. He has experience of more than one decade in the banking sector, which led International Bank (now HSBC) through some major privatizations of the era, including Telmex, Mexicana de Aviación, industries Conasupo and Fertimex, He was appointed CEO of CINTRA, the holding company of Aeromexico and Mexicana airlines, in November 1999. From 2002 to 2008, he was President of FODECO, a consulting firm. since 2009, he is President of Local Finance. He has been an independent member of the Board of Directors of Banco Mercantil del Norte (Banorte), Telmex, Alcatel, Fondo de Cultura Económica and Deportes Martí. In the Banorte financial institution is a member of the Regional Council of Metropolitan. From 1995 until November 2013, he was an independent member and President of the committees for audit of the Board of Directors of GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V. (a company listed on NYSE) of its subsidiary of Grupo Industrial Maseca, S.A.B. de C.V. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM) and a Doctorate in Philosophy in Economics from the Massachusetts Institute of technology.

Alvaro Fernandez Garza Mr. Alvaro Fernandez Garza serves as Independent Director of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. since February 26, 2014. He also serves as Member of Nominating and Compensation Committee. He is a member of the Boards of Directors of Vitro, ALFA and CYDSA. He is the Member of the Board of Directors of the University of Monterrey (UDEM) and the Museum of Contemporary Art of Monterrey (MARCO). He holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Notre Dame and an MBA from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey(ITESM) and the University of Georgetown.

Joaquin Vargas Guajardo Thurlow Mr. Joaquin Vargas Guajardo Thurlow serves as Independent Director of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 16, 2012. He is Member of the Company’s Acquisitions Committee. He has also served as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive President of CMR SAB de CV and Independent Board Member of Grupo Financiero Santander SAB de CV, Grupo Posadas SAB de CV, Medica Sur SAB de CV and Vitro SAB de CV. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey. He also obtained a degree in Business Finance from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Angel Losada Moreno Mr. Angel Losada Moreno serves as Independent Director of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 16, 2012. He is also Member of the Company's Audit and Corporate Practices Committee. He has also served as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Gigante SAB de CV and Independent Board Member of Telefonos de Mexico SAB de CV. He is a member of the Boards of Directors of Banco Nacional de México,S.A. (Citi Banamex Group), Children's Hospital of Mexico Federico Gomez and Novag Laboratories. He has also served as chairman of the board of directors "Ver Bien" Foundation. He has also served as chairman of the board of directors of the National Association of Self-Service Stores and Departmental, AC, or "ANTAD", director and member of the board of directors of the US Food Marketing Institute and member of the Board of Directors of the National Chamber of Commerce of Mexico City. He holds a Bachelors degree in Administration from Universidad Anahuac.