Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SAB de CV (GCC.MX)

Name Description

Federico Terrazas Becerra Mr. Federico Terrazas Becerra serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 24, 2013. He also acts as Chairman of the Board of Directors of CAMCEM SA de CV, IMIN de Mexico SA de CV, Control Administrativo Mexicano SA de CV, Cementos de Chihuahua SA de CV, GCC Cemento SA de CV, GCC Inversiones y Comercializacion SA de CV, GCC Tecnologia y Materiales SA de CV, GCC Concreto SA de CV, GCC Comercial SA de CV, GCC Transporte SA de CV, Materiales Industriales de Chihuahua SA de CV, Construcentro de Chihuahua SA de CV, Minera Raramuri SA de CV, GCC Edificaciones y Servicios SA de CV. He is Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Ruba SA de CV, Comercial de Fierro y Acero SA de CV, COPARMEX Chihuahua, Banco BBVA Bancomer SA and Canacintra Chihuahua. Since 1996 he has been Partner of Prevision Integral de Mexico SA de CV. He holds as Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, as well as a Master's degree in Administration from the same academic institution. He also took up a Senior Management course at Harvard Business School.

Ronald Henley Mr. Ronald S. Henley serves as President of United States Division of Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V. since January 1, 2015. Before working for GCC, he worked for 15 years in Boral Industries, where served as Director of Boral Construction Materials, Vice President of growth and improves in Boral Industries, Vice President of operations in Boral Bricks and Vice President of finance in Boral Bricks. His experience is extends to several facets of business, including operations and management of projects, acquisitions and sale of active, integration and expansion of business, optimization of processes, management financial, transfer of technology and planning strategic. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Finance and Accounting from the University of Missouri in 1981 and was certified as a Certified Public Accountant in 1983.

Hector Enrique Escalante Ochoa Mr. Hector Enrique Escalante Ochoa serves as Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V. since January 1, 2015. Currently, he serves as Director of United States Division of Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SAB de CV. He has held this post since 2000. He joined the Company in 1999 as Director of Mexico Division. From 1979 to 1981, he worked as a Planning Analyst at the steel division of Grupo Alfa. From 1983 to 1985, he was a Financial Analyst with Ponderosa Industrial SA de CV. From 1986 to 1987, he was the Planning Manager at Ponderosa Industrial SA de CV. From 1987 to 1990, he was a Sales Manager at Plywood Ponderosa de Mexico SA de CV. From 1990 to 1996, he acted as the President of Plywood Ponderosa. From 1996 to 1998, he served as Division President of Ponderosa del Grupo Industrial Durango. From 1998 to 1999, he served as President of Tanques Especializados de Chihuahua SA de CV. He has also been Member of the Board of Directors of Centro de Calidad y Productividad del Estado de Chihuahua and Camara Nacional de la Industria de Transformacion de Chihuahua. In addition he was President of Camara Nacional de la Industria Forestal and Asociacion de Productores Forestales del Estado de Chihuahua and Vice President of the Asociacion Nacional de Plywood. Moreover, he has acted as Member of the Executive Committee of Portland Cement Association, Advisor of Quality in New Mexico and Young Presidents Organization. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Cornell University.

Luis Carlos Arias Laso Mr. Luis Carlos Arias Laso serves as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua S.A.B. De C.V. since May 24,2017. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Financial Management and a Master's degree in Administration, both from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Studies (ITESM). He graduated from the Graduate Diploma in Senior Management of Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Jesus Rogelio Gonzalez Lechuga Mr. Jesus Rogelio Gonzalez Lechuga serves as Director of Mexico Division of Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V. since September 2001. He joined the Company in 1973 as Head of Physics-Chemistry Lab of Chihuahua Plant. From 1978 to 1981, he was Chief of Calcination. From 1981 to 1984, he was Production Superintendent. From 1984 to 1992, he served as Production Manager for the Juarez Plant. From 1992 to 1995, he was Director of Processes for the Proyecto Frontera and in 1995 he was appointed Director of the Samalayuca and Juarez plants. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Bromatology Engineering from Universidad Autonoma de Chihuahua and a Masters of Business Administration degrees from Universidad Autonoma de Chihuahua and Instituto Tecnologico y de Esutdios Superiores de Monterrey.

Daniel E. Helguera Moreno Mr. Daniel E. Helguera Moreno serves as Director of Human Resources of Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V. since January 2015. He has 20 years of experience in the area of human resources to play key positions of direction, strategy and transformation of the Human Capital. He has led the human resources function in leading companies in the industry of construction, steel, food and technology, facing the challenges of organizations in different environments working in several countries, States and stages of business, as well as in work environments multicultural, receiving awards of company Top Companies by the Group Expansion. Currently, it occupies the position of Director of human resources at GCC. He holds a degree from Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey obtaining the title of certified Public Accountant in 1991.

Jose Antonio Gonzalez Flores Mr. Jose Antonio Gonzalez Flores serves as Director of Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2013. He joined Cemex in 1998 and has held management positions in corporate and operational areas of Finance, Strategic Planning and Corporate Communications and Public Relations at Cemex. He is currently responsible for the Finance, Comptroller, Tax and Process Evaluation areas at Cemex. He holds a degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering from the Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey in 1991 and a Master's Degree in Business Administration from Stanford University in California.

Fernando Angel Gonzalez Olivieri Mr. Fernando Angel Gonzalez Olivieri serves as Director of Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2010. He started his professional career at CEMEX in 1989, where he acted as Corporate Vice President of Strategic Planning, President of CEMEX Venezuela, President of CEMEX Asia, President of CEMEX South Africa and Executive Vice President of Planning and Development. Currently, he acts as Executive Vice President of Planning and Finance of CEMEX, as well as he is Member of the Board of Directors of AXTEL SAB de CV. He holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Luis Hernandez Echavez Mr. Luis Hernandez Echavez serves as Director of Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2010. Currently he is Executive Vice President of Organization and Human Resources of CEMEX. He has also been Senior Vice President of Strategic Planning of CEMEX. He served as Consultant at McKinsey & Co. He holds a Masters of Business Administration, a Master’s degree in Civil Engineering from University of Texas at Austin and a degree in Civil Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Miguel Marquez Prieto Mr. Miguel Marquez Prieto serves as Director of Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1991. He has also served as Member of the Board of Directors of Materiales Industriales de Chihuahua SA de CV, GCC Concreto SA de CV, Camcem SA de CV, CAMSA, GCC Cemento SA de CV, Inmobiliaria Ruba SA de CV, Acciones y Valores del Norte SA de CV, Promotora de Infraestructura de Mexico SA de CV, Grupo Cofiasa SA de CV and Promotora de Hospitales Mexicanos SA de CV. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Administration from the Babson College.

Luis Marquez Villalobos Mr. Luis Marquez Villalobos serves as Director of Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V. He also acts as General Management Consultant at Grupo Cofiasa SA de CV. He is cousin of the LIC Federico terraces Becerra, President of the Council of administration of GCC. He is nephew of them Lords Federico terraces Torres e Eng. Enrique terraces Torres, son of the LIC. Miguel Marquez Prieto, brother of the Lords Eng. Miguel Marquez Villalobos, Ana Cecilia Marquez Villalobos and Martha Marquez of poultry and cousin of them engineers Luis Enrique terraces Seyffert and Alberto terraces Seyffert, all them members of the Council of administration of GCC.

Hector Medina Aguilar Mr. Hector Medina Aguilar serves as Director of Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1995. He is also Member of the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee of the Company. He acts as Member of the Financial Advisory Board of ITESM and Member of the Board of Directors of Banco de Ahorro FAMSA, Axtel SAB de CV, Mexifrutas, Ocean Fruits and Vialux, as well as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Universidad Regiomontana and Member of the Advisory Board of IMEF Grupo Monterrey. In the past, he was Member of the Surveillance Board of ITESM, Member of the Consultants Board of Nacional Monte de Piedad, Member of the Board of Directors of Autlan SAB de CV, Advisor to Camara de la Transformacion for Nuevo Leon and President of the Board of Centro de Productividad de Monterrey. He joined CEMEX in 1988, and has acted as Director of International Planning, Vice President of Strategic Planning, President of CEMEX Mexico, Executive Vice President of Planning and Finance and Executive President of Finance and Legal Affairs. He holds a degree in Chemical Engineering and Administration from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, a Master of Science degree in Management from the University of Bradford and a Diploma in Quantitative Methods from Escuela de Organizacion Industrial de Madrid.

Juan Romero Torres Mr. Juan Romero Torres serves as Director of Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2011. He has served at CEMEX since 1989, occupying various posts, such as President of Operations responsible for Colombia, Mexico, South America and the Caribbean, as well as Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Regions. He also served as Board Member of Cemento Diamante y Samper. In addition, he serves as Vice President of Camara Nacional de Cemento de Mexico, President of Operations at CEMEX in Mexico and acts at Instituto Mexicano del Cemento y el Concreto, IMCYC. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Law and Economic Sciences from Universidad Pontifica Comillas.

Enrique G. Terrazas Torres Mr. Enrique G. Terrazas Torres serves as Director of Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1991. He has acted as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Copachisa SA de CV, Inmobiliaria Ruba SA de CV, Demek SA de CV, Emycsa SA de CV, ESJ SA de CV, Desarrollos Galapos SA de CV and Inmobiliaria Punto Alto SA de CV. In addition, he has acted as Member of the Board of Directors of Construcentro de Chihuahua SA de CV, CAMSA, GCC Concreto SA de CV, Materiales Industriales de Chihuahua SA de CV, Promotora de Infraestructura de Mexico SA de CV, Promotora de Hospitales Mexicanos, Seguros Comercial America, Banamex Consejo Regional, INFONAVIT, CANADEVI and Educacion Superior del Norte. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Michigan in Anna Arbor and a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from the Cornell University.

Federico Terrazas Torres Mr. Federico Terrazas Torres serves as Director of Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V. since1991. He acted as Chairman of the Company’s Board from 1991 to April 24, 2013. He has acted as Chairman of the Board of CAMCEM, IMIN de Mexico SA de CV, GCC Inversiones y Commercializacion SA de CV, GCC Technologia y Materiales SA de CV, GCC Comercial SA de CV, GCC Transporte SA de CV, EUROTEC de Mexico SA de CV, Minera Raramuri SA de CV, Construcentro de Chihuahua SA de CV, Promotora de Desarrollos Inmobiliarios de Chihuahua SA de CV, Abastecedora de Fierro y Acero SA de CV, Cofiasa SA de CV, Promotora de Inversiones Mexicanas SA de CV,Servicios Hospitalarios SA de CV, CAMSA, GCC Cemento SA de CV, GCC Concreto SA de CV, Materiales Industriales de Chihuahua SA de CV, Grupo Cofiasa SA de CV, Atlatec de Chihuahua SA de CV, Promotora de Infraestructura de Mexico SA de CV, Promotora de Hospitales Mexicanos SA de CV and Inmobiliaria Medica Mexico SA de CV. Additionally, he has served as Director of Telefonos de Mexico SA de CV, Seguros Comercial America SA de CV, Inmobiliaria Ruba SA de CV and Constructora Ruba SA de CV. He has acted as President of the Advisory Board for the Higher Education of Chihuahua, Misiones Coloniales de Chihuahua AC, Promotora Cultural de Chihuahua AC and Promotora de la Cultura Mexicana AC. He has graduated in Public Accounting from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey. He also holds a degree in Business Management from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Ramiro Gerardo Villarreal Morales Mr. Ramiro Gerardo Villarreal Morales serves as Director of Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1991. In 1995 he was appointed Secretary of the Board of CEMEX S.A de C.V. He joined CEMEX S.A.B. of C.V. in 1987 and served as Senior Legal Vice President until 2014. Currently serves as Executive Vice President of Legal. Prior to joining the company, he served as Deputy General Director of Grupo Financiero Banpaís. He has done his Graduation the Autonomous University of Nuevo Leon and Post Graduation from University of Wisconsin.

Pedro Miguel Escobedo Conover Mr. Pedro Miguel Escobedo Conover serves as Independent Director of Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2009. He has also served as Manager of Sports Club since 2003, as well as analyst for purchasing, billing and collection in Prosegur Mexico Compania de Seguridad Privada, SA de CV since 2006. In 2007, he was appointed as Sales Engineer of Energia Control y Optimizacion de Sistemas SA de CV and, since 2008, he has been Administrative Assistant of Baldevio SA de CV. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM).

Romulo Jaurrieta Caballero Mr. Romulo Jaurrieta Caballero serves as Independent Director of Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2006. He is also Member of the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee of the Company. He is Partner of the Firm Gossler SC, assigned as Associate to the offices in Chihuahua, Delicias and Ciudad Juarez. He has been Professor at Universidad de Chihuahua and Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey. He is Member of Instituto Mexicano de Contadores Publicos, AC, Instituto y Colegio de Contadores Publicos de Chihuahua AC and Academia Chihuahuense de Estudios Fiscales AC. Additionally, he has been external auditor, tax consultant, curator and advisor to many different companies and agencies involved in industrial, commercial, financial, agricultural and educational sectors. He graduated in Accounting and Administration from Universidad Autonoma de Chihuahua, where he has also attended to several postgraduate studies.