Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (GDFR.NS)

Name Description

Rajendra Shah Shri. Rajendra A. Shah is Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board of Godfrey Philips India Limited. He is a Solicitor and Senior Partner of Messrs Crawford Bayley & Co. and Specialises in a broad spectrum of Corporate Laws in general with special focus on Foreign Investments, Joint Ventures, Technology and Licence Agreement, Intellectual Property Rights, Mergers and Acquisitions, Industrial Licensing, Anti Trust and Competition Law. He is Member of the Managing Committee of Bombay Chamber of Commerce. Member of Indo German Chamber of Commerce. President of Society of Indian Law firms (Western Region). He holds directorships in Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd, Pfizer Limited, Colgate - Palmolive India Ltd, Abbott India Ltd., Asian Paints (India) Ltd., ACC Ltd., The Bombay Dyeing & Mfg. Co. Ltd., BASF India Ltd, Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Piramal Healthcare Ltd. formerly Nicholas Piramal India Ltd., Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Healthcare Ltd., Wockhardt Ltd and Century Enka Ltd.

K. Modi Mr. K. K. Modi is President, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Godfrey Philips India Limited. Mr. Modi is the Chairman of Modi Enterprises, a Group of Companies with international partners. The Company has interests including cigarettes, tea and beverages, entertainment, consumer products, network marketing, chemicals, tertiary education and gourmet restaurants. Mr. Modi is the President, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. He had acquired financial interest and shareholding of the Company in 1979. On taking over the management, he revamped the whole organizational structure, added new talent, upgraded the manufacturing facilities and made substantial investments in building brands equity. The Company is today the No. 2 player in the cigarette industry in India today. Additionally, he has made contributions to the Indian industry during his tenure as the President of the Federation of India Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). He has been the President of CACCI (2002-2004, 2004-2006), former President of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (1983–84), Member of the Board of Governors, Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow; and a life member of the All India Heart Foundation, Delhi.

Sharad Aggarwal Mr. Sharad Aggarwal has been appointed as Whole Time Director of the Godfrey Phillips India Ltd., effcetive October 1st, 2017.

Samir Modi Mr. Samir Kumar Modi is an Executive Director of Godfrey Phillips India Limited. He graduated in B.A. from Hindu College, Delhi University. He has Executive MBA from Harvard University, USA. He has Worked as Management Trainee with Philip Morris Inc. USA from August 1992 to December 1993 and acquired experience in marketing & distribution, development of cigarette brands & retail promotions., Handled MARLBORO promotion for the years 1993-94 and 1994-95. Also acquired in knowledge of cigarette production in Philip Morris Inc. factories during 1992-93., Associated with the Company since January 11, 1994 as Whole-time / Executive Director., Launched first Multi Level Marketing Company in India in 1996., In 1996, he established the Modicare Foundation to prevent the spread of HIV/ AIDS, enhance awareness and erase the myths and misconceptions surrounding the disease., In 2004, Samir launched ColorBar Cosmetics in retail market. Today ColorBar has market share in premium segment PAN India., In 2005, he launched India’s first of its kind convenience retail chain - Twenty Four Seven Retail Stores that are open 24 hours, 7 days a week. He is Director of Indofil Organic Industries Limited, Modicare Limited (Also member of Audit Committee), Modi Reach Finance & Investment (India) Limited, Indian Cricket League Limited, MEN Interactive Network Limited, Modi Entertainment Limited, Success Principles Limited, Modicare Sales & Services Limited, Modern Home Care Products Limited.

Lalit Bhasin Shri. Lalit Bhasin is Non-Executive Independent Director of Godfrey Philips India Limited. He is a lawyer with four decades of law practice. Heads the law firm of Bhasin & Co. having its offices at Delhi & Mumbai. Holds several important posts as Honorary General Secretary of Bar Association of India, President of Indian Society for Afro-Asian Studies, Citizen's Drive and Society of Indian Law Firms and Honorary Life Member and Council Member of International Bar Association. He is Treasurer of Institute of Marketing and Management. He is a former Chairman of Bar Council of India. Has received several awards including the Indira Gandhi National Unity Award, Award for excellence in Professionalism by Institute of Marketing and Management, Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini Award, Award of distinction by International Bar Association, National Award for excellence by All India Lawyers Forum for Civil Liberties and Award of Honour from the Prime Minister of India for services to the Legal Profession and Commitment to the Rule of Law in December 2001. Has authored several books on diverse subjects. Is a trustee of Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund, Indian Society of Ocean Studies and India Foundation for the Arts. His other directorships include Urban Infrastructure Trustee Ltd., Apollo Zipper India Ltd., Modi Care Ltd., Asian Hotels Ltd., Bharat Hotels Ltd., Ansal Properties & Industries Ltd., Saint Gobain Gyproc India Ltd., Omax Autos Ltd., and Chillwinds Hotels Ltd.