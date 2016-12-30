General Electric Co (GE.N)

Name Description

John Flannery Mr. John Leonard Flannery, Jr., is Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He serves as Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company., effective August 1, 2017. Mr. Flannery has served as Senior Vice President, GE and President & CEO of GE Healthcare since October 2014 and previously was Senior Vice President, Corporate Business Development from April 2013 through October 2014. Mr. Flannery joined GE in 1987, serving in a number of leadership roles at GE Capital, and then served as President and CEO of GE India from October 2009 through April 2013.

Jeffrey Bornstein Mr. Jeffrey S. Bornstein is no longer Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company., effective December 31, 2017. He currently serves as Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Financial Officer of General Electric Co. Mr. Bornstein is currently a senior vice president and CFO of GE Capital, a role he has held since 2008. He joined GE in 1989 through the GE Financial Management Program and has held senior financial positions in Aviation, Plastics, and Commercial Finance. Bornstein received his B.S. in Business Administration from Northeastern University.

John Rice Mr. John G. Rice is no longer Vice Chairman of General Electric Company, President and Chief Executive Officer - Global Growth & Operations of General Electric Company., effective December 31, 2017. He was named to his current position in July 2005. He began his General Electric career in 1978 as a member of the Financial Management Program, moving to the GE Corporate Audit Staff in 1981. In 1984 he joined GE Appliances, having various assignments in operations and consumer service. In 1992 Rice was named president and CEO of GE's Canadian appliance affiliate in Toronto, Canada. In 1994 he assumed leadership of the GE Corporate Audit Staff and a year later was appointed president of GE Plastics Asia/Pacific business headquarters in Singapore. Mr. Rice was appointed president and CEO, GE Transportation Systems in Erie, Pennsylvania, in September 1997. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Hamilton College in Clinton, New York, and currently serves on the Board of Trustees there. In addition, Mr. Rice is chairman of the U.S. Energy Association, a director of Emory Healthcare, chairman-elect of the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, a trustee at the Woodruff Arts Center, a member of the Georgia Tech Board of Advisors, and a trustee at the Walker School.

Kieran Murphy Mr. Kieran Pius Murphy has been appointed as President & Chief Executive Officer of GE Healthcare, Senior Vice President, GE of the Company. He currently Senior Vice President, GE and CEO of the Life Sciences business within GE Healthcare.

Alexander Dimitrief Mr. Alexander Dimitrief is Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary of the Company. Mr. Dimitrief joined GE in February 2007 as vice president for litigation & legal policy. He was responsible for litigation and enforcement proceedings against GE and all of its business segments. He also oversaw GE's worldwide Compliance programs and served on GE's Corporate Executive Council and Policy Compliance Review Board. In Alex's next role, he served as vice president & general counsel of GE Energy from November 2011 - October 2012 where he oversaw the Legal and Compliance functions for GE Energy's worldwide portfolio, including the Power & Water, Oil & Gas and Energy Management businesses. Alex then transitioned to GE Capital, where he has served as senior vice president & general counsel since November 2012 and played an integral role in the reorganization of the financial services businesses. Alex came to GE from Kirkland & Ellis LLP, where he had been a trial lawyer in the firm's Chicago and New York offices since 1986. His practice spanned many industries and subject areas, including securities, intellectual property disputes, environmental matters and products liability and bankruptcy litigation. He was a White House Fellow in the Reagan Administration's Office of Political and Intergovernmental Affairs and an Honors Intern at the Department of Justice. He graduated from Yale College in 1981 with a degree in Economics & Political Science and earned his J.D. in 1985 at Harvard Law School, where he was the Managing Editor of the Harvard Law Review.

Susan Peters Ms. Susan P. Peters is Senior Vice President - Human Resources of General Electric Company. Ms. Peters a 34-year veteran of GE, has been responsible for talent identification, leadership development and succession planning for GE executives worldwide since 2001, and was named Chief Learning Officer in 2007. In that role she continued to enhance the company's leadership development efforts, extending the reach of the Crotonville leadership learning institute as a global ideal of performance. Peters has been an Officer of GE since 1997. She joined the company in 1979 through the Human Resource Management Program and has held senior human resources positions in GE businesses, including Plastics and Appliances. In 2000, she became executive vice president of Human Resources for NBC. Peters graduated from St. Mary's College, Notre Dame, with a B.A. in English Literature and from the University of Virginia with a Master's of Education.

Jan Hauser Ms. Jan R. Hauser is Chief Accounting Officer, Vice President, Controller of General Electric Company. She has served as a partner with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC) for over 19 years and is one of the leaders in the Accounting Services Group of the PwC National Professional Services Group. She also served as a Professional Accounting Fellow in the Office of the Chief Accountant at the Securities and Exchange Commission from 1991 to 1993. Ms. Hauser is a member of the Financial Accounting Standards Advisory Council, a group that advises the Financial Accounting Standards Board on matters related to board projects and agenda prioritization. Ms. Hauser also is a member of the Financial Reporting Committee of the Institute of Management Accountants, an organization that regularly provides commentary and feedback on important standard-setting activities. In addition, Ms. Hauser had been a member of the Emerging Issues Task Force from 2005 through 2011.

John Brennan Mr. John J. Brennan is Lead Independent Director of General Electric Company. He is a graduate of Dartmouth College and earned an MBA from Harvard Business School. He joined Vanguard in 1982, was elected chief financial officer in 1985, president in 1989, and served as chief executive officer from 1996 to 2008 and chairman from 1998 through 2009. He has been chairman emeritus and senior advisor to Vanguard since 2010. Mr. Brennan is a director of Guardian Life Insurance Company of America and LPL Financial Holdings Inc., and lead governor of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Board of Governors. He is Chairman, The Vanguard Charitable Endowment Program, Chair-elect, Board of Trustees, University of Notre Dame and Former chairman, Financial Accounting Foundation, overseer for financial accounting/reporting standard-setting boards Finance.

Sebastien Bazin Mr. Sebastien M. Bazin is Independent Director of the Company. He is Chairman and CEO, AccorHotels, a global hotel company, Paris, France (since 2013) Leadership, Global; CEO, Europe Colony Capital, a private investment firm (1997–2013) Leadership, Investor, Industry/Operations –Group Managing Director, CEO and General Manager, Immobilière Hôtelière (1992–1997) –Began career in 1985 in U.S. finance sector, becoming Vice President, M&A, PaineWebber Finance.

William Beattie Mr. William Geoffrey Beattie is Independent Director of General Electric Company. Mr. Beattie is CEO, Generation Capital, a private investment company, Toronto, Canada (since 2013) Leadership, Investor, CEO, The Woodbridge Company, a multinational Canadian company that is the majority shareholder of Thomson Reuters, a large information technology company (1998–2012) Leadership, Global, Investor; Deputy chairman, Thomson Reuters (2000–2013) Finance; Partner at Toronto law firm Torys (prior to joining The Woodbridge Company).

Francisco D'Souza Mr. Francisco D'Souza is Independent Director of General Electric Company. Mr. D’Souza was born in Kenya and received his undergraduate degree in business administration from the University of East Asia and an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University. He has been CEO, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a multinational IT company, Teaneck, NJ (since 2007) Leadership, Global, Technology, Finance; President, Cognizant (2007–2012); COO, Cognizant (2003–2006) ; Co-founded Cognizant (1994); Previously held various roles at Dun & Bradstreet.

Marijn Dekkers Dr. Marijn E. Dekkers is Independent Director of General Electric Company. Mr. Dekkers received his undergraduate degree in chemistry from the Radboud University of Nijmegen (Netherlands) and his PhD in chemical engineering from the University of Eindhoven (Netherlands). He is Chairman of the Board, Unilever, a multinational consumer goods company, Rotterdam, Netherlands and London, United Kingdom (since 2016) Leadership, Global: CEO, Bayer AG, a multinational life sciences company based in Germany (2010–2016) Leadership, Global, Industry/Operations, Technology, Talent Development; President and CEO, Thermo Electron Corporation, the world’s leading manufacturer of laboratory instruments (later renamed Thermo Fisher Scientific) (2002–2009) Leadership, Industry/ Operations, Technology; Previously worked at Allied Signal (subsequently Honeywell) and as a scientist at GE’s Global Research Center.

Edward Garden Mr. Edward P. Garden is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Garden is the Chief Investment Officer and a Founding Partner of Trian Fund Management, L.P. (“Trian”), an investment management firm.

Peter Henry Dr. Peter B. Henry is Independent Director of the Company. He is Ninth Dean and professor of economics & finance, NYU’s Stern School of Business,* New York, NY (since 2010) Leadership, Finance, Talent Development; Konosuke Matsushita Professor of International Economics, Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business (2008–2010) Global, Finance, Talent Development; Joined Stanford University in 1997 and held various positions; Rhodes Scholar; Prominent writer in the field of economics, international finance and emerging markets Global.

Susan Hockfield Dr. Susan Hockfield, Ph.D., is Independent Director of General Electric Company. Dr. Hockfield, who served as President Emerita and professor of neuroscience, MIT (President Emerita since 2012; Professor since 2004), Cambridge, MA Technology, Industry/ Operations; President, MIT, a leading research university (2004–2012) Leadership, Talent Development; Provost, Yale University, a leading university (2003–2004) Leadership, Talent Development; Dean, Yale Graduate School of Arts & Sciences (1998–2002); Faculty member, Yale University (1985–2004); Previously a member of the scientific staff at the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory; Leading research neuroscientist.

Andrea Jung Ms. Andrea Jung is Independent Director of General Electric Company. Ms. Jung is President and CEO, Grameen America, a non-profit microfinance organization (since 2014), New York, NY Leadership; Chairman and CEO, Avon Products, a global consumer products company with a large and complex sales and marketing network (CEO 1999–2012; Chairman 2001–2012) Leadership, Global, Marketing, Talent Development; Joined Avon in 1994; Previously served as EVP, Neiman Marcus, and SVP, I. Magnin.

Rochelle Lazarus Ms. Rochelle B. Lazarus is Independent Director of General Electric Company. She is Chairman Emeritus and former CEO, Ogilvy & Mather Worldwide, a global marketing communications company, New York, NY (since 2012) Leadership, Global, Talent Development, Marketing; Chairman and CEO, Ogilvy & Mather (CEO 1996–2008; Chairman 1997–2012); President and COO, Ogilvy & Mather (1995–1996); Joined Ogilvy & Mather in 1971 and served in leadership positions in its U.S. direct marketing business and its New York and North American operations.

Lowell McAdam Mr. Lowell C. McAdam is Independent Director of the Company. He is Chairman and CEO, Verizon Communications, a leading provider of wireless and global Internet networks and services, New York, NY (CEO since 2011, chair since 2012) Leadership, Global, Technology, Finance; President and COO, Verizon (2010–2011); Previously held key executive positions at Verizon Wireless, including president and CEO (2000–2010); President and CEO, PrimeCo Personal Communications (1997–2000); Held various executive positions at AirTouch Communications and Pacific Bell.

Steven Mollenkopf Mr. Steven M. Mollenkopf serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Mollenkopf is the CEO and director, Qualcomm, a multinational semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company, San Diego, CA (CEO since 2014, director since 2013) Leadership, Global, Technology, Finance; CEO-elect and President, Qualcomm (2013–2014) President and COO, Qualcomm (2011–2013); Joined Qualcomm in 1994 as an engineer and held series of leadership positions in engineering and product management; Published author and holder of seven patents in the semiconductor and telecommunications fields.

James Mulva Mr. James J. Mulva is Independent Director of General Electric Company. Mr. Mulva received a BBA and an MBA in finance from the University of Texas. He served as Former Chairman, President and CEO, ConocoPhillips, an integrated global energy company, Houston, TX (since 2012) Leadership, Global, Industry/Operations; Chairman, President and CEO, ConocoPhillips (President and CEO 2002–2012; Chairman 2004–2012); Previously served in various leadership positions at Phillips Petroleum, including CFO, chairman and CEO Finance.

James Rohr Mr. James E. Rohr is Independent Director of General Electric Company. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Mr. Rohr also holds an MBA from The Ohio State University. Mr. Rohr Former Chairman and CEO, PNC Financial Services Group, a large financial services company, Pittsburgh, PA (since 2014) Leadership, Risk Management, Talent Development; Chairman and CEO, PNC (CEO 2000–2013; Chairman 2001–2014); Joined PNC in 1972 and served in various management positions, including as president, vice chair and COO.

Mary Schapiro Ms. Mary L. Schapiro is Independent Director of the Company. She served as Vice Chair, Advisory Board, Promontory Financial Group, a leading strategy, risk management and regulatory compliance consulting firm, Washington, DC (since 2014) Risk Management, Finance; 29th Chairman, SEC, U.S. agency that implements and enforces the federal securities laws (2009–2012) Leadership, Government; Chairman and CEO, FINRA, financial services industry regulator (2006–2008) Leadership, Government; Previously, held key executive positions at FINRA, including vice chairman and president of NASD Regulation (1996–2006); Chairman, CFTC, U.S. federal agency that regulates the futures trading industry (1994–1996) Leadership, Government; Commissioner, SEC (1988–1994) Government.