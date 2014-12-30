Rallye SA (GENC.PA)

Name Description

Jean-Charles Naouri Mr. Jean-Charles Naouri has served as Chairman of the Board of Rallye SA since April 2, 1998. He was first appointed to the Company's Board of Directors on October 25, 1993 and also served as Chief Executive Officer from April 2, 1998 until February 28, 2013. He is a graduate of Ecole Normale Superieure, Harvard University and Ecole Nationale d’Administration. As a Financial Inspector, Mr. Naouri began his career within the Treasury Department at the French Ministry of Finance. He was appointed Principal Private Secretary to the Minister of Social Affairs and National Solidarity in 1982, and later to the Minister of the Economy, Finance, and the Budget in 1984. In 1987, he founded Euris. He was appointed CEO and Chairman of Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA and Monoprix, Chairman of Euris SA and Director of Wilkes Participacoes, among others.

Didier Carlier Mr. Didier Carlier serves as Chief Executive Officer of Rallye SA as of February 28, 2013. He previously served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Company from 2002 until February 28, 2013. He holds a Degree from Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Reims and is an Accountant. He began his career in 1975 at Arthur Andersen, a company which he left in 1983. He has then held several positions including General Secretary of Mechanic Equipment and Director of Finance and Administration at Hippopotamus. Mr. Carlier moved to the Rallye Group in 1994 as Director of Finance and Administration. Currently, he is CEO and Chairman of Miramont Finance et Distribution SA and La Bruyere SA, as well as Chairman of Alpetrol SAS and Cobivia SAS, among others. He is a Certified Chartered Accountant.

Jacques Dumas Mr. Jacques Dumas has been a Director of Rallye SA since July 19, 1990. He holds a Masters Degree in Law and graduated from Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Lyon. Mr. Dumas began his career as Lawyer, after which he became Director of Administration of Compagnie Francaise de l'Afrique Occidentale, a position which he held from 1978 to 1986. In 1987, he was also appointed Deputy Corporate Secretary of Rallye Group, and Director of Legal Affairs at Euris Group in 1994. He currently holds the positions of Deputy CEO of Euris SA and Advisor to the Chairman of Casino, Guinchard Perrachon SA.

Jean-Marie Grisard Mr. Jean-Marie Grisard has been Representative of Finatis SA on the Board of Directors of Rallye SA since June 2, 1998. He graduated from Ecole des Hautes Commerciales and began his career in the Group Penarroua-Le-Nickel-lmetal, where he held several positions in Paris and London. He was named in 1982 as Financial Director of Francarep (now Paris Orleans). He moved to the Euris Group in 1988 as Secretary General until 2008. Currently, he is Director of Carpinienne de Participations and Fondation Euris, as well as Advisor to the Chairman of Euris.

Didier Leveque Mr. Didier Leveque is Representative of Fonciere Euris on the Board of Directors of Rallye SA. He graduated from Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC) in 1983. He joined the Groupe Euris in 1989 as Deputy Secretary General. He is also Secretary General of Societe Euris SAS. Mr. Didier Leveque holds the post of Chairman and CEO of several Companies, including Finitas, Euris North America Corporation (ENAC), Euristates Inc and Euris Real Estate Corporation (EREC).

Odile Muracciole Ms. Odile Muracciole has been Representative of Saris on the Board of Directors of Rallye SA since May 4, 2011. Holder of a Masters Degree in Social Law, Ms. Muracciole started her career as Head of Legal Services Department at Alty Group. She joined Euris Group in 1990 where she now serves as Legal Director of Euris. She also serves as Chief Executive Officer of Parinvest SAS, Pargest SAS and Parande SAS; Chairman of the Board of Eurisma, and Member of the Supervisory Board of Centrum Development SA. Previously she served as Chief Executive Officer of Pargest Holding (SAS) and Member of the Supervisory Board of Centrum Leto SA, Centrum Poznan SA and Centrum Weiterstadt SA.

Gabriel Naouri Mr. Gabriel Naouri has been Representative of Euris on the Board of Directors of Rallye SA since January 2011. He holds a Master of Applied Mathematics from University of Paris-Dauphine. In 2004, he joined Rothschild & Co. in New York where he participated in the sale of Swissport, an airport services company, and in 2006 he undertook a mission at L'Oreal USA (New York) as Marketing Manager (consumer products division). In early 2007, he joined the Group, first in Rally as Project Manager and then at Casino where he held various operational roles, including Director of Hypermarkets. He was operational Director of Geant Casino of Ile-de-France region and Advisor to Euris. He has been Director of the Brand, Digital and Innovation at Casino and an Advisor at Euris since June 2012. He is also Manager of Financiere GN and SNC Georges Pompidou.

Philippe Charrier Mr. Philippe Charrier has been an Independent Director of Rallye SA since June 3, 2009. He graduated from HEC and holds a DECS Diploma. He joined the Department of Finance of Procter & Gamble in 1978 where he became Finance Director (France), Director of Marketing (France), Chief Executive Officer (Morocco) and Chairman and CEO in France until in 2006. He was Vice-President and CEO of Oenobiol from 2006 to 2010. Since January 2011, he has been Chairman of Labco SAS. He is also Chairman of the Board of Dental Emco SA and Alphident SA, as well as Director of Lafarge SA, among others.

Jean Chodron de Courcel Mr. Jean Chodron de Courcel has been an Independent Director of Rallye SA since June 9, 2004. He holds a Degree from Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales and Ecole Nationale d’Administration. He occupied several posts within the administration ministerial cabinets and then joined senior management group of the Schneider group in 1990 and of Credit Agricole Indosuez in 1997. Between 1995 and 1997 he was Deputy Private Secretary in the Prime Minister's Cabinet. He also served as Deputy Managing Director of Penauille Polyservices SA. Since 2008, he has been Senior Adviser of Hawkpoint Partner Limited and he is also Vice Chairman of Europe de Hawkpoint.

Sophie Guieysse Ms. Sophie Guieysse serves as Independent Board Member of Rallye SA. She has served as an Independent Director at Groupe Go Sport SA since April 29, 2011. She graduated from the Ecole Polytechnique, and from Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees. She began her career with the Department of Equipment where she held various operational functions. From 1993 to 1995, she was technical advisor with the firm of Herve de Charette, Minister of Housing and Jean-Claude Gaudin, Minister of Planning, City and Integration (1995 - 1997). In 1997, she joined the LVMH group as Responsible development and organization, including human resources. In 2000, she became Director of Human Resources business group LVMH Watches & Jewelry (France and Switzerland) and in 2001, Director of Human Resources at Sephora. She was appointed Director of Human Resources of the LVMH group in 2002. Ms. Guieysse also works as Director f Human Resources at Canal +.