Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd (GEOE.NS)

Name Description

Ishwar Agarwal Shri. Ishwar Chand Agarwal is Executive Chairman of the Board of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. He is an industrialist of repute. He is a visionary entrepreneur and passionate innovator and has taken the organisation from an idea to a conglomerate over the last three decades. He has been associated with the Company since its inception as promoter. Even at the age of 61 years, he is extremely active in business. He is the driving force behind the success achieved by the Group. He brings with him specialized experience in varied businesses such as Power, Electronics, Coke, Coal, Sugar, Finance, Leasing, Cement, Paper, Agro processing etc. It is his vision that Research and Development will be the lifeline of every institution. He has been instrumental in making strategic decisions for the Company. Under his leadership, the Company has significantly increased its market share in India and extended its footprint worldwide. He is an active philanthropist and is involved in various social welfare activities. At Genus, he is also the Chairman of Sales Committee and Finance Committee of the Company. He is a Director of Genus Electrotech Limited, Kailash Coal And Coke Company Ltd., Genus Paper Products Limited, Kailash Industries Limited, Godavari Commodities Limited, Genus Innovation Limited and Virtuous Infra Limited.

Rajendra Agarwal Shri. Rajendra Kumar Agarwal is Chief Executive Officer, Joint Managing Director, Executive Non-Independent Director of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. He has been appointed as Joint Managing Director of the Company effective September 20, 2014. He is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Company. After graduation, he was inducted into Genus as a trainee and has gained practical experience by working at various functions like material management, products development, accounts, administration, etc. He brings with him intuitive capabilities and high-end technical know-how. He implemented "Lean Manufacturing" in Genus, which has resulted in increased productivity. He has demonstrated track record of identifying problems and persistently providing practical solutions. Presently as CEO, he is concentrating on technology licensing, development, strategic alliances and partnerships to make Genus a truly global player. He is also a member of the Sales Committee and Finance Committee of the Company. He is also one of the promoters of the Company. He is a Director of Genus Electrotech Limited.

Kailash Agarwal Shri. Kailash Chandra Agarwal has been appointed as Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd., effective May 29, 2013. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree, has experience of around two decades in the business of power infrastructure, electronics, paper products, iron ingots, coal, coke, sugar, cement and apparels. He is one of the promoters of the Company and currently holding the position of Joint Managing Director of the Company. He has experience and proficiency in strategic and organizational planning, global tax structure, risk management, creating long-term sustainable shareholder value through proactive investor relation, budgeting, corporate finance and accounting. He has a proven track record of maximizing business opportunities and consistently achieving corporate financial performance goals. He is the Managing Director of Genus Paper Products Limited and a Director of Kailash Industries Limited, Kailash Coal And Coke Company Ltd., Kailash Vidyut and Ispat Limited, Genus Apparels Limited and several private limited companies.

Jitendra Agarwal Shri. Jitendra Kumar Agarwal has been appointed as Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. He has been Joint Managing Director effect from September 20, 2014. He holds a Master's degree in Business Administration (MBA) (Marketing). He is on the Board of the Company as Whole-time Director designated as Executive Director (Marketing) since September, 2004. He is proficient in managing all crucial aspects of marketing, branding, sales functions and other key areas of sales. Over the years, he has acquired special skills in dealing with government bodies mainly power utilities. He has been involved in tapping customer needs, identifying opportunities, executing strategies and creating new revenue streams. He has excellent knowledge in marketing and trade policies. He is young and energetic, who brings to the team excellent business acumen and marketing experience. He has the astute capability to form, lead and motivate teams with diverse members. He is a Charter Member of TiE Jaipur, member of YEO (Young Entrepreneurs Organization) Jaipur, and member of executive governing council - IEEMA, the Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers Association. He is also a member of the Sales Committee and Finance Committee of the Company. He is also one of the promoters of the Company. He is also a Director of Genus Innovation Limited and Genus International Commodities Limited.

Dharam Agarwal Shri. Dharam Chand Agarwal is Non-Executive Independent Director of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. He is an eminent businessman and has considerable experience and proficiency in business management. He holds Bachelor of Commerce degree. With great entrepreneur skills, he has made his mark in the business of Timber & Plywood in India. He was appointed as Director of the Company in December, 2005.

Udit Agarwal Shri. Udit Agarwal is Non-Executive Independent Director of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. He is a young and energetic businessman. He holds Bachelor of Commerce (Hons) degree. He has experience of more than 15 years in the business of export of handicraft items and is belonged to a reputed business house 'Saran Group'. He has ability to provide insightful feedbacks and recommendations.

Indraj Bhutoria Shri.Indraj Mal Bhutoria serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. He is graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce degree. He has functional experience of over two decades in the business of coal and coke. He has comprehensive knowledge and enormous experience in varied fields such as trade policies, marketing strategies, etc. He is a Non-Executive and Independent Director of the Company. He is a Director of Godavari Commodities Ltd., Likeme Barter Pvt. Ltd. and Anusandhan Commotrade (P) Ltd.

Rameshwar Pareek Shri. Rameshwar Pareek serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. He holds a Master's degree in Economics. He has experience of more than 35 years in implementation of Government policies and their governance. He has worked as Senior Executive of Rajasthan Financial Corporation, Jaipur and also served on deputation to Bureau of Industrial Promotion (BIP), Jaipur. He has industrial exposure and knowledge of trade policies and their implications. He has also considerable experience and knowledge in varied fields like finance, accounting, auditing, corporate affairs and allied legal and taxation matters. He is a Non-Executive and Independent Director of the Company. He is the Chairman of Audit Committee and a member of Remuneration Committee and Investors' Grievance Committee of the Company. He is a Director of Mayur Uniquoters Limited, Genus Electrotech Ltd., Kailash Vidyut & Ispat Limited, K G Petro Chem Limited, Genus Prime Infra Limited, Genus Paper Products Limited and Virtuous Infra Limited.