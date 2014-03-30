Geojit Financial Services Ltd (GEOJ.NS)
GEOJ.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
135.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
A. Kurian
|81
|1995
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
Joe Peter
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
Liju Johnson
|2011
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
C. George
|56
|2007
|Managing Director, Executive Director
Sharad Sharma
|2014
|Executive Director
Jaya Alexander
|Chief of Human Resources
A. Balakrishnan
|2013
|Managing Director - Geojit Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Satish Menon
|2011
|Executive Director
M. Beena
|2014
|Director - Nominee of Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Limited
Franciska Decuypere
|2014
|Additional Director
Punnoose George
|55
|2005
|Non-Executive Director
Ramanathan Bupathy
|62
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Mahesh Vyas
|57
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
A. Kurian
|Shri. A. P. Kurian serves as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services Limited. He has a career in the financial services industry spread over four decades and has held senior positions in the Reserve Bank of India as Director - Research and Advisor-Economic Department (1961 to 1975). From 1975 to 1993, he served as Director- Investments, Director- Planning and Development Department and as Executive Trustee equivalent to Managing Director in the erstwhile Unit Trust of India. He was an Advisor to one of the private sector Mutual Funds from 1975 to 1998. From 1998 to 2010, he was the Executive Chairman of Association of Mutual Funds in India, a trade body of all the Mutual Funds operating in India. He is a member of the Technical Advisory Committee of RBI on Money, Foreign Exchange and Government Securities Market. He holds a Masters Degree in Economics and Statistics.
Joe Peter
Liju Johnson
C. George
|Shri. C. J. George, M.Com., CFP, serves as Managing Director, Executive Director of the Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services Limited. He served in Proprietor, Geojit & Co.
Sharad Sharma
Jaya Alexander
A. Balakrishnan
Satish Menon
M. Beena
Franciska Decuypere
Punnoose George
|Mr. Punnoose George serves as Non-Executive Director of Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services Limited. He is an industrialist of repute with interests in manufacturing industries, plantations and educational institutions. He is the Executive Director of Kottukulam Group, Kottayam. He is a Graduate in Engineering and an LLM holder.
Ramanathan Bupathy
|Mr. Ramanathan Bupathy serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services Limited. He is a Practicing Chartered Accountant and Senior Partner of R. Bupathy & Co, Chennai. He has professional experience spanning several decades. He was the President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in the year 2003, the Vice-President of ICAI in 2002 and has been a Central Council Member for nine years from 1995. He has been a Member of various professional bodies and committees such as RBI (Sub-committee (Audit) in the board for Financial Supervision), SEBI (Primary Market Advisory Committee and Accounting Standards Committee), National Advisory Committee on Accounting Standards constituted by the Dept. of Company Affairs and Audit Advisory Board constituted by CAG of India.
Mahesh Vyas
|Mr. Mahesh Vyas serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services Limited. He holds B.Sc (Science, Ecomics & Statistics). He is the Managing Director and CEO of Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy Pvt. Ltd. (CM IE), India's premier economic research organisation. His other directorships includes Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy Private Limited., Soltrix India Private Limited., Geojit Credits Private Limited & Quantum Asset Management Company Private Limited.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
A. Kurian
|230,000
Joe Peter
|--
Liju Johnson
|--
C. George
|10,199,300
Sharad Sharma
|--
Jaya Alexander
|--
A. Balakrishnan
|--
Satish Menon
|--
M. Beena
|--
Franciska Decuypere
|--
Punnoose George
|--
Ramanathan Bupathy
|--
Mahesh Vyas
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
A. Kurian
|0
|0
Joe Peter
|0
|0
Liju Johnson
|0
|0
C. George
|0
|0
Sharad Sharma
|0
|0
Jaya Alexander
|0
|0
A. Balakrishnan
|0
|0
Satish Menon
|0
|0
M. Beena
|0
|0
Franciska Decuypere
|0
|0
Punnoose George
|0
|0
Ramanathan Bupathy
|0
|0
Mahesh Vyas
|0
|0