Ge Power India Ltd (GEPO.NS)

Shri. Arun K. Thiagarajan is Non-Executive Independent Director of ALSTOM India Limited (Formerly known as ALSTOM Projects India Limited). He has a Masters Degree in Engineering from The Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm, and is a Graduate in Business Administration & Information Systems. He has undergone Advanced Management programme from Harvard Business School, USA. He has held several prestigious positions in Indian Industry, including as Managing Director and Country Manager ABB Ltd., Vice Chairman, Wipro Ltd., and President of Hewlett Packard India Pvt. Ltd. He is presently the non-executive Chairman of ING Vysya Bank Ltd and independent director on other prestigious companies in India and Europe. He has also been the Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), National Committee on Technology, IT and Quality, Chairman – CII Southern Region and Chairman – CII Karnataka State Committee.