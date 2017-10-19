Ge T&D India Ltd (GETD.NS)

Name Description

Bhanu Bhushan Mr. Bhanu Bhushan is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. Mr. Bhushan joined the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission as a Member in February 2004 and retired from the Commission in February 2009. He has worked for Indian Power Sector since graduating in 1966, in Renusagar Power Company Limited, Central Water and Power Commission, Indian Consortium for Power Projects, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Desein (New Delhi) Private Limited, National Thermal Power Corporation Limited and Power Grid Corporation of India Limited.

Rakesh Nath Mr. Rakesh Nath is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He has about 37 years of varied experience in Power Sector planning, Operation & Maintenance of Thermal and Hydro Power Stations and Transmission System, Regulation of water supply from multi-purpose hydro projects including operation & maintenance of irrigation canal system, Power System Operation and Power Trading. He was technical member of Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) from 2010 to May 2015. Prior to this, he was the Chairperson, Central Electricity Authority (CEA) and Ex-officio Secretary to the Government of India. Mr. Rakesh Nath has been the Member Secretary of Northern Regional Electricity Board (NREB) and Western Regional Electricity Board (WREB), the two largest regional grids of the country. He was Convener of the Working Group set up by the Government of India to prepare guidelines for inter-regional power transaction which paved way for structuring inter-regional power transfers across the country. Mr. Rakesh Nath has attended courses in power system operation and control in UK in 1984 and in Sweden in 1993. He participated as member in proceedings of Expert Committee on Sedimentation of International Committee on Large Dams in Brazil in 2002. As Chairperson CEA, he was deputed to Norway to study power markets, to Switzerland for study on manufacturing of large boiler and Turbine generators with Super Critical technology and to USA to promote investments in Indian power sector. He has also been President of Central Board of Irrigation & Power from Feb. 2006 to Feb. 2010.

Kirit Parikh Dr. Kirit Shantilal Parikh is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He was awarded “Padma Bhushan” by the president of India, the third highest civilian award in India. He has a Doctor of Science in Civil Engineering and a Master's Degree in Economics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA and M. Tech from IIT (Kharagpur). He has been a Professor of Economics since 1967. He has also been a member of the Economic Advisory Councils (EAC) of five Prime Ministers of India. He had also been a member of the Indian National Committee for Environmental Planning & Coordination (1971-74), the National Committee on Science and Technology (1974-76) and the Fuel Policy Committee (1970-74). He chaired the Expert Committee on “Integrated Energy Policy” and also the Expert Group on “Low Carbon Strategy for Inclusive Growth” set up by the Planning Commission. From 1997 to 1998, he was Special Economic Adviser to the Administrator, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), New York. He has authored several books and served as editor of "India Development Reports" which provide a non-governmental assessment of India's development and policy options.