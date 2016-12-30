Gold Fields Ltd (GFIJ.J)

Name Description

Cheryl Carolus Ms. Cheryl Ann Carolus is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Ms Carolus has served on the boards of numerous listed companies, including De Beers and Investec. She is a Board member for many not-for-profit organisations, including the International Crisis Group, Soul City, World Wildlife Fund (South Africa and internationally), The British Museum (appointed by HM Queen Elizabeth), and is Chairperson of the SA Constitution Hill Education Trust. In the past, Ms Carolus was Chairperson for South African Airways, the South African National Parks Board and has served on the boards of numerous public and private partnerships that address socio-economic challenges. Additionally, she served as South Africa’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom from 2001 to 2004. Ms Carolus played a role in the liberation struggle of South Africa and the constitution-making process. She was awarded an honorary doctorate in law from the University of Cape Town for her contribution to freedom and human rights. In 2014, she was awarded the French National Order of Merit by the Government of France.

Nicholas Holland Mr. Nicholas J. (Nick) Holland serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr Holland was appointed an executive director of Gold Fields in 1998 and became CEO on 1 May 2008. Prior to that, he was the Company’s CFO. Mr Holland has more than 37 years’ experience in financial management, of which 27 years were in the mining industry. Prior to joining Gold Fields, he was Financial Director and Senior Manager of Corporate Finance at Gencor.

Richard Menell Mr. Richard Peter Menell is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr Menell became a non-executive director of Sibanye Gold in 2013. He has over 37 years’ experience in the mining industry, including service as the President of the Chamber of Mines of South Africa, President and CEO of Teal Exploration & Mining, as well as Executive Chair of Anglovaal Mining and Avgold. He is a director of Weir Group Plc and Rockwell Diamonds Inc, as well as a Senior Adviser to Credit Suisse. He also serves as a director for a number of unlisted companies and not-for-profit organisations.

Paul Schmidt Mr. Paul A. Schmidt serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr Schmidt was appointed CFO on 1 January 2009 and joined the Board on 6 November 2009. Prior to this, he held the positions of acting CFO from 1 May 2008 and Financial Controller from 1 April 2003. He has more than 21 years’ experience in the mining industry.

Richard Butcher Mr. Richard Butcher is Executive Vice President - Mining Exellence of the Company. Mr. Butcher has 30 years’ experience in gold mining, obtained globally in companies that include Gencor, Anglo-American and Barrick. He was previously Head of Technical Services at MMG, the overseas arm of the Chinese CMC/CMN Corporation. This position involves being discipline head for all Technical functions, long-term planning and closure for the Group’s operations in Australasia, Africa and South America.

Naseem Chohan Mr. Naseem A. Chohan is Executive Vice President - Sustainable Development of the Company. Mr Chohan ran his own mining consultancy prior to joining Gold Fields and spent 25 years with De Beers. His role during his last few years at De Beers was as Group Consultant, Sustainability and ECOHS.

Martin Preece Mr. Martin Preece has been appointed as Executive Vice President, South Africa of the Company, effective 2 May 2017. Martin was previously the Chief Operating Officer at De Beers Consolidated Mines and has spent more than 30 years in diamond mining at De Beers, with extensive experience in massive mechanised underground mining. We believe that his experience will help drive South Deep to become an efficient, sustainable mechanised mine.

Luis Rivera Mr. Luis A. Rivera is Executive Vice President - Americas Region of the Company. Mr. Rivera joined Gold Fields in October 2016. Prior to joining Gold Fields, Mr. Rivera was, since 2014, the Vice-President of Operations for Las Bambas and before that, since 2013, was the General Manager of Copper Operations for Glencore Peru and, since 2012, Executive General Manager for all Xstrata Copper Operations in Peru. His career also includes 5 years as General Manager of the large Copper Tintaya and Antapaccay operations, as well as 11 year experience in the Xstrata Copper Operations of Minera Alumbrera, a large gold – copper operation in North Argentina, where he became Tech Services Manager after servicing as Chief Engineer and Senior Geologist. Mr. Rivera has over 28 years’ experience in the copper and gold mining industry, in large open pit copper project and operations in Peru and Argentina, including his direct involvement and leadership in the merge & acquisition of Falconbridge Inc. and BHP Tintaya S.A. by Xstrata Copper as well as the sale of Las Bambas Project by Glencore.

Richard Weston Mr. Richard M. Weston is Executive Vice President, Australasian Region of the Company. He holds FAIMM; CPEng IEA; MSc (Mining Geomechanics), UNSW; GDM, UCQ; BE (Civil), Sydney University. He was formerly Senior Vice-President, Operations, for Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, a gold and silver mining company based in Idaho in the United States. Before joining Coeur, he oversaw the development of Barrick Australia’s Cowal gold project and, prior to that, Rio Tinto Australia’s ERA Ranger and Jabiluka uranium mines.

Taryn Harmse Ms. Taryn Harmse is an Executive Vice President, General Counsel of the Company. She holds BCom LLB, University of Johannesburg, Advances Corporate Law I & II Certificate, University of Johannesburg. Ms. Harmse was appointed Company Secretary on 1 August 2013. She joined Gold Fields in 2004 as part of the global legal team focusing on exploration and international operations. She was previously Vice President: Group Legal before being promoted to Assistant General Counsel in June 2013. Prior to joining Gold Fields she worked as an Associate with Linklaters LLP in London having completed her articles at Hofmeyr Herbstein Gihwala (now DLA Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr). She was admitted as an attorney to the High Court of South Africa in 2000.

Lucy Mokoka Ms. Lucy Mokoka serves as Company Secretary of the Company. Currently Ms Mokoka is General Manager: Company Secretary, for MTN South Africa.

Alhassan Andani Mr. Alhassan Andani is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, since August 1, 2016. Mr Andani was appointed a non-executive director of Gold Fields with effect from 1 August 2016. He is currently Chief Executive and Executive Director of Stanbic Bank Ghana; the Board Chairman of the Ghana CSIR (Council for Scientific & Industrial Research) and a director of SOS Villages Ghana and has held other corporate directorships in the past.

Peter Bacchus Mr. Peter J. Bacchus is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, since September 1, 2016. Mr Bacchus is Chairman of the independent merchant banking boutique, Bacchus Capital Advisers. He has acted as the Global Head of Mining and Metals, and is Joint Head of European Investment Banking at Investment Bank Jefferies, a position he held until 2016. Before this he served as Global Head of Mining and Metals at Morgan Stanley, and prior to that, he was Head of Investment Banking, Industrials and Natural Resources at Citigroup. Mr Bacchus has spent 25 years in investment and corporate banking with a focus on the global natural resources sector and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, England and Wales. He is also a non-executive director of UK-listed mining group NordGold and a trustee of Space for Giants, an African-focused conservation charity.

Terence Goodlace Mr. Terence Philip Goodlace is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr Goodlace’s mining career commenced in 1977, spanning nearly 40 years of working with different organisations. He has previously served as both an Executive Vice-President and the Chief Operating Officer for Gold Fields, returning now to the Company to serve as an independent non-executive director. He has experience serving as Chief Executive Officer at Impala Platinum Holdings Limited and Metorex Limited. He served on the Impala Platinum Holdings Limited board for two years as an independent non-executive director and four and a half years as an executive director. He spent three years as an executive director of Metorex Limited.

Carmen Letton Dr. Carmen Letton has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 1 May 2017. She is head of open pit mining for Anglo American. She has over 30 years’ experience in leadership and technical roles, both in the Australian and the international mining environment.

Donald Ncube Mr. Donald Mzolisa Jones Ncube is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr Ncube was appointed a director of Gold Fields on 15 February 2006. Previously, he was an alternate director of Anglo American Industrial Corporation and Anglo American Corporation, a director of AngloGold Ashanti as well as non-executive chairperson of South African Airways. He is currently Executive Chairperson for both Badimo Gas and Afro Energy.

Steve Reid Mr. Steven P. Reid is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr Reid has 40 years of international mining experience and has held senior leadership roles in numerous countries. He has served as a director of Silver Standard Resources since January 2013 and a director of Eldorado Gold since May 2013. He served as Chief Operating Officer of Goldcorp from January 2007 until his retirement in September 2012, and prior to that was the company’s Executive Vice President in Canada and the USA. Before joining Goldcorp, Mr Reid spent 13 years at Placer Dome in numerous corporate, mine management and operating roles. He also held leadership positions at Kingsgate Consolidated and Newcrest Mining, where he was responsible for the Asian and Australian operations.