Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd (GFLR.NS)
GFLR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
714.80INR
19 Oct 2017
714.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.45 (+0.06%)
Rs0.45 (+0.06%)
Prev Close
Rs714.35
Rs714.35
Open
Rs718.00
Rs718.00
Day's High
Rs722.00
Rs722.00
Day's Low
Rs710.00
Rs710.00
Volume
25,541
25,541
Avg. Vol
91,306
91,306
52-wk High
Rs866.00
Rs866.00
52-wk Low
Rs436.00
Rs436.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shanti Jain
|75
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Bhavin Desai
|Company Secretary, Compliance Officer
|
Vivek Jain
|59
|Managing Director, Director
|
Anand Bhusari
|2015
|Additional Whole-time Director
|
Dinesh Sachdeva
|69
|2006
|Whole-Time Director
|
Deepak Asher
|56
|2008
|Group Head - Corporate Finance, Non-Independent Director
|
Pavan Jain
|63
|2007
|Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Vanita Bhargava
|2015
|Additional Independent Director
|
Rajagopalan Doraiswami
|2014
|Additional Independent Director
|
Chandra Jain
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Devendra Jain
|85
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Om Lohia
|2006
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Shailendra Swarup
|69
|2005
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Shanti Jain
|Shri. Shanti Prasad Jain is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited., since May 22, 2009. He is a Chartered Accountant and practicing since 1963. He has specialized in taxation matters of various reputed companies and banks.
|
Bhavin Desai
|
Vivek Jain
|Shri. Vivek Kumer Jain is Managing Director, Director of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited. Shri Vivek Jain is a graduate of commerce from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi. He also has a post-graduate degree in Business Administration from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He has over 33 years of business experience.
|
Anand Bhusari
|
Dinesh Sachdeva
|Shri. Dinesh Kumar Sachdeva is Whole-Time Director of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited. He is a Chemical Engineer from the India Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, and has 40 years of experience in the technical field of various chemical / process plants.
|
Deepak Asher
|Shri. Deepak Asher is Group Head - Corporate Finance, Non-Independent Director of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. Shri. Asher is graduated in Commerce and Law, and is a Chartered Accountant and a Cost Accountant by profession. He has been associated with the Inox Group for 23 years now, in different capacities. He is the founder President of the Multiplex Association of India, and was awarded the Theatre World Newsmaker of the Year Award for his contribution to the cinema exhibition industry. He has been responsible for spearheading the Group’s diversification into the cinema and CDM business and now its foray into the wind energy business.
|
Pavan Jain
|Shri. Pavan Kumar Jain is Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited. Shri. PK Jain is a Chemical Engineer from IIT, New Delhi, with 32 years of experience in various capacities of which last twenty have been as Managing Director of INOX Air Products Limited. Under his stewardship INOX Air Products Limited has grown from a single plant business, to one of the players in industrial gas business in the country.
|
Vanita Bhargava
|
Rajagopalan Doraiswami
|
Chandra Jain
|
Devendra Jain
|Shri. Devendra Kumar Jain is Non-Executive Independent Director of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited. Shri DK Jain is a graduate in History (Hons.) from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, possesses over 54 years of experience in business management and international trade. In recognition of his efforts to increase bilateral trade with Commonwealth countries, he was granted a Dignity of an Honorary Member of the Civil Division in the Order of the British Empire by Majesty, the Queen of England. Shri DK Jain has been a member of the Indian National Committee of the International Chamber of Commerce and has been an Associate Member of the World Economic Forum, Geneva, Switzerland and a member of the Indian delegation to the Davos symposium on several occasions in past.
|
Om Lohia
|Shri. O. P. Lohia is Non-Executive Independent Director of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited. He is Chairman and Managing Director of Indo-Rama Synthetics Limited as well as Director on the Board of several companies and has and varied business experience.
|
Shailendra Swarup
|Shri. Shailendra Swarup is Non-Executive Independent Director of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited. He is a law graduate and a Senior Advocate. He is practicing in the High Court and Supreme Court of India, at New Delhi. He has 40 years of experience in handling various legal matters. He is also on the Board of several professionally managed companies. Shri. Swarup was a Member of the Task Force on Corporate Governance constituted by the confederation of Indian Industry under the Chairmanship of Shri Rahul Bajaj. He was a member of consultative Group constituted by the Reserve Bank of India under the Chairmanship of Dr. AS Ganguly.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Shanti Jain
|160,000
|
Bhavin Desai
|--
|
Vivek Jain
|47,845,000
|
Anand Bhusari
|--
|
Dinesh Sachdeva
|3,696,000
|
Deepak Asher
|120,000
|
Pavan Jain
|--
|
Vanita Bhargava
|--
|
Rajagopalan Doraiswami
|--
|
Chandra Jain
|--
|
Devendra Jain
|60,954,000
|
Om Lohia
|--
|
Shailendra Swarup
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Shanti Jain
|0
|0
|
Bhavin Desai
|0
|0
|
Vivek Jain
|0
|0
|
Anand Bhusari
|0
|0
|
Dinesh Sachdeva
|0
|0
|
Deepak Asher
|0
|0
|
Pavan Jain
|0
|0
|
Vanita Bhargava
|0
|0
|
Rajagopalan Doraiswami
|0
|0
|
Chandra Jain
|0
|0
|
Devendra Jain
|0
|0
|
Om Lohia
|0
|0
|
Shailendra Swarup
|0
|0