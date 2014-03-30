Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd (GFLR.NS)

Name Description

Shanti Jain Shri. Shanti Prasad Jain is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited., since May 22, 2009. He is a Chartered Accountant and practicing since 1963. He has specialized in taxation matters of various reputed companies and banks.

Vivek Jain Shri. Vivek Kumer Jain is Managing Director, Director of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited. Shri Vivek Jain is a graduate of commerce from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi. He also has a post-graduate degree in Business Administration from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He has over 33 years of business experience.

Dinesh Sachdeva Shri. Dinesh Kumar Sachdeva is Whole-Time Director of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited. He is a Chemical Engineer from the India Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, and has 40 years of experience in the technical field of various chemical / process plants.

Deepak Asher Shri. Deepak Asher is Group Head - Corporate Finance, Non-Independent Director of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. Shri. Asher is graduated in Commerce and Law, and is a Chartered Accountant and a Cost Accountant by profession. He has been associated with the Inox Group for 23 years now, in different capacities. He is the founder President of the Multiplex Association of India, and was awarded the Theatre World Newsmaker of the Year Award for his contribution to the cinema exhibition industry. He has been responsible for spearheading the Group’s diversification into the cinema and CDM business and now its foray into the wind energy business.

Pavan Jain Shri. Pavan Kumar Jain is Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited. Shri. PK Jain is a Chemical Engineer from IIT, New Delhi, with 32 years of experience in various capacities of which last twenty have been as Managing Director of INOX Air Products Limited. Under his stewardship INOX Air Products Limited has grown from a single plant business, to one of the players in industrial gas business in the country.

Devendra Jain Shri. Devendra Kumar Jain is Non-Executive Independent Director of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited. Shri DK Jain is a graduate in History (Hons.) from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, possesses over 54 years of experience in business management and international trade. In recognition of his efforts to increase bilateral trade with Commonwealth countries, he was granted a Dignity of an Honorary Member of the Civil Division in the Order of the British Empire by Majesty, the Queen of England. Shri DK Jain has been a member of the Indian National Committee of the International Chamber of Commerce and has been an Associate Member of the World Economic Forum, Geneva, Switzerland and a member of the Indian delegation to the Davos symposium on several occasions in past.

Om Lohia Shri. O. P. Lohia is Non-Executive Independent Director of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited. He is Chairman and Managing Director of Indo-Rama Synthetics Limited as well as Director on the Board of several companies and has and varied business experience.