Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (GFNORTEO.MX)

Name Description

Carlos Hank Gonzalez Mr. Carlos Hank Gonzalez serves as Chairman of the Board of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. since January 1, 2015. He served as CEO of Grupo Financiero Interacciones, Interacciones Casa de Bolsa and Grupo Hermes. He served as Deputy Director General of Grupo Financiero Banorte. He was Vice Chairman of the Board at Gruma. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from the Universidad Iberoamericana.

Jose Marcos Ramirez Miguel Mr. Jose Marcos Ramirez Miguel serves Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. Prior to this, he served as Managing Director – Wholesale Banking & Casa de Bolsa Banorte Ixe of Company. He acts as Member of the Portfolio Investments and Investments in Administrative Portfolio Committees of the Company.

Rafael Victorio Arana de la Garza Eng. Rafael Victorio Arana de la Garza serves as Chief Financial, Operating and Administrative Officer of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. Prior to this, he was Chief Operating Officer since October 24, 2013. He has also acted as Member of Chief Operating Officer the Company's Management, Human Resources, Operations, Technology and Investments, Assets and Liabilities and Investment Projects Committees.

Jorge Alberto Hurtado Martin Mr. Jorge Alberto Hurtado Martin serves as Director of West Territorial of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He holds a degree in External Commerce.

Jorge Luis Molina Robles Mr. Jorge Luis Molina Robles serves as Territorial Director Peninsular of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He is Civil Engineer.

Guillermo Chavez Eckstein Mr. Guillermo Chavez Eckstein serves as Chief Risk and Administrative Credit Officer of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He also served as Member of the Board of Directors of Edoardos Martin SAB de CV until July 12, 2011. He has been a Board Member for over nine years. He has also served at HSBC Mexico SA as Managing Director for Special Projects and at BBVA Bancomer SA as Director of Wholesale Banking. He graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana with a degree in Chemical Engineering and holds a Masters of Business Administration degree and completed the Executive Program, both from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Carlos Alberto Arciniega Navarro Mr. Carlos Alberto Arciniega Navarro serves as Managing Director - Treasury of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He is also Member of the Bank's Investment and Financial Instruments, Cash Market and Treasury and Assets and Liabilities Committees. He has worked at Empresas La Moderna. He holds a degree in Finances Administration.

Hector Martin Avila Flores Mr. Hector Martin Avila Flores serves as Managing Director - Legal Affairs of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He acts as Member of the Security, Loan Recovery Central, Control and Communications, Fiduciary Business and Investment Projects Committees of the Company.

Mario Alberto Barraza Barron Mr. Mario Alberto Barraza Barron serves as Managing Director - Asset Recovery of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He serves as Deputy Managing Director of Consumer Collections at Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He holds Master’s degree in Administration.

Gabriel Casillas Olvera Mr. Gabriel Casillas Olvera serves as Managing Director - Economic and Equity Research of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. Moreover, he has worked for J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. He holds a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics.

Felipe Duarte Olvera Mr. Felipe Duarte Olvera serves as Managing Director - Client Experience of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree.

Alejandro Eric Faesi Puente Mr. Alejandro Eric Faesi Puente serves as Managing Director - Markets & Institutional Sales of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. Before that, he acted as Deputy Director of Markets of the Bank. He is also Member of the Bank's Financial Instruments and Investments and Cash Market and Treasury Committees. He has worked at JP Morgan Grupo Financiero. He holds a Masters degree in Finance.

Samuel J. Munafo Mr. Samuel J. Munafo serves as Managing Director of International Banking of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He has also served in The Clyde Savings, Indiana Lawrence Bank, Community First Bank & Trust y First Financial Bancorp in Ohio. He holds a Masters in Business Loans.

Carla Juan Chelala Ms. Carla Juan Chelala serves as Managing Director - Marketing of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. She is Member of the Company's Operating Committee. She has also worked at Grupo Financiero HSBC. She holds a Masters degree in Marketing and Advertisement.

Carlos Eduardo Martinez Gonzalez Mr. Carlos Eduardo Martinez Gonzalez serves as Managing Director - Retail Banking of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2013. He acted as General Director of Government Banking of the company till 2013. He acted as Member of the Management, Operations, Loan Central and Fiduciary Business Committees of the Company.

Arturo Monroy Ballesteros Mr. Arturo Monroy Ballesteros serves as Managing Director - Investment & Structured Financing of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He also worked in Nacional Financiera, Sría de Comunicaciones y Transportes, SHCP. He holds a Masters degree in Finance.

Sergio Garcia Robles Gil Mr. Sergio Garcia Robles Gil serves as Managing Director - Corporate Banking of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He holds Master’s degree in Business Administration.

Jose Armando Rodal Espinosa Mr. Jose Armando Rodal Espinosa serves as Managing Director - Business & Corporate Banking of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree.

Victor Antonio Roldan Ferrer Mr. Victor Antonio Roldan Ferrer serves as Managing Director - Transactional Banking of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He served as General Director of Corporate Banking of Banco Mercantil del Norte, S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero Banorte since April 2011 until 2015. He has also worked at Ixe Grupo Financiero and Banco Santander. He holds a Bachelors degree in Informatics.

Manuel Antonio Romo Villafuerte Mr. Manuel Antonio Romo Villafuerte serves as Managing Director - Payment Methods of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. Prior to this, he was Managing Director - Consumer Product of the company. He holds a Bachelors degree in Administration and a Masters degree in Economics.

David Alberto Salazar Vite Mr. David Alberto Salazar Vite serves as Managing Director - State & Municipal Government Banking of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He graduated in Actuarial Science and holds a Masters degree in Investigation of operations.

Fernando Solis Soberon Mr. Fernando Solis Soberon serves as Managing Director - Long Term Savings of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He has acted as Member of the Company’s Risk Policies Committee. He holds a Masters and a Doctorate degree in Economics.

Isaias Velazquez Gonzalez Mr. Isaias Velazquez Gonzalez serves as Managing Director - Internal Audit of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. since October 2014. He holds a degree in Public Accounting.

Carlos Javier Zambrano Elizondo Mr. Carlos Javier Zambrano Elizondo serves as Managing Director - SME Banking of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He holds a degree in Industrial and of Systems Engineering.

Jorge Eduardo Vega Camargo Mr. Jorge Eduardo Vega Camargo serves as Co General Director of Comptroller of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He has also acted as Member of the Bank's Human Resources Committee. He has been Member of the Bank's Remuneration, Recovery, Fraud Prevention and Continuity and Integrity Committees, as well as Chairman of the Communication and Control Committee.

Francisco Jose Archivaldo Rodriguez Giacinti Mr. Francisco Jose Archivaldo Rodriguez Giacinti serves as Territorial Director South of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He has worked for Santander, Ixe GF and Bancomext. He is Physicist.

Alejandro del Valle Morales Mr. Alejandro del Valle Morales serves as Territorial Director Eastern Mexico of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He holds a Masters in Business.

Guillermo Guemez Sarre Mr. Guillermo Guemez Sarre serves as Head Executive Transformation Services of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He has worked at Servicios Administrativos Wal-Mart. He holds a degree in Computer Systems Engineering.

Humberto Luna Gale Mr. Humberto Luna Gale serves as Territorial Manager of Mexico North of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He has also served in Santander Serfin. He holds a Masters in Senior Management.

Luis Fernando Orozco Mancera Mr. Luis Fernando Orozco Mancera serves as Chief Credit Officer of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He acts as Member of the Loan Central, Loan Recovery Central and Investment Projects Committee of the Company.

Alfonso Paez Martinez Mr. Alfonso Paez Martinez serves as Territorial Director Central of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He has also worked at Casa de Bolsa Abaco and Casa de Bolsa Probursa. He holds a Masters degree in High Management.

Alberto Salvador Lopez Mr. Alberto Salvador Lopez serves as Territorial Director Southern of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He has also worked at Seguros Bancomer SA, Banca Promex and Banco del Atlantico. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Actuarial Science.

Arturo Valdes Villasenor Mr. Arturo Valdes Villasenor serves as Territorial Director Northwest of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He has also worked at Centro Bancario de Monterrey and Grupo Financiero Banesto SAB de CV. He holds a Masters degree in Administration.

Alberto Vega Balderas Mr. Alberto Vega Balderas serves as Director of Risk Management Insurance and Alternates Channels BAP of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He acted as Member of the Integrity Committee of the Company.

Juan Antonio Gonzalez Moreno Mr. Juan Antonio Gonzalez Moreno serves as Director of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 2004. He also serves as Chairman of the Board and CEO General Gruma and GIMSA. He has served as CEO of Gruma Asia and Oceania and Senior Vice President, Projects Special at Gruma Corporation. He also served President and CEO of CarAmigo USA, Vice president of the Central and Eastern Regions MissionFoods, as well as President and Vice President Sales at Azteca Milling. He graduated in Business Administration from the Universidad Regiomontana, Monterrey. He also holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from the University of California San Diego.

David Juan Villarreal Montemayor Mr. David Juan Villarreal Montemayor serves as Director of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. since October 1993. He has also served as Chief Executive Officer of Artefactos Laminados SA de CV and as Board Member of Inmoviliaria Montevi SA de CV and Inmobiliaria Monyor SA de CV. Additionally, he has been Regional Advisor of Banco Nacional de Mexico SA and Financial Advisor and Business Developer fo SISMEX. He is Mechanical and Electrical Engineer from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and holds a Masters of Science degree in Automatic Controlling from the same institution. He has participated in the Advanced Management Program from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Carmen Patricia Armendariz Guerra Ms. Carmen Patricia Armendariz Guerra serves as Independent Director of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 2009. She has also served as Chief Executive Officer of Credipyme SA de CV and President of Valores Financieros SA. She is Mathematician graduated from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM) and holds a Masters degree in Economics from the same university and a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics from Columbia University.

Alejandro Burillo Azcarraga Mr. Alejandro Burillo Azcarraga serves as Independent Director of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 2013. He also serves as Chairman of the Board of Grupo Pegaso. He has participated as a major and strategic partner at Ixe Banco, Laredo National Bank, Telefonica Movistar and Club de Futbol Atlante, He has also participated as an independent member of the Board of Grupo Financiero BBVA Bancomer, S.A.

Jose Antonio Chedraui Eguia Mr. Jose Antonio Chedraui Eguia serves as Independent Director of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 27, 2015. He also serves as Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. He holds a Bachelors degree in Finance and Accounting from Universidad Anahuac.

Olga Sanchez Cordero Davila Ms. Olga Sanchez Cordero Davila serves as Independent Director of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 2016. She also serves as Independent Director of Banco Mercantil del Norte, S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero Banorte since April 2016. She is a member of lnternational Women's Forum, lnternational Federation of University Women and International Association of Women Judges. She was appointed Minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (1995-2015) and tenured Superior Court Judge of the Federal District (1993 to January 1995). She graduated in Law from the Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM), postgraduate degree in Social and Political Administration from Swansea University. She holds a Doctor Honoris Causa from the Universidad Autonoma del Estado de Morelos and the Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon.

Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega Mr. Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega serves as Independent Director of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 27, 2015. He serves as Executive Vice President and Chairman of Financial Committee at Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. He is a Member of the Council of Administration of companies Cablevision, S.A. de C.V., Innova, S. de R.L. de C.V. (Sky), Cablemas Telecomunicaciones, S.A. de C.V., Operbes, S.A. de C.V. (Bestel), TV Internacional, S.A. de C.V. and Grupo Axo, S.A.P.I. de C.V., as well as The Americas Society. He is President of the Board of Trustees of Fundación Kardias and member of Fundación UNAM and the Mexican Foundation for health. He was a founding partner of the firm of lawyers Mijares, Angoitia, Cortés y sources, S.C. He was a Member of the Board of Grupo Modelo, S.A.B. de C.V. and The American School Foundation. He holds a degree in Law from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico.

Alfredo Elias Ayub Mr. Alfredo Elias Ayub serves as Independent Director of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 2012. He also serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Metropolis S.A de C.V. and a Board Member of Iberdrola USA and Rotoplas. He served as Director General of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), Director General of Airports and Auxiliary Services (ASA) and held various positions within the Ministry of Energy and Mining. He is a Civil Engineer from the Universidad Anahuac and holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from the Business School from Harvard University.

Everardo Elizondo Almaguer Mr. Everardo Elizondo Almaguer serves as Independent Director of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 2010. He also acts as Member of the Risk Policies and Human Resources Committees of the Company. He was Director of Economics Studies of Grupo Industrial Alfa. He founded the Consulting Agency Indez, Economia Aplicada SA and founded and was Director of the Graduate School of the Faculty of Economics of Universidad de Nuevo Leon. He has been Professor at Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM) in the Faculty of Economics and Public Administration and was Deputy Governor of Banco de Mexico. He graduated in Economics from Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon and holds a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics from University of Wisconsin, Madison.

Thomas Heather Rodriguez Mr. Thomas S. Heather Rodriguez serves as Independent Director of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 2016. He is also Partner of Heather & Heather, as well as Member of the Board of Directors of GIMSA and Grupo Bimbo. He has been Director and Administrator of Satélites Mexicanos, Director of JP Morgan, Bank of America México, Hoteles Nikko and Grupo Modelo. Forty years of professional independent practice, Director of Grupo Financiero Scotiabank, JP Morgan, Bank of America México, Hoteles Nikko and Grupo Modelo; Collaborator in the Ethics and Law Committees of Consejo Coordinador Empresarial and arbitrator in international courts.

Eduardo Livas Cantu Mr. Eduardo Livas Cantu serves as Independent Director of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 1999. He is Member of the Board of Directors of GIMSA and Grupo Financiero Banorte e Industrias Alen. He has been Business consultant in different companies, several positions in GRUMA, including Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Gruma Corporation. He holds a degree in Law from Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon and Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics from University of Texas.

Hector Federico Reyes Retana y Dahl Mr. Hector Federico Reyes Retana y Dahl serves as Independent Director of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. since July 21, 2011. He also acted as Member of the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee of the Company. He has also acted as Independent Board Member of Consupago SA de CV, Banco del Ahorro Nacional y Servicios Financieros SNC, Chief Executive Officer of Banco Nacional de Comercio Exterior SNC and Consultant of Promexico. He is an Industrial Engineer from the Universidad Iberoamericana and holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from Cornell University.