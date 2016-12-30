G4S PLC (GFS.L)

Name Description

John Connolly Mr. John P. Connolly is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of G4S PLC. He has extensive experience working in a global business environment and in sectors with strategic relevance to the Group. A chartered accountant, John spent his career until May 2011 with global professional services firm Deloitte, was Global Chairman between 2007 and 2011 and, prior to that, Global Managing Director between 2003 and 2007. He was Senior Partner and CEO of the UK Partnership from 1999 until his retirement from the firm. Current external commitments: Chairman of Amec Foster Wheeler plc and director of a number of private companies. Beyond commercial business roles, he is the chairman of the Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity board of trustees.

Ashley Almanza Mr. Ashley Almanza is Chief Executive Officer of G4S PLC. He has extensive board and executive management experience in complex international businesses. He held a number of senior executive roles at BG Group from 1993 to 2012, including CFO from 2002 to 2011 and Executive Vice President from 2009 to 2012. As Executive Vice President he was accountable for BG Group’s UK, European and Central Asian businesses. He was a non executive director of Schroder plc 2011 to 2016. He holds an MBA from London Business School. Current external commitments: Nonexecutive director of Noble Corporation. Board member of the Ligue Internationale des Sociétés de Surveillance.

Tim Weller Mr. Tim Weller is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of G4S PLC, effective 24 October 2016. He is appointed April 2013 as a non-executive director and chief financial officer since October 2016. Tim Weller brings significant experience of the energy and utilities sectors. An accountant by training, he joined KPMG in 1985, rising to partnership in 1997 before joining Granada plc as director of financial control. Between 2002 and 2010, he gained significant further experience in the energy and utilities sectors holding CFO positions with Innogy (one of the UK’s leading integrated energy companies at the time), RWE Thames Water (the world’s third largest water and wastewater service company) and United Utilities Group PLC (a UK-based water and wastewater service company). He was CFO of Cable & Wireless Worldwide plc between 2010 and 2011 and CFO of Petrofac Limited (the international oil and gas service provider) between 2011 and October 2016.

Claude Allain Mr. Claude Allain is Regional President - Middle East & India of G4S Plc. He joined G4S as Regional President Middle East & India in January 2016. Prior to joining G4S he was vice president and general manager for Johnson Controls Middle-East & Africa and he had several general management positions in Southern Europe, Eastern-Europe and North America and Middle-East. Claude brings a wealth of experience in service and technology industries, having previously held senior business development and general management roles in Honeywell, Emerson and Invensys. Claude holds a bachelor’s degree in Chemical and Physic Science from University of Rennes, a Master in Finance from ICG and also graduated from INSEAD.

Martin Alvarez Mr. Martin Alvarez is Regional President - Latin America & Caribbean of G4S PLC. He joined G4S as Regional President Latam in 2013. Martin has extensive experience working and living throughout Latin America. Martin joined G4S from Dell, where he served eight years in regional roles, finishing as executive director of multi-country Latin America (MCLA), responsible for 38 countries, more than US $1 billion in revenue Prior to Dell, Martin spent 10 years with DHL holding various management and leadership roles including Sr. Vice President, DHL Mexico and Global Accounts Director. Martin has an MBA from IESE in Barcelona and a bachelor’s degree in International Trade and Finance from Louisiana State University.

Mel Brooks Mr. Mel Brooks is Regional President - Africa of G4S Plc., since May 2015. Mel’s previous roles within G4S where as Group Strategy & Commercial Director and CEO for G4S India, where he led the transformation of the business, improving operations, customer service and sales. Prior to joining G4S, Mel held a number of senior line and functional roles in the defence and technology industries where he was responsible for service line and commercial strategies, technology development and leadership of a number of business unit turnaround programmes.

Jon Corner Mr. Jon Corner is Regional President - Asia Pacific of G4S Plc. He has extensive leadership experience in both line and commercial functional roles across emerging market countries and regions. Jon was appointed Regional President, Asia Pacific in October 2015. Jon joined G4S in November 2012 as Regional Sales Director, and prior to taking on his current role, led the transformation of the commercial function across the Asia Middle East Region. Prior to joining G4S, Jon was the executive vice president for Inchcape Shipping Services, a maritime services company with offices in 65 countries. Jon held senior line and functional roles with Inchcape Shipping Services over a 13 year period.

John Kenning Mr. John C. Kenning is Regional Chief Executive Officer of North America of G4S PLC. He joined G4S in November 2014 to lead the diverse range of services the North America businesses provide such as consulting, investigations, security, technology and youth services solutions across multiple private and public sectors. John has a proven track record leading global organisations. Prior to joining G4S, John was executive vice president and president, commercial business for OfficeMax where he led the global, business-to-business (B2B) division. John was formerly president, North America commercial for ADT/Tyco Security Services, where he led the transformation of the business to a technology services leader and also led the separation of the residential and commercial security businesses in North America. He is a board member for Miami University Advisory Athletic Board and past board member of the Make-a-Wish Foundation. Mr. Kenning holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Miami University.

Graham Levinsohn Mr. Graham Levinsohn is Regional Chief Executive Officer - Europe of G4S PLC. He became Regional CEO of Europe in November 2013. Graham has more than 20 years’ experience in the security industry, having joined Securicor Cash Services in 1994 as general manager, marketing. Since then, Graham has held a number of commercial and line management positions in both the cash and security lines of the business. Graham was responsible for the creation of the UK cash centres outsourcing business in 2001 and divisional managing director for G4S Cash Services UK. He became Group strategy and development director in 2008 and joined the executive committee in 2010. Graham is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Marketing and a director of COESS and a member of the Ligue Internationale des Sociétés de Surveillance.

Peter Neden Mr. Peter Neden is a Regional President - UK & Ireland of G4S Plc., since May 2014. He was previously Regional managing director of G4S Outsourcing Services for the UK & Ireland region. Previous roles included responsibility for the business development programme within G4S in the UK and Africa regions, as well as a number of senior positions in both the commercial and government businesses across the Group. Prior to the merger between Group 4 Falck and Securicor, Peter was Securicor’s development director, having joined the company in 2001. Peter’s early career included a number of sales, marketing and general management roles within Centrica. Peter has a degree in economics from the University of Nottingham.

Jesus Rosano Mr. Jesus Rosano is Group Strategy and Commercial Director of G4S Plc. He joined G4S in March 2014 as Regional Business Development SVP. In 2015 his responsibilities expanded to chief operations officer Latin America and he was appointed Group Strategy and Commercial Director in January 2016. Jesus joined G4S from DHL, where he held senior line, functional and regional roles in a number of markets in Latin America and North America over an 11 year period. Before DHL, Jesus worked in strategy consulting and investment banking. Jesus holds a bachelor’s degree in Engineering and Administration from ITESM University, Mexico.

Debbie Walker Ms. Debbie Walker is Group Corporate Affairs Director of G4S PLC. She is heading the corporate communications team which focuses on the Group’s key audiences – media, government, employees and customers. Debbie is also responsible for the Group’s CSR and human rights strategies. Prior to the merger between Group 4 Falck and Securicor, Debbie held a number of senior marketing and communications roles within the Securicor group from 1993 to 2004.

Soren Lundsberg-Nielsen Mr. Soren Lundsberg-Nielsen is Group General Counsel of G4S PLC. He began his career as a lawyer in Denmark and since 1984 he has had a wide range of legal experience as general counsel for international groups in Denmark, Belgium and the US before joining Group 4 Falck in 2001 as Group General Counsel. Søren has been involved in a wide range of successful mergers and acquisitions during his career, including the acquisition of Wackenhut and the Group 4 Falck merger with Securicor. Søren has overall responsibility for all internal and external legal services for G4S as well as the Group’s insurance programme. Søren is non-executive director of Basico A/S, a member of the Danish Bar and Law Society, a member of the advisory board of the Danish UK Chamber of Commerce and author of the book Executive Management Contracts, published in Denmark.

Jenni Myles Ms. Jenni Myles is Group Director of Human Resources of G4S Plc. She has extensive experience in employee engagement, talent management and organisational development. Jenni joined G4S in 1998 and has held several senior HR roles at both a Group and regional level. As Director of Employee Engagement & HR, Jenni led the Group’s employee engagement and labour relations strategy and held general HR responsibility for Africa, Asia, Middle East & Latin America. As Chief HR Officer for the Americas region Jenni led the people and organisation strategy across 30 countries and over 100,000 employees. Prior to joining G4S, Jenni held HR positions in a variety of business sectors such as automotive, FMCG and consulting. Jenni is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel & Development (FCIPD).

John Daly Mr. John Patrick Daly is Non-Executive Director of G4S Plc. He has significant executive management experience in major international businesses with extensive knowledge of Asia and the Middle East. After an early career in sales and marketing with Schering-Plough, Pennwalt Corporation, Bristol-Myers Pharmaceuticals and Johnson & Johnson, he joined British American Tobacco (BAT) in 1994. He held various executive leadership positions at BAT over the course of 20 years in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Most recent positions at BAT were chief operating officer (from 2010 to 2014) and Regional Director for Asia Pacific, based in Hong Kong (from 2004 to 2010). Current external commitments: Nonexecutive director of Britvic plc and Wolseley plc.

Barbara Thoralfsson Ms. Barbara M. Thoralfsson is Non-Executive Director of G4S Plc. She has international executive and senior management experience and strong knowledge of North America, Latin America, Scandinavia and Asia. After an early career in marketing, held senior management roles in the consumer goods and telecommunications sectors including CEO of NetCom ASA, Norway’s second largest mobile network operator between 2001 and 2005. She holds an MBA in marketing and finance from Columbia University in New York and a BA in psychology from Duke University in North Carolina. Current external commitments: Nonexecutive chair of ColArt Holdings Limited and Norfolier Greentec AS, non-executive director of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and Hilti AG.

Steven Mogford Mr. Steven Lewis Mogford is Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of G4S Plc. He has extensive experience of delivery of complex programmes in the defence, infrastructure and utilities market. Serving FTSE100 CEO. After graduating in astrophysics, maths and physics, served a 30-year career with British Aerospace, later BAE Systems, during which time he held several senior management positions before being appointed chief operating officer, with particular responsibility for programmes, major projects and customer support, and a member of the BAE Systems plc board. He was chief executive of SELEX Galileo, the defence electronics company owned by Italian aerospace and defence organisation Finmeccanica for four years prior to joining United Utilities Group plc (a UK based water and wastewater service company) in 2011 as CEO.

Paul Spence Mr. Paul David Spence is Independent Non-Executive Director of G4S PLC. He has in-depth knowledge of outsourcing in both the public and private sectors and extensive international experience in key developing countries such as India, China and Brazil. A graduate of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in economics and decision sciences; served a 30-year career with Capgemini and its predecessors. Having started in the US and become managing partner of mid-Atlantic information and technology for Ernst & Young, he went on to gain significant international experience for 16 years as managing partner of Ernst & Young Consulting Australia, CEO of Capgemini Ernst & Young in Asia and CEO Capgemini Ernst & Young UK. He then spent eight years serving on Capgemini’s executive management committee during which time his roles included deputy group CEO and CEO of Capgemini Global Outsourcing Services.

Clare Spottiswoode Ms. Clare Mary Joan Spottiswoode, CBE, is Independent Non-Executive Director of G4S PLC. She has considerable experience in the public sector, the energy markets and the financial services sector. A mathematician and economist by training, worked for the UK Treasury, director general of Ofgas, the UK gas regulator; policyholder advocate for Norwich Union’s with-profits policyholders at Aviva and a member of the Independent Commission on Banking and the Future of Banking Commission. Current external commitments: Chairman of Flow Group plc; non-executive director of Ilika plc, Partnership Assurance Group plc, BW Offshore Limited and JRP Group plc as well as being a director of a number of private companies.