GFT Technologies SE (GFTG.DE)

Name Description

Ulrich Dietz Mr. Ulrich Dietz is Chairman of the Administrative Board at GFT Technologies SE since January 29, 2017. He was Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of GFT Technologies SE. He also served as Deputy Chairman of the Administrative Board at the Company. Previously he served as Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer since October 1998. After graduating in Engineering, Mr. Dietz founded GFT and became Managing Director of the Company in 1987. Since GFT's conversion to a publicly listed company, in October 1998, Mr. Dietz has held the post of Chief Executive Officer. Apart from that, he was employed at the Steinbeis Foundation as a Project Manager in the Transfer Center for Information Technology. He has also been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GFT Iberia Holding SAU and Member of the Advisory Committee at Deutsche Bank AG.

Marika Lulay Ms. Marika Lulay is Chief Executive Officer at GFT Technologies SE since January 29, 2017. She was Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director of GFT Technologies SE. She was Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Executive Board at GFT Technologies AG from 2002. In 1996, Ms. Lulay led the entry into the German market of the American systems integrator Cambridge Technology Partners, she served there as Vice President for Central and Northern Europe. Before that, she held a variety of management positions during her seven years at the Software AG, including, amongst others, Head of Application Development in the professional services area and Project Manager. Before, Ms. Lulay moved to Software AG, she worked for a short period as a Management Consultant at Diebold Deutschland GmbH. After her graduation in Information Technology, she was Founder Member and Associate of BISTEC GmbH, a Software Developer for the building industry. There, she managed the Development Team. Later on BISTEC GmbH merged to BAUSOFT GmbH, where she was also Head of the Development Team.s

Paul Lerbinger Dr. Paul Lerbinger is Vice Chairman of the Board of GFT Technologies SE since January 29, 2017. He was Chairman of the Supervisory Board at GFT Technologies SE from May 31, 2011 until August 18, 2015. Before that, he served as Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from January 14, 2011 until May 31, 2011. He has been Member of the Executive Board of HSH Nordbank AG since March 1, 2011, and has been designated as Chief Executive Officer of HSH Nordbank AG as of April 1, 2011. He has served on the Supervisory Board of MainFirst Bank AG.