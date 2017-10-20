Gerdau SA (GGBR4.SA)

Name Description

Claudio Gerdau Johannpeter Mr. Claudio Gerdau Johannpeter serves as Chairman of the Board at Gerdau SA. He is also Member of the Company's Corporate Executive Committee. He has been at the Company since 1982. He graduated from Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul with a degree in Metallurgical Engineering in 1990. He also studied Operations Management at the University of London, Executive Development at Penn State and Advanced Management at Harvard.

Andre Bier Gerdau Johannpeter Mr. Andre Bier Gerdau Johannpeter serves as the Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Director of Gerdau SA. In addition, he is Chairman of the Company's Corporate Executive Committee. He joined the Gerdau Group in 1980. He graduated in Business Administration from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio Grande do Sul in 1988. He also studied General Business Administration at the University of Toronto; Marketing at Ashridge and Advanced Management at the Wharton School, University of Pensylvania.

Harley Lorentz Scardoelli Mr. Harley Lorentz Scardoelli serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of Investor Relations of Gerdau S.A. since Jul 15, 2015. He started his career at Gerdau in May 1988 and worked for the Company's operations in Canada, United States, Spain and Brazil. He is graduated in Civil Engineering from the Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul and in Business Administration from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio Grande do Sul. He also holds CFA certification.

Manoel Vitor de Mendonca Mr. Manoel Vitor de Mendonca, Filho serves as Executive Vice President of Gerdau Acominas (MG) at GERDAU S.A. since January 2017. He was Executive Vice President of Business Operations Gerdau Brazil from 2015 to January 2017. Prior to this, he served as Chief Acominas Business Operations Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Gerdau SA. He joined Gerdau Group in 1983 and has worked in plants in the Northeast, Southeast and South of Brazil. He obtained a degree in Metallurgical Engineering from Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais in 1982 and a Masters of Business Administration in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 1999.

Francisco Deppermann Fortes Mr. Francisco Deppermann Fortes serves as Executive Vice President of Gerdau SA. He serves as the member of the executive committee of Gerdau Metalurgica Gerdau S.A. and director of Seiva since Apr 30, 2015. Prior to this, he served as Chief Human Resources, Organizational Development, Management Systems and IT Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Gerdau SA since May 3, 2011. He graduated in Metallurgical Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul in 1985 and obtained a Masters in Business Administration from Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul in 2001. He undertook a specialization course in Steel Marketing in Germany. In 2008, he finished the Gerdau Business Program and in 2010 took the Stanford Executive Program at Stanford University.

Guilherme Chagas Gerdau Johannpeter Mr. Guilherme Chagas Gerdau Johannpeter serves as Executive Vice President of Gerdau S.A. He joined Gerdau in October 1985 as Administrative Assistant. In 1996, he was promoted to Head of Sales, Sao Paulo branch. In 2000, he was appointed as Marketing Manager of the company. In 2002, he was promoted to Executive Manager- Business, in 2003 he got promoted to Executive Director of Business in Gerdau Industria and in 2005 he served in Gerdau Constructions. In 2006, he was appointed as Director of Marketing, Business operations, United States. In 2007, he was Director of Manitoba Unit, Bright Bar and Duluth Grinding Balls of the same operations. In 2009, he was appointed as regional director for special bar quality operations. In 2010, he was promoted to Executive Director of Acos Longos America do Norte (GSN). He holds a degree in Law from UNISINOS, earned in 1995 and an MBA in Marketing and Finance from the Kellogg School of Management, Illinois, United States.

Fernando Fontes Iunes Mr. Fernando Fontes Iunes serves as the Director of Gerdau S.A. Prior to this, he served as Independent Director of the company. He was partner and executive director of the Investment Banking area at Banco Itau BBA S.A., where he now serves independently as Senior Advisor. He is Vice Chairman of the Board for Self-Regulation of Capital Markets at the National Association of Investment Banks (ANBIMA). He was professor of International Finance at the Brazilian Institute of Capital Markets (IBMEC), now Insper, and served in the area of research in Infrastructure and Urban Development at the World Bank. He has a degree in Civil Engineering from Mackenzie Presbyterian University, as well as M.Sc. and Doctorate degrees, both from the University of London.

Richard Chagas Gerdau Johannpeter Mr. Richard Chagas Gerdau Johannpeter serves as Director of Gerdau S.A. since May 5, 2015. He has worked for Gerdau since 1993. He is graduated in Law from the Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS) and obtained an MBA from Stanford Business School.

Expedito Luz Mr. Expedito Luz serves as Director of Gerdau S.A. Prior to this, he served as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, General Counsel and Secretary to the Board of Directors, Member of the Executive Board of the company. He joined Gerdau SA in 1976. Between 2002 and 2009, he served as Secretary to the Company’s Executive Committee. He gained a Masters in Law from Columbia University in 1980 and a degree in Law from Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS) in 1975.