GHCL Ltd (GHCH.NS)

Sanjay Dalmia Shriman Sanjay Dalmia serves as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of GHCL Limited. Mr. Dalmia is an eminent Industrialist and is an Ex-member of Rajya Sabha (Upper house of Parliament). He is also the Chairman of Remuneration Committee and Project Committee of the Company. He is neither a member of more than 10 Committees nor a Chairman of more than 5 Committees. He is a Director on the Board of Golden Tobacco Limited (formerly known as GTC Industries Limited). He does not hold any shares in the Company.

Raman Chopra Shriman Raman Chopra serves as the Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director Finance of GHCL Ltd. He is a graduate in commerce and Fellow member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and having experience in Corporate Finance & Textiles. He is in charge of Financial, Secretarial & Legal functions covering financial accounting, management accounting, taxation, secretarial, legal and corporate finance. He is a member of Shareholders Grievance Committee and Banking & Operations Committee of the Company. Mr. Chopra is neither a member of more than 10 Committees nor the Chairman of more than 5 Committees. He is on the Board of Rosebys Interiors India Limited, Fabient Global Limited, Fabient Textiles Limited, Rosebys International Limited, North Eastern Tobacco Co. Limited and Rosebys UK Limited.

Ravi Jalan Shriman R. S. Jalan serves as the Managing Director of GHCL Ltd. He holds 1st Class Honors Degree in Commerce - and also Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, New Delhi (FCA). He has more than 23 years of experience in all facets of financial management. He has been working in Different Units of Dalmia Group of Companies in different Senior Positions for over 16 years and presently functioning as Managing Director of GHCL Limited. His main contributory areas include business structuring, rooted operational control systems, raw material purchasing, stores management, business planning, developing R&D, participation in diversification and modernization plan and financial management. In the span of his career, he has worked with Modi Investment Corporations Limited, Sanjay Paper and Chemicals Limited, Dalmia Industries Limited, Dalmia (Bros.) Private Ltd., GTC Industries Limited.

Padma Betai Srimanthi Padma Vinod Betai is Nominee Director - IDBI Bank of the Company. She is Chief General Manager - IDBI Bank Limited. She is a Director of the Company since September 6, 2014. Mrs. Betai is Fellow member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and her area of specialization is Banking and Finance. She is a member of Project Committee of the Company.

Anurag Dalmia Shriman Anurag Dalmia serves as the Non-Executive Director of GHCL Ltd. Mr. Dalmia is an eminent Industrialist and has represented PHD Chambers of Commerce and Industry and at present he is a member of committee of Confederation of Indian Textile Industry. Mr. Dalmia is member of more than 10 Committee nor a Chairman of more than 5 Committees. He is a Director on the Board of Colwell and Salmon Communications (India) Limited and Colwell & Salmon Communications Inc, USA.

Neelabh Dalmia Shri. Neelabh Dalmia is Non-Executive Director of GHCL Ltd. He is Bachelor of Science in Business from Indiana University, Kelly School of Business, Bloomington, Indiana with majors in Finance and Entrepreneurship. He is a member of Share Transfer and Investors/Shareholders Grievance Committee, Subsidiary Monitoring Committee and Banking and Operations Committee of the Company. He is not a member or Chairman of any Board or committee, other than GHCL Limited. He does not hold any shares in the Company.

Kamalkishore Jani Mr. Kamalkishore C. Jani serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Jani is B. E (Chemical) and served as an Executive Director of IDBI Bank Limited until April 2014. He has very wide experience in the Banking industry and his area of specialization is Banking and Finance.

Vijaylaxmi Joshi Mrs. Vijaylaxmi Joshi serves as Additional Independent Director of the Company. Mrs. Vijaylaxmi Joshi is a 1980 batch IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre and she had served in various posts in the State and in the Centre including Joint and Additional Secretary in the Commerce Ministry; Secretary in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj . She had also been appointed as Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation. Lastly, she was head of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the Clean India programme. Under State level, she had also been deputed as Managing Director of Government Company such as Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. At present, Mrs. Joshi is a Director on the Board of Adani Enterprises Limited.

Lavanya Rastogi Shriman Lavanya Rastogi is a Non- Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Lavanya is an alumnus of Harvard Business School, and as a thought leader in the field of entrepreneurship, leadership and global economy. Mr. Lavanya Rastogi is currently the CEO and Chief Mentor OSSCube, a global leader in Technology Solutions, headquartered in USA. In 2009 Academy for Global Business Advancement (AGBA) awarded him the “Distinguished Young Entrepreneur Award”.

B. Jain Dr. B. C. Jain serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of GHCL Ltd. He is LL. B, ACCS, Ph.D. and Fellow member of Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) of India and his area of specialization is Finance, Banking and Accounting. He has been on the board of Union Bank of India, Central Bank of India and Bank of India. He has also been the Central Council Member of ICAI and Member of Peer Review Board of ICAI. Dr. Jain is the Chairman of Audit Committee and Subsidiary Monitoring Committee of the Company. He is also a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. He is not a member or Chairman of any Board or Committee other than GHCL Limited.

Mahesh Kheria Shri. Mahesh Kumar Kheria serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of GHCL Limited. He is a graduate in commerce and his area of specialization is Finance & Marketing. He has areas of industrial experience and long association with the Company. He is a member of the Share Transfer and Investors/Shareholders Grievance Committee of the Company. He is neither a member of more than 10 Committees nor a Chairman of more than 5 Committees. He is a Director on the Board of Mass Food Products Pvt. Ltd. and Amicus Advisory Pvt. Ltd.

Girish Srivastava Shriman Girish Chandra Srivastava serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director GHCL Ltd. He is an ex-IRS. Mr. Srivastava had joined Indian Revenue Service in 1971 and retired on September 30, 2007 as Director General of International Taxation. He is having experience in Tax and Accounting. He is a member of the Audit Committee and Subsidiary Monitoring Committee of the Company. He is not a member or Chairman of any Board or Committee other than GHCL Limited. He does not hold any shares in the Company.