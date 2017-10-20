Grupo Gicsa SAB de CV (GICSAB.MX)

Name Description

Elias Cababie Daniel Mr. Elias Cababie Daniel serves as Chairman and Executive Director of Grupo Gicsa, S.A.B de C.V. He began his career in the business world in the field of textile manufacturing at the early age of 17 in a family company. In addition, he is member of the Technical Committee of Fibra Uno. It remains an important activity in the Mexican corporate sector organizations Center, Mexican university that offers training in the areas of design and cinematography. In addition, he is a trustee of the "Foundation for the Support and Development of the Library Vasconcelos," the largest and most important cultural center of the country and support Quiet Sleep Foundation.

Abraham Cababie Daniel Mr. Abraham Cababie Daniel serves as Vice Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Gicsa, S.A.B de C.V. His entire professional life has been recognized as a man of remarkable business in real estate in Mexico. His professional career started in the textile industry, which can establish trends by signing agreements with various international franchises. The changes in the sector, motivated by the commercial opening of Mexico, which prompted the search for new horizons in business. So, after the analysis of the various business opportunities at the time, he began his career in real estate development in 1989. Beside his brothers Elias and James defined the objectives and plans of what is now GICSA. Served as Director General of GICSA Group and our predecessors since 1989 companies and has been a member of our board since our incorporation. In addition, he is enthusiastic in support programs to society and sensitive to the problems afflicting it. In this sense, he participates in charitable organizations such as "In Company AC" and "APTA Foundation".

Diodoro Batalla Palacios Mr. Diodoro Batalla Palacios serves as Director of Administration and Finance of Grupo Gicsa, S.A.B de C.V. since January, 2014. Previously, he served as Director of Internal Audit GICSA Group since 2005. Previously, he worked at Ernst & Young in the areas of consulting and risks for 15 years in Mancera . He graduated in Actuary from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM).

Salvador Daniel Kabaz Mr. Salvador Daniel Kabaz serves as Director and Director General of Chac-Mool of Grupo Gicsa, S.A.B de C.V. He served as Director General of Chac-Mool since 2012. He has held various positions such as Director of Residential Sales and Marketing Office of Buildings, Director of Corporate Offices and Industrial Buildings, Director of Corporate Business Unit and Deputy Director General of Construction in GICSA Group since 1994,

Samuel Jalife Cababie Mr. Samuel Jalife Cababie serves as General Director of Mobilia of Grupo Gicsa, S.A.B de C.V. since 2014. He has held various positions in GICSA Group since 2001 such as Project Leader, Deputy Director of Development, Deputy Director of Marketing and Director of Marketing. He graduated with a degree in Business Administration from Universidad Iberoamericana and a Master's degree in Business from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE), and a Diploma in Investment Projects at the Universidad Iberoamericana.

Mario Martin Gallardo Mr. Mario Martin Gallardo serves as General Director of Luxe of Grupo Gicsa, S.A.B de C.V. since 2013. Previously, he worked as Deputy Director General of GICSA Corporate Group. He has held various positions in GICSA Group since 1994 such as Controller, Director of Audit, Director of Administration and Finance and Deputy General Manager Corporate. He graduated as a Certified Public Accountant from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM) and completed postgraduate studies in Finance from Universidad Tecnologica de Mexico.

Jaime Dayan Tawil Mr. Jaime Dayan Tawil serves as Director and Director of Strategic Affairs of Grupo Gicsa, S.A.B de C.V. Since 1993, he has held various positions in Group GICSA such as Director of Administration and Finance and Director of Analysis. He graduated in CPA from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM) in 1969.

Elias Amkie Levy Mr. Elias Amkie Levy serves as Director of New Business of Grupo Gicsa, S.A.B de C.V. since 2014. Previously, he worked as Vice President of Operations of Cabi Developers LLC, office in Miami, Florida. He has held various positions in GICSA Group since 2001 such as Deputy Director of Business, Director of Strategic Business. He holds a degree in Law from Universidad Iberoamericana.

Marcos Dayan Amkie Mr. Marcos Dayan Amkie serves as Director of Architecture of Grupo Gicsa, S.A.B de C.V. since 2010. He has held various positions in GICSA Group since 2001 such as, Project Manager and Deputy Director of Architecture. He graduated in Architecture from the Universidad Iberoamericana and took a LEED Green Associate course and a Diploma in Project Management.

Rafael Harari Tussie Mr. Rafael Harari Tussie serves as Director of Constructions of Grupo Gicsa, S.A.B de C.V. since 1995. He has been responsible for designing and building many of our projects, including, among others, La Isla Cancun, Forum by the Sea, Plazas Outlet Lerma, Punta Santa Fe, Residencial Lomas 1 and 2, Torres Esmeralda, Forum Buenavista, Forum Tlaquepaque and Paseo Interlomas. He holds a degree in Architecture from Universidad Anahuac.

Jesus Jeronimo Bugeda Mr. Jesus Jeronimo Bugeda serves as Non- Member Secretary of Grupo Gicsa, S.A.B de C.V. He also served as General Counsel of Grupo Gicsa, S.A.B de C.V. since July, 2002. Previously he was a partner at law firm Bugeda S.C. Before becoming General Counsel, was legal adviser of GICSA Group. He holds a degree in Law from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM) and Masters degree in Comparative Law from Southern Methodist University.

Jaime Jalife Sacal Mr. Jaime Jalife Sacal serves as Director of Grupo Gicsa, S.A.B de C.V. Currently, he serves as CEO of Portovisión, dedicated to investments in several turns. Previously he has served as Director General of Modern Textile Finishing, Tinturama and Dejaber. He holds a degree in Textile Engineering from Instituto Politecnico Nacional (IPN).

Jaime Kanan Hamui Mr. Jaime Kanan Hamui serves as Director of Grupo Gicsa, S.A.B de C.V. In 1966, he initiates in Mexico City women's clothing marketed through the company Kanan Hit (under the brand Marsel). Later he worked as franchisee of brands such as Furla, Coccinelle and Hugo Boss in Mexico.

Carlos Bremer Gutierrez Mr. Carlos Bremer Gutierrez serves as Independent Director of Grupo Gicsa, S.A.B de C.V. He has also been Member of the Board of Directors of Value Grupo Financiero SA de CV and Value SA de CV, Chief Executive Officer of Value SA de CV, as well as Chief Operating Officer of Abaco Casa de Bolsa SA de CV. He holds Bachelor’s degrees in Business Administration, as well as in Industrial and Systems Engineering, both from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Andres Ignacio Gomez Martinez Mr. Andres Ignacio Gomez Martinez serves as Independent Director of Grupo Gicsa, S.A.B de C.V. He is co-founder of Grupo Axo, SAPI de C.V. and currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company. He has over 20 years experience in the fashion industry and entertainment. He also participates as a director of Endeavor Mexico, Grupo Casanueva Pérez, SAPI (GP Group), Papalote Children's Museum and University Center Design, Film and Television. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Rafael Robles Miaja Mr. Rafael Robles Miaja serves Independent Director of Grupo Gicsa, S.A.B de C.V. He is a partner founder of the firm Bufete Robles Miaja, S.C. in Mexico City. Among other positions, he is currently Director of Bank of America México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple y/o Merril Lynch México, S.A. de C.V., Casa de Bolsa, Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V., Casa de Bolsa, Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de CV, Secretary of the Board of Directors of the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, SAB de CV, Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V., Southeast Airport Group, S.A.B. de CV, as well as Assistant Secretary of the Board of Directors of America Movil, SAB de C.V. and Telefonos de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V.