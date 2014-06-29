Gillette India Ltd (GILE.NS)

Name Description

Bansidhar Mehta Mr. Bansidhar S. Mehta is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Gillette India Limited. He is a graduate in commerce and a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Mr. Mehta is an accountant in practice dealing with taxation, accountancy and valuation of mergers and acquisitions. He is a director on the boards of several prominent companies in India.

Al Rajwani Mr. Al Rajwani was Managing Director, Additional Director of Gillette India Limited. He has obtained a degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Calgary (Canada) in 1981. He has more than 34 years experience working for Procter & Gamble in a variety of roles, i.e, product supply, marketing and general management positions in the US, Canada, China, Korea and Arabian Peninsula. In his previous role, as General Manager / Vice President of P&G’s Arabian Peninsula & Pakistan Operations, he was responsible for developing P&G’s extensive portfolio of brands in Saudi Arabia, the Gulf, Yemen and Pakistan. In addition to his brand building responsibilities, he was responsible for overseeing all functional and personnel matters in these countries. Further, Mr. Rajwani has also been appointed as the Managing Director of the Company for a period of five years with effect from August 29, 2015, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company at ensuing 31st Annual General Meeting and the approval of the Central Government, if applicable.

Pramod Agarwal Mr. Pramod Agarwal is an Additional Non-Executive Director of Gillette India Limited. Mr. Agarwal is a Bachelor of Commerce from Kanpur University and a Post Graduate Diploma holder in Management from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He is the Vice President – Finance & Accounting Asia of P&G International Ops SA. Mr. Agarwal has been with Procter & Gamble since 1987 and has worked across multiple geographies including Thailand, Japan, Philippines, USA and Singapore. Mr. Agarwal has worked on a variety of businesses including Hair care, Laundry and Feminine care. Mr. Agarwal will assume responsibility as Vice President Finance for Global Hair Care & Color business based out of Geneva starting October 1, 2012. Presently, Mr. Agarwal is also a Director of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited.

Sonali Dhawan Ms. Sonali Dhawan is Additional Non-Executive Director of the Company. She is a graduate from Lady Shriram College, with a B.Com (Hons.) in Business Studies. She has completed her MBA in Marketing from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. Ms. Dhawan joined Procter & Gamble in 1998. She has handled various roles in Marketing across different regions which include ASEAN, India & Australia. Through a career spanning 15 years, she brings with her a wealth of experience. Ms. Dhawan is also a Director on the Board of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited and The Indian Society of Advertisers. Ms. Dhawan, retires by rotation and being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment at the forthcoming 31st Annual General Meeting.

Narendra Sarda Mr. Narendra P. Sarda is Independent Director of Gillette India Limited. He is a commerce graduate and a fellow Chartered Accountant holding about 40 years of rich experience in the field of finance, accounting and auditing. He has contributed to various prestigious organisations such as the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (President – 1993-94); the Stock Exchange, Mumbai (public representative Director – 1999-2000); erstwhile International Accounting Standards Committee, London (Member on the Board – 1993-95) and the International Financial Reporting Standards Advisory Council (Member – 2009-11). He has delivered lectures on professional subjects at various conferences / seminars of ICAI, Bombay Chartered Accountants Society, other Professional Institutes and various Chambers of Commerce.

Gurcharan Das Mr. Gurcharan C. Das is Non-Executive Independent Director of Gillette India Limited. He is a graduate from Harvard University and a management consultant. He advises a number of companies on global corporate strategy. Mr. Gurcharan Das is also a well-known author and a regular columnist. His international bestseller “INDIA UNBOUND” has won him several accolades. Mr. Das is a Director of Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited, Crest Animation Studio Limited, Fortis Healthcare Limited, Berger Paints Limited and IDBI Capital Market Services Limited.

C. Dua Mr. C. R. Dua is Non-Executive Independent Director of Gillette India Limited. He is the founding partner of Dua Associates, which is a law firm in India with presence in eight cities. Mr. Dua has established and developed Dua Associates into a firm with over 200 professionals including 50 partners and counsel and a total strength of over 300 people. Mr. Dua has experience in corporate law, mergers & acquisitions, privatizations, project finance, public issues, entry strategies, foreign investment, corporate structuring / restructuring, infrastructure projects and commercial aspects of doing business in India. He has been actively involved in the process of regulatory reforms in India consistent with India's multilateral trade policy commitments. Mr. Dua has been a member of the Advisory Committee on Competition Advocacy and also of the Competition Commission Advisory Committee on Regulations of Competition Commission of India. He has been the founding member of the American Chamber of Commerce in India. Presently, Mr. Dua is Director in the following public companies: Cabot India Limited, House of Pearl Fashions Limited, Vodafone Essar Limited, TVS Motor Company Limited, Wimco Limited & Timex Group India Limited (Alternate Director). Mr. Dua is also the Member of the following Audit Committees: Cabot India Limited, TVS Motor Company Limited & Wimco Limited.