Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd (GJIP.NS)

Name Description

H. Brahmbhatt Shri. H. R. Brahmbhatt is Director - Nominee of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd., of Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd. He is working with Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (GSFC) since 1976 in different positions from time to time. He has experience of operating various chemical plants like Acids and Phosphatic Group of plants. He was also in charge of Urea/ Melamine plants along with PG plants. Presently, he is looking after Operation and Maintenance of Utility/Co generation/ Environment Control Unit, Safety & Fire Services, Central Laboratory, Energy Management Cell and Integrated Management System.

Janakiraman M. Shri. Janakiraman M. serves as Director - Nominee of IDBI Bank Ltd of the Company. He is M.Sc (Horticulture) and CAIIB. He also has a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Admn. He has rich working experience of around 19 years with Public Sector Banks in various divisions like Agri Finance Cell, Cash Management Services, Agri Business Cell, Corporate Banking, etc. Presently, he is posted as General Manager & Senior Regional Head, Large Corporate Group, IDBI, Ahmedabad. He was nominated as Nominee Director of IDBI on the Board of Equitas Micro Finance Limited from July 2014 to May 2016.

Shekhar Chaudhuri Dr. Professor Shekhar Chaudhuri is Non-Executive Independent Director of Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd. He has been inducted on the Board of Directors of the Company with a view to further strengthen the Board of Directors and to avail the benefit of his in the field of Joint Ventures and strategic alliances and corporate matters. Prof. Shekhar Chaudhuri, is currently a Director of Indian Institute of Management (MM), Kolkatta. He is B.Tech. (Hons.) degree in Mechanical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur and did his Doctoral programme (in Management - specialized in Business Policy) from Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad in 1979. He has to his credit experience of more than 37 years in various fields of management including the corporate experience at senior positions. Prof. Shekhar Chaudhuri's exposure encompasses through various key business management areas like - Strategic Management, International Management and Management of Technology and Innovation etc. Besides the corporate experience he is consultant to several Organizations including the World Bank.