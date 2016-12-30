GKN PLC (GKN.L)

Name Description

Michael Turner Mr. Michael J. Turner (Mike) is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of GKN plc., since May 3, 2012. He has extensive experience of the aerospace industry having worked for BAE Systems plc for over 40 years, and as its Chief Executive from 2002 to 2008. Former President of the Aerospace & Defence Industries Association of Europe. Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society. External Appointments Chairman of Babcock International Group PLC and non-executive Director of Lazard Ltd. Member of the Government’s Apprenticeship Ambassadors Network.

Nigel Stein Mr. Nigel M. Stein is no longer Director of the Company., effective March 14, 2017. He currently serves as Chief Executive, Executive Director of GKN Plc. He Joined GKN in 1994 and held a range of commercial, general management and finance roles, including Group Finance Director and Chief Executive Automotive before becoming Chief Executive in January 2012. Prior to GKN, he gained experience in the commercial vehicle and manufacturing sector and held a senior financial positions with Laird Group plc and Hestair Duple Ltd. Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland and former non-executive Director of Wolseley plc.

Adam Walker Mr. Adam C. Walker is no longer Group Finance Director, Executive Director of GKN plc., effective 10th November 2017. He is Former Finance Director of Informa plc from 2008 to 2013 and operationally responsible for the Events Division from 2012 until leaving the group. Prior to this he was Group Finance Director at National Express Group plc from 2003 to 2008, having joined in 2001 as Head of Corporate Development. His early career was spent at Touche Ross, NatWest Markets and, latterly, Arthur Andersen where he held a number of senior finance positions.

Kevin Cummings Mr. Kevin Cummings has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director Company., effective 1 January 2018. He currently serves as Chief Executive Aerospace, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Cummings joined GKN Aerospace in North America in 2008. He stepped up to the role of Chief Executive Aerospace in January 2014 and was appointed to the Board in January 2016. Kevin has extensive experience of running a global business in GKN. As an existing Board member he also has an excellent and in-depth perspective of the GKN Group.

Phil Swash Mr. Phil Swash is Chief Executive Driveline, Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 8 January 2016. Joined GKN in 2007 as Chief Executive Officer GKN Aerospace Europe. Appointed Chief Executive GKN Driveline in September 2015. Member of the GKN Executive Committee since October 2014. Prior to his current role, Phil was Chief Executive of GKN Land Systems. Has held a number of operational roles at BAE Systems and Airbus where, prior to joining GKN, he was responsible for the wing production of all Airbus aircraft.

Kerry Watson Mr. Kerry Watson is Company Secretary of the Company., effective 6 May 2016. Joined GKN in 2004 and was appointed Deputy Company Secretary and Head of Secretariat in 2012. A member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

Anne Stevens Ms. Anne L. Stevens, Ph.D. is Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 1 July 2016. Anne has extensive experience in the automotive and aerospace industries. Her early career was spent at Exxon Corporation before moving to Ford Motor Company where she undertook a number of roles and was latterly Chief Operating Officer for the Americas. She subsequently became Chairman, CEO and President of Carpenter Technology Corp, a leader in the fabrication of metals used in industrial, aerospace and consumer applications. Anne is currently a non-executive director of Lockheed Martin Corporation, a role she has held since 2002, and XL Group plc, both listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and Anglo American plc.

Angus Cockburn Mr. Angus G. Cockburn is Non-Executive Independent Director of GKN Plc., since January 1, 2013. Currently the Chief Financial Officer of Serco Group plc. He joined Serco in October 2014 from Aggreko plc where he held the role of Chief Financial Officer for 14 years and was latterly Interim Chief Executive. Prior to this he was a Managing Director of Pringle Scotland, a division of Dawson International plc. Previously held a number of roles at PepsiCo Inc and was latterly Regional Finance Director for Central Europe. Former non-executive Director of Howden Joinery Group plc and former Chairman of the Group of Scottish Finance Directors. He is also an Honorary Professor at the University of Edinburgh.

Tufan Erginbilgic Mr. Tufan Erginbilgic is Non-Executive Independent Director of GKN plc., since 9 May 2011. Currently he is Chief Executive, Downstream for BP plc with specific responsibility for the Fuels, Lubricants and Petrochemicals businesses. He joined BP in 1997 and has held a number of senior marketing and operational roles, including Chief of Staff to the Group Chief Executive, Chief Operating Officer of the Fuels business and Chief Executive of the Castrol Lubricants business. His early career was spent at Mobil Oil.

Shonaid Christina Ross Jemmett-Page Ms. Shonaid Christina Ross Jemmett-Page is Non-Executive Independent Director of GKN plc., since June 1, 2010. Former Chief Operating Officer of CDC Group plc, the UK Government’s development finance institution. Joined CDC from Unilever, where for eight years she was Senior Vice-President Finance and Information, Home and Personal Care, originally in Asia and later for the group as a whole. Her early career was spent at KPMG, latterly as a partner. Former non-executive Director of Havelock Europa plc and Close Brothers Group plc. External Appointments Independent non-executive Director of Amlin plc, APR Energy plc and Greencoat UK Wind plc. Non-executive Director and Vice Chairman of Origo Partners plc.