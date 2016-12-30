Glencore PLC (GLNJ.J)

Name Description

Anthony Hayward Dr. Anthony B. Hayward is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Glencore Plc. Prior to being appointed Chairman he was the Senior Independent Non-Executive Director. Dr Hayward is non-executive chairman of Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL), a partner and member of the European advisory Board of AEA Capital and chairman of Compact GTL Limited. Dr Hayward was group chief executive of BP plc from 2007 to 2010, having joined BP in 1982 as a rig geologist in the North Sea. Dr Hayward studied geology at Aston University in Birmingham and completed a Ph.D. at Edinburgh University. He is also a fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh and holds honorary doctorates from the University of Edinburgh, Aston University and the University of Birmingham.

Ivan Glasenberg Mr. Ivan Glasenberg is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Glencore Plc. Mr Glasenberg initially spent three years working in the coal commodity department in South Africa as a marketer, before spending two years in Australia as head of the Asian coal commodity division. Between 1988 and 1989, he was based in Hong Kong as head of Glencore’s Hong Kong and Beijing offices, as well as head of coal marketing in Asia, where his responsibilities included overseeing the Asian coal marketing business of Glencore and managing the administrative functions of the Hong Kong and Beijing offices. In January 1990, he was made responsible for the worldwide coal business of Glencore for both marketing and industrial assets, and remained in this role until he became Chief Executive Officer in January 2002. Mr Glasenberg is a Chartered Accountant of South Africa and holds a Bachelor of Accountancy from the University of Witwatersrand. Mr Glasenberg also holds an MBA from the University of Southern California. He is currently a non-executive director of UC Rusal plc (HKG:0486). Before joining Glencore, Mr Glasenberg worked for five years at Levitt Kirson Chartered Accountants in South Africa.

Steven Kalmin Mr. Steven Kalmin is a Chief Financial Officer of Glencore Plc. Mr. Steven Kalmin joined Glencore in September 1999 as general manager of finance and treasury functions at Glencore’s coal industrial unit (which became part of Xstrata). Mr Kalmin moved to Glencore’s Baar head office in October 2003 to oversee Glencore’s accounting and reporting functions, becoming Chief Financial Officer in June 2005. Mr Kalmin holds a Bachelor of Business (with distinction) from the University of Technology, Sydney and is a member of the Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand and the Financial Services Institute of Australasia. Before joining Glencore, Mr Kalmin worked for nine years at Horwath Chartered Accountants in Sydney, leaving the firm as a director.

John Burton Mr. John Burton is Company Secretary of Glencore Plc. He was formerly company secretary and general counsel of Informa plc and before that a partner at CMS Cameron McKenna in London specializing in corporate law. Mr. Burton holds a B.A. degree in Law from Durham University. He was admitted as a Solicitor in England and Wales in 1990.

Peter Coates Mr. Peter Roland Coates is a Non-Executive Director of Glencore Plc. In June 2013 Mr. Coates was appointed an Executive Director. His executive responsibilities concerned integration of the Xstrata acquisition. These responsibilities came to an end on 31 December 2013. Prior to joining Glencore in 1994 as a senior executive in the coal department, Mr Coates had occupied senior positions in a range of resource companies, including those mining silver, lead, nickel, iron ore, bauxite and coal. He joined Xstrata in 2002 as chief executive of Xstrata’s coal business, when Glencore sold its Australian and South African coal assets to Xstrata, stepping down in December 2007. He was non-executive chairman of Xstrata Australia from January 2008 until August 2009. From April 2008 until April 2011, he was a non-executive chairman of Minara Resources Ltd. From May 2013 to June 2016, he was a non-executive chairman of Sphere Minerals Limited. Mr. Coates is non-executive chairman of Santos Limited (ASX:STO) and a non-executive director of Event Hospitality and Entertainment Limited (ASX:EVT). Mr Coates is a past chairman of the Minerals Council of Australia, the NSW Minerals Council and the Australian Coal Association. Mr Coates holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mining Engineering from the University of New South Wales. He was appointed to the Office of the Order of Australia in June 2009 and awarded the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy Medal for 2010.

Leonhard Fischer Mr. Leonhard H. Fischer is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Glencore Plc. Mr. Fischer was appointed a chief executive officer of RHJ International S.A. (EBR:RHJI) in January 2009, having been co-chief executive officer from May 2007. He has been a member of the board of directors of RHJ International S.A. since 18 September 2007. He is chief executive officer of Kleinwort Benson Group and chairman of the board of directors at Kleinwort Benson Bank Ltd. He is also a member of the board of directors at Julius Baer Gruppe AG (VTX:BAER). Mr. Fischer was chief executive officer of Winterthur Group from 2003 to 2006 and a member of the executive board of Credit Suisse Group from 2003 to March 2007. He joined Credit Suisse Group from Allianz AG, where he had been a member of the management board and head of the Corporates and Markets Division. Prior to this, he had been a member of the executive board of Dresdner Bank AG in Frankfurt. Mr. Fischer holds an M.A. in Finance from the University of Georgia.

Martin Gilbert Mr. Martin James Gilbert, LL.D., has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is a co-founder and Chief Executive of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC, the holding company of the fund management group that was established in 1983. Mr. Gilbert was appointed Chairman of the Prudential Regulation Authority’s Practitioner Panel in December 2013. He sits on the Board of Directors of the Institute of International Finance. He is also a member of the International Advisory Panel of the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the International Advisory Board of British American Business. Mr. Gilbert is also the Deputy Chairman of Sky PLC. Prior to this, Mr. Gilbert has served as Chairman of FirstGroup PLC. Mr. Gilbert, who was born in Malaysia, was educated in Aberdeen and has an MA in Accountancy and an LLB. In 2009 he was awarded the honorary degree of Doctor of Laws by the University of Aberdeen. Mr. Gilbert is Adjunct Professor of Finance at Imperial College Business School and in 2014 was awarded a Doctorate of Letters from Heriot-Watt University.

Peter Grauer Mr. Peter T. Grauer is an Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Glencore Plc. Mr. Grauer is chairman of Bloomberg Inc., the global financial media company that was founded in 1981. Mr. Grauer was chairman and chief executive officer from 2002 to 2011 and has been a member of Bloomberg’s board of directors since 1996. Prior to this, Mr Grauer was managing director of Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette from 1992 to 2000 when DLJ was acquired by Credit Suisse First Boston and founder of DLJ Merchant Banking. He served as managing director and senior partner of CSFB Private Equity until 2002. Mr Grauer is a director of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) and Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA). Mr Grauer is also a member of the International Business Council of the World Economic Forum, and a trustee of Rockefeller University. Mr Grauer graduated from the University of North Carolina and the Harvard University Graduate School of Business Program for Management Development in 1975.

John Mack Mr. John J. Mack is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Glencore Plc. Mr. Mack previously served as chief executive officer of Morgan Stanley from June 2005 until December 2009. He retired as chairman in 2011. Mr. Mack first joined Morgan Stanley in May 1972, becoming a board director in 1987 and was named President in 1993. Before rejoining Morgan Stanley as chairman and chief executive officer in June 2005, Mr. Mack served as co-chief executive officer of Credit Suisse Group and chief executive officer of Credit Suisse First Boston. Mr. Mack is a non-executive director of OJSC Rosneft Oil Company (OTCMKTS:RNFTF) and of Enduring Hydro and Corinthian Ophthalmic. He is also non-executive chairman of Tri-Alpha Energy Inc. Mr. Mack also serves on the Advisory Board of China Investment Corporation, is a member of the International Business Council of the World Economic Forum, the NYC Financial Services Advisory Committee and the Shanghai International Financial Advisory Council. Mr. Mack is a graduate of Duke University.